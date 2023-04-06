jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Last week, Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock tumbled by ~11% on the back of the EV giant releasing its Q1 Vehicle Production and Delivery report, breaking a critical technical level (50-DMA) in the process. While Tesla managed to hit a new all-time record for vehicle production and deliveries during Q1, Mr. Market is clearly unimpressed with the report amid rising demand concerns.

In this note, we will review Tesla's vehicle production and delivery numbers for Q1. Furthermore, we will preview Tesla's upcoming quarterly results. And lastly, we will discuss TSLA's valuation, technical chart, and quant factor grades. Without further ado, let's get started!

Tesla Q1 2023 Vehicle Production And Delivery Report: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly

Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, investors and analysts had high expectations heading into the Q1 production & delivery report, as evidenced by the strong momentum in Tesla's stock in recent weeks. This confidence was based on Tesla benefitting from -

EV credits (of up to $7,500) coming into effect from the Inflation Reduction Act, and aggressive price discounting moves from Tesla (6-20% price cuts across models)

The Good:

In Q1, Tesla Inc. delivered a record ~423K vehicles [vs. Refinitiv's consensus estimate of ~430K vehicles]. Given the macroeconomic challenges, I think Tesla's Q1 vehicle delivery growth of +36.4% y/y is quite astounding. Also, Tesla managed to produce ~440K vehicles, and for now, it appears to be on track to meet its 2023 production goal of ~1.8M vehicles.

The Bad:

A marginal (~2%) miss on delivery projections is not a big deal in the grand scheme of things. However, a +4% q/q increase in sales is not what TSLA bulls were hoping to see this quarter after Tesla's aggressive price discounting. As I see it, Tesla's Q1 earnings are set to come under significant pressure, with higher volumes failing to make up for price cuts.

Furthermore, the continuing positive spread between vehicle production and delivery numbers does raise concerns about overall demand and inventory. As you may know, Tesla has been producing more vehicles than it has been delivering for the last four quarters (including Q1 2023).

While Elon Musk (Tesla's CEO) has previously dismissed all inventory and demand concerns, I don't like this inventory build-up one bit. In the event of a recession (hard landing), demand for autos will likely drop drastically. And if inventory levels keep rising, i.e., Tesla keeps overproducing, then more price cuts could be needed to clear excess inventory (fewer profits).

On Thursday (6th April 2023), Tesla once again cut prices on all of its models. As of now, I am not sure how much of a negative impact these price cuts will have on Tesla's bottom line in 2023; however, I am deeply concerned about Musk's recession playbook - "selling cars at/near cost to generate profits from FSD in the future". We won't go into the details of Musk's recession playbook today, but the grave risks of this playbook were previously discussed in this research note:

Deep discounts failed to help Tesla beat consensus delivery estimates in Q1, and this doesn't bode well for Musk's strategy for 2023. Also, the inventory build-up is far from ideal.

The Ugly:

On first viewing, Tesla's Q1 production and delivery report looks solid, with few visible cracks. However, I think investors need to look beyond these numbers to understand the full picture better!

With inflation still running higher than the FED's target rate of 2%, the FED is tightening monetary policy into a deeply inverted yield curve. The bond market has been screaming - "Recession Ahead" - for months, and as of today, a hard landing in the economy is likelier to happen than not.

While I don't know when the recession will hit the US economy or if we are in one already, I do believe we will experience a hard landing due to the impending credit crunch (a result of the regional banking crisis). During past recessions, auto sales in the US (and globally) have declined precipitously, and I think it is fair to assume that auto sales will come under significant pressure in this upcoming recession too.

Low EV penetration levels and strong EV adoption trends could enable Tesla to maintain high volumes during a recession at the cost of margins; however, it will be a miracle if Tesla can maintain its current growth rate through an economic downturn.

Given the current macroeconomic conditions, I am satisfied with Tesla's Q1 delivery numbers. However, I expect the macro environment to worsen over the coming quarters. With Tesla's heavy discounting activity failing to create massively higher demand in Q1, I think Tesla's financial performance will deteriorate in upcoming quarters, and things could get very ugly in the event of a deep recession.

What To Expect From Tesla's Q1 2023 Report?

Heading into the Q1 2023 earnings report on 19th April 2023, Tesla is expected to post revenues and Normalized EPS of $23.46B (up 25% y/y) and $0.86 (down -20% y/y), respectively.

Over the last six months, Tesla's aggressive price cuts have led analysts to reduce revenue and earnings estimates for 2023. And with the economy heading into a recession, this trend is unlikely to improve anytime soon.

Despite implementing multiple price reductions in recent months, Tesla has failed to meet consensus delivery estimates for two consecutive quarters now. And it's worth pondering what the delivery figures could have been if there were no price cuts. While it's hard to say for sure, it's reasonable to assume that the deliveries in the first quarter would have been far lower than ~423K. With economic conditions set to worsen over the coming months, Tesla's EV business is likely to under-deliver on consensus projections in 2023. Now, I think Tesla's energy business is severely underrated, and this segment could significantly boost overall financial performance as Tesla's Lathrop facility scales Megapack BESS production throughout this year. This is something I'll be following closely while reading Tesla's Q1 report.

