How Easy is the Banking Business?

Borrow short, lend long. Ensure that the spread between the money you borrow (mostly from consumer or business depositors) and the money you lend those who need funds (consumer and business loans, car loans, mortgage funding, etc.) is wide enough to pay all expenses and make a profit.

A bank must pay enough to those from whom it borrows (depositors) to keep their monies in their bank. This means they must be competitive in what they pay. As rates rise, depositors may become restless and decide to take their money and go somewhere else unless the bank pays competitive rates.

However, bankers are fortunate that most people are pretty darn lethargic when it comes to moving their money around like some hotshot traders. The bank's job is to give them enough of a return without onerous charges for anything beyond keeping their money safe. As long as depositors believe their money is safe from stupidity or cupidity, they are unlikely to up and move for an extra 10 basis points (one-tenth of 1%.)

On the lending side of the ledger, the bank must be scrupulous in selecting borrowers that pose the least risk of defaulting, declaring bankruptcy, skipping town or becoming so seriously behind in their payments that the bank now has these unfunded liabilities on their balance sheet.

That's it!

At its most basic, that is all banking is. So how is it that bankers manage to screw it up so badly time after time after time? I believe the answer lies in human ego and human greed -- and wrong-headed regulation.

[By the way, one of XLF's Top 10 holdings, BlackRock (BLK), is now being paid by the Federal Deposit Insurance Agency to sell off the securities portfolios of Silicon Valley Bank (SIVBQ) and Signature Bank (OTC:SBNY). You cannot make this stuff up - a financial company is being paid to profit from the woes of other financial firms because the regulators (the Fed and the FDIC) failed to do their job. The American taxpayer is, of course, the ultimate loser for this incompetence.]

The Slippery Slope of Continued Deregulation

Between 1929 and 1933, more than *4,000* U.S. banks closed. Millions of people who thought their money was "money in the bank" were impoverished overnight.

As a result of this catastrophe, Congress passed the Banking Act of 1933, more commonly known as the Glass-Steagall Act. It was enacted to curtail the reckless underwriting of listed and unlisted securities and overly risky loans in search of massive returns that never materialized. This answered the need for a "Chinese Wall" between banking backed by deposits & deposit insurance and intelligent loan-making profits -- versus the underwriting and trading in securities for the "bank's" in-house trading accounts.

Under Glass-Steagall, a "commercial bank" (those that accept customer deposits) was specifically prohibited from also acting as "investment banks" engaged in underwriting and selling securities. Congress further extended the Glass-Steagall Act in 1956 with the passage of the Bank Holding Company Act, which barred commercial banks *and the companies that own them* from engaging in non-banking activities like insurance, new company underwriting and touting stocks. Congress especially thought banks should be walled off from the risks in underwriting insurance.

All this created the most stable banking system in the world.

The brilliance behind Glass-Steagall was that the entire financial system would not catch fire from a different part of the system. Banking regulators' sole function was to ensure the stability of commercial banks by monitoring the level and use of funds and the soundness of their lending standards.

Humpty Dumpty Has a Great Fall

The big banks as well as the Federal Reserve, the bank to bankers (whose depositors are effectively the American taxpayer without whom the Fed has no funding) behaved responsibly during this entire period. What came next, however, is a travesty of greed and stupidity foisted upon the American people.

Over the next few decades, the Fed, comprised of bankers, effectively gutted Glass-Steagall.

In 1987, the Fed's Board of Governors voted 3-2 to "reinterpret" what Congress intended. The Fed unilaterally, without legislative input, decided to allow commercial banks to derive up to 5 percent of their gross revenue from dealing in certain types of securities, including commercial paper and municipal bonds. Paul Volcker was one of the 2 dissenters on the board. That year he was replaced by Alan Greenspan, a "true believer" for deregulation.

In 1989, the Fed unilaterally added debt and equity securities. The Board also raised the cap from 5 to 10 percent of gross revenue. In 1991, Congress rejected a bill to repeal the Glass-Steagall firewall. But the Greenspan Fed kept at it.

In 1996, the Fed gutted the law yet again, this time allowing commercial banks to derive up to 25 percent of their revenue from investment banking activities. By 1998 all 25 of the largest U. S. banks operated investment banking subsidiaries.

Remember, during this entire time, Glass-Steagall was not repealed. This law was just ignored by the Federal Reserve and other federal agencies answering only to the executive branch of government.

