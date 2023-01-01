Citigroup Stock Q1 Earnings Preview: What To Watch For

Apr. 10, 2023 9:00 AM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)
Summary

  • Citigroup Inc. is set to release its Q1 earnings report on Friday the 14th.
  • Despite fears of a banking crisis, Citibank's held-for-sale and trading securities are likely to be marked higher amid a favorable 3-month liquid bond and equity market environment.
  • Citi's ex-market debt portfolio is at risk of lower recoveries and heightened cyclical exposure. However, we expect the segment to have delivered robust results in Q1.
  • The bank's CET 1 ratio is set to improve if its EPS target is realized. Additionally, the firm's growing tangible book value and its trailing P/B of 0.49 supports a deep value argument.
  • C stock is technically undervalued as it is trading below its 50-, 100-, and 200-day moving averages. Moreover, Citi's broad-based Q1 earnings outlook is bright.
Citigroup Reports 25 Percent Drop In Quarterly Earnings

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is due to release its first-quarter earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 14th. Citi's stock has shed more than 10% of its market value during the past month amid talks of

VBN

C's Earnings Forecast (Seeking Alpha)

Citigroup Net Interest Income, Loans and Deposits

Citigroup

Citigroup credit losses and allowances

Credit Losses and Allowances (Citigroup - Click on Image To Enlarge)

Citigroup credit portfolio by segment and geography

Loan Portfolio (Citigroup)

Citigroup balance sheet

Balance Sheet (Citigroup - Click on Image to Enlarge)

Citigroup capital metrics

RWA (Citigroup)

VBN

Dividend Scorecard (Seeking Alpha)

