I think we moved one step closer to the peak in short-term rates with Friday’s jobs report. While the headline number of 236,000 may have appeared strong, the data points behind it show a softening labor market. Wage growth fell to 4.2%, closing in on Chairman Powell’s target of 3-3.5%, which he thinks is necessary to bring the rate of inflation down to his target of 2%. The length of the workweek also shortened by 0.1 hours to 34.4 hours, which weighs on weekly take-home pay. Both reinforce the disinflationary trend that started last June. Signs of weaker economic growth in combination with still elevated levels of concern over the banking system raised recession fears last week, which kept pressure on stocks to start the second quarter. Yet JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon changed his mind from earlier in the week when he stated on Thursday that we are now “near the end” of the banking crisis.
I still see the isolated incidents of poor management in the banking industry as a positive from the standpoint that they should force the Fed to pause in hiking rates at the May meeting. That gives members more time to recognize that the rate hikes to date will be sufficient to lower inflation to target. Inflation hawks have been focused on elevated prices in the service sector, but the latest purchasing managers survey from ISM revealed that price pressures are falling precipitously. Shelter costs remain elevated over the past 12 months, but as Chairman Powell noted in his press conference last month, inflation in the housing market coming down is really a matter of time passing. Therefore, higher short-term rates should not be required.
The latest criticism of the what is still considered by the consensus to be a bear-market rally is that the run up has been very narrow, led by a handful of megacap technology stocks. That may be true over the past three weeks, as seen in the divergence between the market-cap weighted S&P 500 (SPY) and its equal-weighted brethren (RSP).
Breadth may have narrowed in recent days, resulting in the performance differential, but it looks a lot different if we step back and look at that past six months. From this view it looks like the market-cap weighted S&P 500 and the equal-weighted index are running neck and neck. Big tech was just catching up.
If the bears want to talk about market breadth, let it be known that the holy grail of breadth-related technical indicators, according to Jason Goepfert at SentimentEdge, gave a buy signal on Friday. This signal follows several others I have noted since the beginning of the year using the S&P 500 index. A Zweig Breadth Thrust buy signal was just triggered on the NYSE, which is named after famed investor Marty Zweig, who developed it. It has been particularly rare, occurring only 14 times since 1945 with an average gain of 24.6% over an average of 11 months.
It measures the percentage of advancing issues relative to advancing and declining issues each day on a 10-day moving average, and when it moves from a level below 40% to one above 61.5% over a 10-day period, it triggers a buy. The last such buy signal was in January 2019. The fact that this indicator was triggered at this point in the rally off the October bear-market low simply reconfirms for me that a bull market is underway.
Perhaps the market is telling us that this week’s CPI and PPI releases will be better than expected, or that bank earnings on Friday will be less bad than expected. It's difficult to tell why the stock market does what it does until we later learn the fundamental factors behind the move. That is why the stock market is considered a discounting mechanism.
This article was written by
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has more than 25 years of experience managing portfolios for individual investors. He began his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and worked in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a B.A. in Political Science in 1992.
