GSK Vs. Bristol-Myers Squibb: Who's More Underrated By Mr. Market

Nathan Aisenstadt profile picture
Nathan Aisenstadt
3.23K Followers

Summary

  • GSK's dividend yield is 3.58%, slightly higher than Bristol-Myers Squibb's 3.22%.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb's total debt was about $40.8 billion at the end of 2022, down $4.78 billion from the previous year, thanks to the successful integration of Celgene and MyoKardia.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb's EBITDA margin was 43.7% for 2022, which is 11.4% more than GSK.
  • Unlike GSK's management, Giovanni Caforio, CEO of Bristol-Myers Squibb, actively resorts using the company's share buyback policy. In 2022, BMY bought back $8,001 million worth of shares, a record high in the company's history, and still has $7.2 billion in reserves set aside for this purpose.
  • Excluding sotrovimab sales, Specialty Medicines' revenue rose 9.3% QoQ, driven by more robust demand for HIV drugs. In our estimation, Cabenuva continues to be GSK's gem in the multibillion-dollar HIV drugs market, thanks to the FDA's approval of bimonthly dosing.

Young Asian woman taking medicines with a glass of water on the coffee table, reading the information on the label of her medication at home. Healthcare concept

AsiaVision

GSK (NYSE:GSK) is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the UK, leading the development of medicines aimed at fighting respiratory and autoimmune diseases and offering some of the best therapies for HIV patients. While Bristol-Myers Squibb (

Source: Author's elaboration, based on Seeking Alpha

Source: Author's elaboration, based on Seeking Alpha

Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities reports

Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities reports

Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities reports

Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities reports

Source: Created by author

Source: Created by author

Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities reports

Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities reports

Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities reports

Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities reports

Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities reports

Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities reports

Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities reports

Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities reports

Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities reports

Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities reports

Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities reports

Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities reports

Source: Created by author

Source: Created by author

Source: Author's elaboration, based on Seeking Alpha

Source: Author's elaboration, based on Seeking Alpha

Source: Author's elaboration, based on Seeking Alpha

Source: Author's elaboration, based on Seeking Alpha

Source: Created by author

Source: Created by author

Source: Author's elaboration, based on Seeking Alpha

Source: Author's elaboration, based on Seeking Alpha

Source: Author's elaboration, based on 10-K

Source: Author's elaboration, based on 10-K

Source: Author's elaboration, based on 20-F

Source: Author's elaboration, based on 20-F

Source: Author's elaboration, based on Seeking Alpha

Source: Author's elaboration, based on Seeking Alpha

Source: Author's elaboration, based on Seeking Alpha

Source: Author's elaboration, based on Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Nathan Aisenstadt profile picture
Nathan Aisenstadt
3.23K Followers
I am an independent research analyst focused on finding undervalued assets with above-average growth rates and developments that can dramatically improve the company's financial position. When investing, I use medium-term and long-term trading strategies that take into account psychological and behavioral variables and are able to mitigate the risks associated with macroeconomic and geopolitical instability.The main sectors of analysis are industrials, materials, crypto, and healthcare.When analyzing assets in the healthcare sector, in addition to examining their financial position, I delve into the safety and efficacy data of the company's product candidates from preclinical and clinical studies, allowing me to evaluate their commercial prospects. While the education received at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem contributes to a comprehensive and detailed analysis of biotechnological and physicochemical processes used in the production of goods in the agricultural, oil and gas, and chemical industries. As a result, it allows me to find the most promising assets in a rapidly changing market and publish meaningful articles on Seeking Alpha.My e-mail for any questions and suggestions: aisenathan@gmail.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article may not take into account all the risks and catalysts for the stocks described in it. Any part of this analytical article is provided for informational purposes only, does not constitute an individual investment recommendation, investment idea, advice, offer to buy or sell securities, or other financial instruments. The completeness and accuracy of the information in the analytical article are not guaranteed. If any fundamental criteria or events change in the future, I do not assume any obligation to update this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.