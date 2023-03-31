Real gold mining macro fundamentals matter. A lot. Here is a list of things that don’t matter, or at least shouldn’t matter when considering a bullish view of the gold stock sector:
What matters are the following gold ratios along with other macro fundamental indicators signaling disinflation/deflation and post-bubble economic contraction.
Let’s take a checkup on some market based gold ratio indicators of the proper gold mining macro fundamentals (using daily charts), considering that gold miners leverage these indicators to the downside (all too often) and upside (as we’ve been projecting for 2023).
Gold/SPX
Steady uptrend vs. US stocks. A macro/psych/sentiment positive for gold mining.
Gold/ACWX
A spike upward and flag as measured in global stocks (ex-US). This is a potential trend change to up.
Gold/WTI Oil
In a daily uptrend, recently hammered by the OPEC price manipulation of the oil market. A positive for gold mining sector fundamentals if/as the trend holds.
Gold/Copper
Gold is reasserting its long-term uptrend in Copper terms and is likely to turn the intermediate (SMA 50) daily trend back up. China reopening and surging economy? I don’t think so. At least not as will pertain to the global economy and gold miner fundamentals. This is the picture of a counter-cyclical metal reasserting vs. a cyclical one.
Gold/CRB Index
Gold is firmly trending upward in broad commodity terms and with the recent oil manipulation is flying a bull flag to test the trend. Bullish for the counter-cyclical view and gold mining fundamentals.
Gold/XLB
Gold/US Materials sector spiked and flagged. It is a potential trend change from neutral to up. Hence, a change from a counter-cyclical metal in relation to a very cyclical stock sector.
Gold/UDN
Gold vs. a measure of global currencies (an anti-USD fund) is reasserting its uptrend. The old saying is that it’s not a real gold bull market unless it is rising in all currencies, and that has validity.
Gold/RINF
Gold vs. the very thing many people falsely believe is the main reason they should buy gold, inflation or in this case inflation expectations. It is likely a new uptrend and one we’ve been anticipating since Q4, 2022.
Gold/Silver (GSR)
Finally, what would any gold ratios article be without a view of the old monetary man vs. his impetuous little brother, who is more cyclically inclined and thus, inflation sensitive? The Gold/Silver ratio is neutral, at best. That is just fine for the gold miners at this time because silver often leads bullish phases in the precious metals complex. When the GSR turns up, however, it will be wise to prepare for a volatility phase in the precious metals and a resumed bear phase elsewhere.
Bottom Line
A counter-cyclical macro environment is engaging that is driving gold to trend upward vs. most cyclical markets, including those that act as cost inputs for the gold mining industry. As the trends continue gold mining fundamentals will improve over time. This is unlike most of the last 20 years of bubble-making on the macro, which seldom benefited the miners. Corrections to come will be buying opportunities for quality gold stocks.
