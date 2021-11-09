COMPASS Pathways: Cash Burn Rate Overshadows Positive Trial Progress

Apr. 10, 2023 8:55 AM ETCOMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS)
Intrinsic Analysis profile picture
Intrinsic Analysis
289 Followers

Summary

  • COMPASS Pathways is a market leader in the listed psychedelics space and the company has made significant advances over the last few years.
  • COMPASS is burning through cash at a high rate relative to its balance sheet cash resources and investors should be mindful of the downside risk of a dilutive capital raise.
  • The company has commenced the first ever Phase 3 trial using psilocybin combined with psychological support.
  • COMPASS Pathways has genuine potential to deliver game-changing treatment options for sufferers of treatment resistant depression.
  • Clinical trials are expensive and regulatory approval remains a somewhat distant and uncertain prospect.

Neurologist doctor, brain specialist. Aesthetic handdrawn highlighted illustration of human brain. Neutral grey background, studio photo and collage.

mi-viri/iStock via Getty Images

Hype Unwind Proves Painful

Looking at the chart below, a reader unfamiliar with UK-based and Nasdaq-listed COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) would most probably assume that things have gone pretty terribly for the company since

Chart
Data by YCharts

CMPS share price analysis

Source: author’s calculations.

CMPS Trials

Source: COMPASS Pathways Presentation – February 2023, slide 13. CMPS Investor Relations website.

CMPS Partners

Source: COMPASS Pathways Presentation – February 2023, slide 14. CMPS Investor Relations website.

CMPS Cash Flow Analysis

Source: author’s calculations based on CMPS quarterly reports.

15 years of professional experience in equity markets and investment consulting to institutional clients, including over a decade as an equity research analyst with a leading fund manager.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

