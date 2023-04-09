The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, has warned of increasing vulnerabilities in the global economy as central banks continue to work on tackling stubbornly high inflation.
Speaking ahead of the annual IMF-World Bank spring meetings, Georgieva stated that a more fragile global economy will result in slower growth and greater financial fragility.
The IMF has projected global growth to remain around 3% over the next five years, the lowest medium-term growth forecast since 1990.
Georgieva also warned about the potential negative economic impacts of geopolitical tensions, fuelled by frictions between the US and China, and cautioned governments to be cautious when implementing new spending programs due to the current environment of higher inflation.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Bank of England have raised concerns about the resilience of non-bank financial institutions, which hold almost half of the world's financial assets. Non-banks include a diverse range of firms such as pension funds, insurers and hedge funds that provide financial services, including lending. They have grown strongly since the global financial crisis of 2008 and have expanded by an average of 7% per year, according to the Financial Stability Board (FSB). Risks include credit losses and a liquidity mismatch, with investors able to quickly withdraw funds from open-ended funds, which have less regulatory oversight than banks.
In summary, Inflation fears continue as central banks work on tackling high inflation, leading to a more fragile global economy and slower growth. The IMF and the Bank of England have raised concerns about the resilience of non-bank financial institutions. Recession fears have been reignited due to recent banking collapses and rescue deals, leading to concerns of a credit crunch and weakened global growth. Low interest rates can be supportive of gold prices because they reduce the opportunity cost of holding gold, which doesn't pay any interest or dividends. Conversely, when interest rates rise, the opportunity cost of holding gold increases and demand for the metal may decrease, leading to lower prices.
Let's take a look at the weekly standard deviation report published in Market Place as Mean Reversion Trading and see what short-term trading opportunities we can identify for the coming week.
Apr. 09, 2023 11:45 AM ET
The gold futures contract closed at 2026, indicating a bullish trend momentum for the week. This is confirmed by the market closing above the 9-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 1928. If the market closes below the 9 SMA, the bullish trend would be negated and turn neutral.
Additionally, the market closing above the VC Weekly Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) at 2013 confirms the bullish trend momentum. However, if the market closes below the VC PMI, the bullish trend would be negated and turn neutral.
For trading strategy, it is advised to take profits on shorts into corrections at the Buy 1 and 2 levels of 1978 - 1931 and go long on a weekly reversal stop. If long, use the 1931 level as a Stop Close Only and Good Till Cancelled order. It is suggested to take profits on longs as we reach the Sell 1 and 2 levels of 2061 - 2097 during the week.
The next cycle due date for the gold futures contract is 4.15.23.
Summary: The current weekly trend momentum for the gold futures contract is bullish, confirmed by both the price momentum and price indicator analysis. Traders should consider taking profits at the specified levels and monitoring the upcoming cycle due date.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
To learn more about how the VC PMI works and receive weekly reports on the E-mini, gold and silver, check out our Marketplace service, Mean Reversion Trading.
This article was written by
The Equity Management Academy (EMA2trade.com) was founded based on a belief in the power of education to change lives. After thirty years of trading in markets from New York to Chicago, CEO Patrick MontesDeOca founded the Academy to pass on all he had learned about the financial markets to help traders from neophytes to veterans become more effective at transforming knowledge into wealth. His knowledge is embodied in the fully automated proprietary trading program: the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI). The Academy also assists institutional traders and hedgers.
As a member of the Academy, you can watch our analysts and traders place trades in real time on clear, succinct recommendations based on our proprietary algorithm, the VC PMI. EMA’s advanced trading courses also provide you with hours of instructional streaming video taught by our Chief Technical Analyst. Our videos teach you the skills to identify trading opportunities in the financial markets while learning to manage risk and growing your portfolio through the application of automated trading intelligence.
Experienced traders, hedgers and institutional traders can subscribe to marketing reports based on the VC PMI, which provides clear, precise entry and exit points to trade a full range of markets.
Seeking Alpha reports are based on the VC PMI analysis of various markets and written by Patrick MontesDeOca. He has more than 30 years of trading experience in a range of markets and is a system developer, trader, educator, author, and coach.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments