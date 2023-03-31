Gold Mining Macro Fundamentals Checkup

Apr. 10, 2023 8:14 AM ETVanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX), GDXJ, GLDSLV, DBC, CPER, SPY, ACWX, RINF, UDN, XLB, USO2 Comments
Gary Tanashian profile picture
Gary Tanashian
62.78K Followers

Summary

  • The proper fundamentals for the gold mining industry are engaging.
  • These do not include cyclical inflation, Indian wedding season or a multitude of other wrong-headed rationale.
  • A counter-cyclical macro environment most benefits the gold mining industry, fundamentally. The charts below indicate such an environment.
Mine gold underground tunnel railroad

TomasSereda

The gold mining macro fundamentals that matter are constructive and likely to improve in 2023

Real gold mining macro fundamentals matter. A lot. Here is a list of things that don’t matter, or at least shouldn’t matter when considering a bullish view of

This article was written by

Gary Tanashian profile picture
Gary Tanashian
62.78K Followers
Gary Tanashian is proprietor of NFTRH.com. Actionable, hype-free technical, macro economic and sentiment analysis is provided in the premium market report 'Notes From the Rabbit Hole' (http://nftrh.com/nftrh-premium/). Complimentary analysis and commentary is available at the public website (https://nftrh.com).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.