In a nutshell, Tesla is potentially heading into a recession (low-demand environment) with elevated (and rapidly growing) inventory levels. Despite management re-iterating confidence in the business, yet another round of price cuts is a clear signal of demand issues.

Fortunately, Tesla Is Back Below Fair Value

After factoring in Q1 2023 estimates (revenue: $23.5B), I have updated my valuation model for Tesla:

According to my analysis, Tesla's intrinsic value is ~$190 per share. This means Tesla is now undervalued by ~3%. Assuming a base case P/FCF exit multiple of 25x, I see Tesla hitting $396 per share by 2027.

As can be seen above, Tesla is projected to deliver CAGR returns of 16.42% for the next five years, which just about exceeds my required IRR of 15%. Hence, I continue to view Tesla as a decent long-term buy at $185 per share.

TSLA's Technical Setup And Quant Factor Grades Are Looking Ominous

Over the past several quarters, I have shared my thoughts on Tesla's technical charts on multiple occasions - calling for a reverse gamma squeeze (massive drawdown) in September 2021 (Tesla Stock: The Real Gamma Squeeze) and then nailing the capitulatory bottom in the low $100s with this note in December 2022.

After a rip-roaring move to the upside in recent months, Tesla's stock rally has paused at the ~$205-215 level, and we can see multiple rejections from this trendline (marked in thick black and red down arrows) since February 2023.

As I mentioned at the beginning of this article, Tesla broke a key technical level at the 50-DMA last week, and the stock now looks primed for a pullback down to the $140-160 support zone for a gap fill, with both RSI and MACD indicators also trending lower.

After the recent run-up in Tesla's stock, its Momentum factor grade has improved from "F" to "C+" over the last three months. Generally, an improving "Momentum" factor grade is a potential sign of a turnaround in the stock. However, Tesla's stock appears to have run already, and as I see it, TSLA's momentum grade may shift down as the technical breakdown plays out.

While Tesla's "Profitability" factor grade has held up firmly at "A+", "Growth" and "Revisions" grades have deteriorated to "A-" and "C-", respectively. Further, Tesla's "Valuation" factor grade of "D-" indicates that it is overvalued relative to its peers. Overall, Tesla is rated a 'Hold' [3.29/5] by SA's Quant Rating system.

Concluding Thoughts

Back in late December 2022, I rated Tesla an asymmetric buy in the low $100s with the following conclusion -

Tesla's valuation has moderated significantly over the last twelve months, so much so that one could argue reasonably that Tesla is a value stock at this point. From a long-term standpoint, strong business fundamentals and reasonable valuation make Tesla a lucrative investment idea at current levels. Tesla's near-term outlook remains uncertain. With the Fed pulling liquidity out of this economy, demand destruction is a natural outcome, and Tesla is already showing signs of demand cracking up. While Tesla is heading into its first recession, Elon Musk seems distracted with Twitter and using Tesla as his piggy bank to finance Twitter is hurting investor confidence. In the event of a severe recession, Tesla's numbers are likely to disappoint, and if earnings were to collapse (or go negative) in 2023, the bottom could really fall out next year. If the reverse gamma squeeze continues, Tesla could be headed all the way down to pre-pandemic lows at ~$60-65 (or even lower). Technology giants like Meta (META) and Amazon (AMZN) are sitting at COVID-lows, and Tesla could join them in the event of a deep recession. With Tesla sitting at a key support zone (~$120-140 range), I expect to see a bounce in the near term. However, accumulating shares slowly remains the right strategy as volatility cuts both ways, and this is what we are doing within TQI's GARP and Moonshot Growth portfolios. Within our Managed Risk portfolio, we have implemented a long position in Tesla with a zero-cost, options-based hedge guarding downside up to $65 per share. Despite near-term downside risk, Tesla is a high-quality business that I want to own for the long haul. And I will continue to accumulate more shares slowly in the upcoming weeks and months. Source: Tesla Stock: An Asymmetric Buying Opportunity Arises Out Of Insider Selling, Demand Concerns, And A Scary Recession Playbook

After a stunning rally in TSLA shares in Q1, the risk/reward is no longer as favorable. As we saw in today's note, Tesla is trading ~3% below TQI's fair value estimate, and the 5-yr expected CAGR return of 16.4% exceeds our investment hurdle rate of 15%. Based on valuation, Tesla is a decent long-term buy at current levels. However, Tesla's technicals and quant factor grades are looking unsupportive.

Heading into a recession, Tesla's inventory is ballooning, with demand showing cracks. In order to generate demand, the EV giant has been cutting prices, and last Thursday, Tesla made new ($1K-$5K) price cuts across all models. While price discounting may enable Tesla to hit production and delivery goals this year, margins look set to take a massive plunge in 2023. And a sharp contraction in earnings could drive the stock lower in upcoming quarters. Hence, long-term investors can look to wait for a better entry point or choose to spread their buying activity over a long period of time, i.e., DCA. If you're following me, you know I generally prefer the latter approach; however, in Tesla's case, I am waiting for a better entry point due to uncertainties in the near-term business outlook.

At our SA Investing Group, The Quantamental Investor, we sold half of our Tesla position (acquired in late-2022) at ~$194 a few weeks back, and we plan to buy back that position in the mid-to-low $100s in the coming months.

Thank you for reading, and happy investing. If you have any questions, thoughts, and/or concerns, please share them in the comments section below.