Looking at the chart below, a reader unfamiliar with UK-based and Nasdaq-listed COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) would most probably assume that things have gone pretty terribly for the company since its September 2020 IPO. In stark contrast to the bleak picture painted by the share price chart, as discussed later in this note, from an operational perspective CMPS has actually made rather impressive advances in the last two and half years, built around COMP360 (which is a proprietary psilocybin formulation optimized for stability and purity).
Despite being a leader in the race to make psychedelic-assisted therapy ‘PAT’ a reality, believers in the CMPS story have had plenty of opportunities to incur heavy losses. Investors in the IPO felt pretty good when CMPS closed at $29 per share on its first day of Nasdaq trading; a gain of 70.6% relative to the IPO price of $17 was certainly not to be sneezed at. By December 2020, early CMPS shareholders must have been experiencing a natural high when the stock started to nudge $60. As Exhibit 1 shows, investors who bought in at that level (which corresponds with the peak of psychedelic sector hype) are currently sitting on losses of ~83%%.
November 2021 provided another good opportunity to purchase CMPS shares at a price that required a huge amount of optimism to justify. In late October 2021, CMPS published news regarding positive topline data from an open-label study of COMP360 psilocybin therapy for depression in cancer patients. Combined with anticipation of the imminent release of initial results from the Phase 2b clinical trial of COMP360 psilocybin therapy for treatment-resistant depression ‘TRD’, the October 2021 release regarding the cancer patient study attracted bullish commentary from sell-side analysts and helped to push the share price up to ~$50. This bounce proved to be very temporary. On 09 November 2021, CMPS updated the market on its initial COMP360 Phase 2b trial data; the results were positive in terms of the treatment of TRD but a relatively high incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events put a major dampener on market sentiment and sent the stock back down into the low $30 range. Investors buying in to that November 2021 round of optimism are now looking at losses of ~79%.
Exhibit 1:
The above analysis highlights that investing in psychedelic stocks is a high-risk endeavor. It can be argued that CMPS is the leading player in the sector, and investors who backed the company might feel some positive reinforcement in that regard, but even for this sector ‘winner’, the share price performance reality has been very painful. Hype around the psychedelic sector hit extreme levels in late 2020 and early 2021 and the price corrections seen across the sector reflect an unwind of irrational optimism and the reversal of FOMO induced price gains. CMPS is far from alone in regard to woeful share price performance and stocks in the unlisted space have also struggled to access capital. If you are interested in exploring the sector further, a comprehensive and useful summary of listed stocks, ETFs and private companies in the space can be found here: Psychedelic Stocks & Companies - Psychedelic Alpha.
From an investment perspective, it’s hard to argue against the conclusion that CMPS has been something of a flop. Putting share price performance to one side, in the context of the group’s stated ambition to ‘find better ways to help and empower people suffering with mental health challenges who are not helped by existing therapies’ CMPS has made impressive progress. A quick summary of the group’s key achievements is set out below:
TRD remains the main focus for CMPS. However, the group is also conducting Phase 2 trials for the use of COMP360 in conjunction with psychological support for the treatment of anorexia nervosa and PTSD. These are relatively small trials (60 patients for the anorexia nervosa trial, 20 patients for the PTSD trial). Patient recruitment has been a challenge for the anorexia nervosa trial, and trial data is now expected in 2024. The PTSD trial data should be available in 2023. The CMPS strategy to investigate the use of psilocybin across a range of mental health conditions is not particularly novel; many other companies and organizations are also going down this path. CMPS also provides COMP360 to external research groups (mostly academic and medical institutions) who are investigating the use of psilocybin to address multiple different mental health conditions.
Exhibit 2 provides a summary of the current clinical trials being run by CMPS. Exhibit 3 sets out the external institutions that have completed studies using COMP360 or are currently doing so, along with the conditions targeted.
Exhibit 2:
Exhibit 3:
As highlighted above, CMPS is the clear market leader in the race to bring PAT for the treatment of depression to market. The company has made a lot of progress since its September 2020 IPO. It’s therefore not immediately clear why CMPS stock has performed so badly. In my view, there are several factors contributing to weakness in the CMPS share price:
At the peak of psychedelic hype, many investors were willing to ignore or down-weight the uncertainties for factors 1, 2 and 3. The general view seemed to be that psychedelics work, that regulators would eventually get on board and that the size of the potential addressable market was so vast that most participants would be able to enjoy large profit streams (I’m over-simplifying of course, but hopefully you get the picture). For me, a coherent bullish investment case for CMPS cannot be constructed without forming a robust view on effectiveness, regulatory support and commercialization. Unfortunately, as things stand at the time of writing, the number and range of uncertainties is such that I feel unable to arrive at a confident conclusion regarding the outlook for these three key factors.
The fourth factor – balance sheet and cash flow – was rarely considered during the hype phase, but this is surely the most significant issue for investors today. Let’s take a quick look at the balance sheet and cash flow position for CMPS. Exhibit 4 tracks operating cash flows over the last three years and provides a quarterly breakdown for FY22.
Exhibit 4:
At FY22, the company provided operating cash flow guidance for FY23E as follows:
Referring to Exhibit 4, the increase in operating cash outflows over time is consistent with the company’s ongoing investment in clinical trials and organizational expansion. I am concerned that the operating cashflow guidance for FY23E is too low given the (expensive) large Phase 3 trial program that is currently underway. I will give management the benefit of the doubt in terms of the guided range, but will assume that FY23E operating cash flow will be at the upper end of the stated range, thus -$110m.
As at 31 December 2022, CMPS balance sheet cash and equivalents stood at $143.1m. Assuming an ongoing cash outflow rate of -$110m pa, CMPS only has sufficient cash to make it through to the end of 1Q24. If I were to be very optimistic and assume an ongoing cash outflow rate of -$85m pa, CMPS has sufficient cash to make it through to the end of 2Q24. With results from the Phase 3 Pivotal 1 trial not expected before summer 2024 and the more important Phase 3 Pivotal 2 trial not expected to report results until mid-2025, it is extremely likely that CMPS will run out of cash before being able to advise the market of its critical Phase 3 results.
It therefore appears to be a question of when, not if, CMPS comes to market to raise capital. My expectation is that the company will move on this issue sooner rather than later, as further cash outflows will likely contribute to continued share price decline (as the market becomes increasingly focused on the likelihood of material dilutive share issuance). The CMPS management team and board may well be hoping for some positive psychedelic sector news to improve market sentiment in the coming months, which might allow a capital raise to be triggered from a slightly higher share price level.
CMPS is a market leader in the listed psychedelics space and the company has made significant advances over the last few years. There is a realistic chance that CMPS will succeeds in its ambition to bring psychedelic-assisted therapy using its COMP360 proprietary psilocybin to market. However, consistent with many other companies in this space, CMPS has a high cash burn rate and a balance sheet cash position that is rapidly approaching a point at which a large capital raise is likely. I therefore land at a SELL rating for CMPS.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments