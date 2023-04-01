The Extended Holiday Makes For Subdued Price Action

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.54K Followers

Summary

  • In the Asia-Pacific region, Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand, and the Philippines markets were closed. All the regional bourses advanced but China.
  • European markets remain closed. US equity futures are narrowly mixed.
  • The dollar is trading quietly, mostly within ranges seen before the weekend. It is slightly softer against most of the G10 currencies but the Japanese yen and Swiss franc.
  • Among EM currencies, the greenback is firmer. The Mexican peso is the chief exception with about a 0.25% advance.

light and index number and graph of stock market business abstract background

MadamLead/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

The holiday continues. In the Asia-Pacific region, Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand, and the Philippines markets were closed. All the regional bourses advanced but China. European markets remain closed. US equity futures are narrowly mixed. The 10-year US Treasury yield is off

Deposits - large, domestically chartered commercial banks and all commercial banks

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.54K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.