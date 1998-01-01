The Financial Sector And XLF: '...Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful'

Apr. 10, 2023 9:35 AM ETFinancial Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLF)
Joseph L. Shaefer profile picture
Joseph L. Shaefer
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • When most people think of the Financial sector they think of banks. However, banks are only one segment of “financials”.
  • As you will see, the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF casts a much wider net, encompassing insurers, credit card firms and much more.
  • Of the top 10 holdings of this well-established large cap ETF, only 4 are banks. The other 6 are not.
  • I quoted Warren Buffett in my title since, at 12.763% (1/8th of the entire portfolio,) Berkshire Hathaway is the #1 holding of XLF.
  • Also among XLF's largest holdings are payment facilitators Visa and Mastercard, index provider S&P Global and capital markets (and by-proxy “bank”) Goldman Sachs.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Investor's Edge® get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Hosts Financial Stability Oversight Council Event

Why are these people not smiling?

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images News

How Easy is the Banking Business?

  1. Borrow short, lend long.
  2. Ensure that the spread between the money you borrow (mostly from consumer or business depositors) and the money you lend those who
Graphical user interface, application, Teams Description automatically generated

Seeking Alpha

A picture containing graphical user interface Description automatically generated

Fidelity.com

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Joseph L. Shaefer profile picture
Joseph L. Shaefer
25.09K Followers
Profit from our 23-year history of sector-industry-company success

Geopolitical analyst, speaker, writer. Former professor, retired Brigadier General, Special Ops and Intelligence. I invest for myself and the world's best clients. You are welcome to join us.

Published or reviewed Wall Street Journal, Strategic Review, American Thinker, Forbes, others. I write for my own pleasure and your feedback on SA, my SA blog and on SA Marketplace site, The Investor's Edge. Author of the investment book "Bringing Home the Gold." I also write geopolitical commentary at "On Point -- National and Global Issues and Intrigues." You can see these essays gratis at https://josephlshaefer.substack.com/.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in XLF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Unless you are a client of my portfolio management firm, Stanford Wealth Management, I do not know your personal financial situation. Therefore, I offer my opinions above for your due diligence and not as advice to buy or sell specific securities.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.