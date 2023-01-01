SolStock

Credit card charge-offs are on the rise. This is a key risk for exposed banks and particularly lenders that cater to the lower end of the FICO score spectrum. Buy now, pay later names could be in particular peril should the labor market deteriorate in the coming weeks and months.

Bread Financial reports both March figures and its broader Q1 results later this month, and I see trouble on the chart but a stock that trades at a low valuation. I reiterate my hold rating.

Credit Card Delinquencies On The Rise

According to Bank of America Global Research, Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) is a financial services company providing simple, personalized payment, lending, and saving solutions. Bread offers a comprehensive product suite of products including private label and co-brand credit cards, installment lending, and buy now, pay later (split-pay).

The Ohio-based $1.4 billion market cap Consumer Finance industry company within the Financial sector trades at a low 6.1 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a high 3.1% dividend yield, according to The Wall Street Journal. A key risk for BFH is charge-offs and delinquencies that are on the rise, bucking the trend of some of its competitors. The firm reported troubling February metrics last month, so all eyes will be on its upcoming monthly report and quarterly earnings. I see many of these risks priced into the stock price given the low valuation.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings remaining quite volatile over the coming quarters. Per-share profits are expected to surge 170% this year then moderate to just a +27% growth rate in 2024. The Bloomberg consensus forecast is slightly more upbeat, but I want to see what Bread's outlook is in its upcoming earnings reports. I expect numbers to come down, leading to a less-impressive forward PEG ratio, but the firm says they remain committed to shareholder accretive activities. It's still hard not to be intrigued by the valuation, trading at just 2.7x 2024 EPS if we assume $10 of earnings, well below the peer group's average of around 7x.

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q1 2023 earnings date of Thursday, April 27 with monthly credit card metrics for the month of March due out on Monday, April 17. Thereafter, Bread's shareholder meeting takes place on May 16 which may also draw some volatility.

The Options Angle

Digging into the upcoming earnings report, data from Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS) show a consensus EPS forecast of $6.95 which would be a 91% increase from $3.63 of per-share profits earned in the same quarter a year ago. Sequential earnings are volatile with BFH, and the company has topped analysts' expectations in the previous two reports, but that followed three consecutive misses. Shares have alternated between trading higher and lower post-earnings in the last six reports. So, there's a mixed history here.

As for the report due out later this month, ORATS data show an implied stock price swing of 8.3% when analyzing the at-the-money straddle expiring soonest after the upcoming earnings report. That is wider than moves seen following recent releases, so the options may be on the pricey side. The curveball this time is the clear trend higher in credit card defaults which could be an added bearish risk this time.

The Technical Take

Last October, I issued a hold rating on BFH, and that was near an interim low in BFH. After a Q4 rebound from $28 to $43, the stock has given back all of those gains and then some. Given the undercut of the October low, I see next support at the March 2020 nadir near $20. Notice in the chart below that the RSI momentum indicator at the top of the chart is clearly in bearish territory and working off oversold levels - I view this sign as the bears maintaining their grip on the stock. What's more, resistance is now seen near the $43 to $46 zone.

Overall, the trend is bearish, and I would avoid shares technically - buying on a test of the all-time low is a better flyer risk/reward play rather than owning it today.

The Bottom Line

I first issued a hold recommendation on Bread last fall. Following a more than 25% plunge since then, nibbling long here on valuation may be worth a look, but the technical situation remains precarious. Thus, I reiterate my hold call waiting for more evidence of a bullish price reversal or a move to the low $20s post-earnings.