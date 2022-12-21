Pioneer Natural Resources: Exxon Mobil's Acquisition Would Certainly Help

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Pioneer Natural Resources came out with adjusted quarterly earnings of $5.91 per share in 4Q22, beating analysts' expectations.
  • We learned from WSJ on April 3, 2022, that Exxon Mobil has held preliminary informal talks with Pioneer Natural Resources about a possible acquisition.
  • I recommend buying PXD between $205.7 and $201, with possible lower support at $193.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Permian Basin In West Texas In The Spotlight As Oil Prices Soar

Joe Raedle

Introduction

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) is one of the largest independent E&P companies in the United States.

The company produces exclusively in the Permian Basin and owns extensive acreage. The company said it holds a deep inventory of

Table

PXD Deep Inventory High Quality (PXD Presentation)

Table

PXD 2023 Outlook (PXD Presentation)

Chart

PXD Brent and NG price 1-Year chart (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

PXD Quarterly Revenue History (Fun Trading)

Table

PXD 2022 Highlights (PXD Presentation)

Chart

PXD Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Note: The generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx. The company used another way to calculate the Free cash flow, which reached $1,675 million in 4Q22.

The generic free cash flow was $1,484 million in 4Q22. The trailing 12-month free cash flow is $7,428 million.

Table

PXD Share repurchased (PXD Presentation)

Chart

PXD Quarterly Oil equivalent production history (Fun Trading)

Table

PXD Production costs per BOE (PXD Presentation)

Chart

PXD Oil, NGL, NG 4Q22 production (Fun Trading)

Chart

PXD Quarterly Price per BOE and NG Price history (Fun Trading)

Chart

PXD Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

The total Debt was $4,904 million at the end of December 2022, including current. Net Debt to book capitalization was 15% in 4Q22, which is excellent. Total liquidity is $3.2 billion.

Below are shown debt maturities and balances. The difference in Net Debt comes from the cash on hand used by the company, which is only a part of the total cash I use.

Table

PXD Liquidity and Net debt position (PXD Presentation)

Table

PXD 1Q23 Guidance (PXD Presentation)

Chart

PXD TA Chart Short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.

You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.

"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.

Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.08K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PXD, XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade short-term PXD and own long-term XOM and a small PXD position.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.