Glass-Steagall was still the law, at least in writing, albeit gutted by Federal Reserve diktat. Then, in 1998, came the final nail in the coffin of this legislation that for decades had made America the leading light of responsible banking in the world.

In that year, Citicorp and Travelers (which was big in investment banking and insurance) arbitrarily announced that they would merge, removing the last brick that prevented go-go banking.

Why was this direct violation of Glass-Steagall, a law still on the books, not challenged? It was seen as just "so yesterday" in the coming age of digital banking. After all, we were entering a new millennium. Why keep outdated ideas that stood between billions in profits just because they worked? Travelers CEO Sandy Weill figured he and his banking industry cohorts could spend enough on lobbying and campaign contributions to kill Glass-Steagall.

Why was he so confident? He had, before announcing the merger, called Alan Greenspan, Robert Rubin, (then Treasury Secretary) and President Bill Clinton. All three basically said, "Sure, Sandy, why not?" (Rubin was rewarded with a seat on the Citi board when he left office. I can't speak to the other two.)

When Congress took up their obligatory rubber stamp, they were told that if Glass-Steagall were not ditched, it would force Citi to sell off large parts of its business. Instead of saying "So what? Citi created the problem; it should be theirs to solve," $300 million in campaign contributions followed and Congress agreed with Citi/Travelers that "these days" market forces alone would ensure a level playing field. What followed was the carnage of...

The "Financial" (Banking) Crisis - 2007-2009

By removing any impediment for the huge firms to basically buy their way into monitoring themselves, the nation faced the realization that we could no longer put Humpty together again. The federal government had overridden any state protections, and allowed mega-monster banks to create mortgage tranche swaps, over-the-counter derivatives like options and credit default swaps, or whatever else they chose.

[A brief personal interjection: My last job before leaving Charles Schwab in 1991 to found Stanford Wealth Management was as Senior VP of Fixed Income. A sales team from Bear Stearns cajoled the company into having my team analyze BS's derivative products. I consider it a great departure gift to Chuck and the rest of the firm that I booted these carnies out of my office.

I asked the most basic questions about insurance, safety, reliability, crossover risk, leverage, default risk, etc. - and they could not answer a single question. They awkwardly produced a 6-hour VHS tape and said, "If you still don't understand it after seeing this, we can fly one of our analysts out." I replied, "I understand it. You do not." I was kind enough to wait until they were gone to toss the video into my special circular file. Bear Stearns is gone, but many remain - all of whom you and I bailed out with our dollars.]

Bring Back "The Wall" in a Form that Recognizes Today's Changes

Changes like SPACs, shadow banks, crypto and more.

Forget all this jibber-jabber about Modern Monetary Theory and the benefits of agglomeration. If you want to be a bank, hire bankers. If you want to be a brokerage firm, hire brokers. But draw the line between them and do not allow it to be crossed. Dodd-Frank is the updated version, you say? Not a chance. It is a pale imitation of banking regulation.

Was SVB a bank? Yes, by the current squishy, all-encompassing term currently being used. But accepting unlisted and often virtually untradable securities in the midst of a bear market, as collateral for loans, defies even Wall Street cupidity and stupidity.

Was Signature Bank a bank? Yes, by the current squishy, all-encompassing term currently being used. But Signature Bank's crypto exposure and SVB's acceptance of unlisted stock as collateral for loans sealed their fate. Indeed, another banking "enhancement" in Modern Monetary Theory *sped* these banks' demise: all you need to transfer your funds via wire is a cell phone and a password.

If we cannot find the courage to bring back an updated Glass-Steagall, then I would propose a checklist. Every "bank" must state and be responsible to depositors, under penalty of perjury and jail time, rather simple questions like "Is part of your capital base in crypto?" "Do you have unmarketable securities in your capital portfolio?" "Do you have assets that will take longer to sell than the speed of a telephone wire transfer?" Etc.

In Light of All This, Why Would I Choose to Own a "Financial" ETF?

First, "Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful" (Warren Buffett). All banks, strong and not so strong, are better priced today than they were just one month ago. Even the strongest banks are now selling at single-digit PE ratios and yielding 3%, 4% and more. I consider these to be at good entry prices for any investor able to look over the current valley. These firms are the primary "bank" holdings of XLF.

Second, I see a reduction in the number of US banks, with many depositors going from small and potentially weaker firms to larger and more closely scrutinized banks. I don't want to imply that big banks are safer banks, merely that they are audited most thoroughly and most closely monitored by the Fed and the FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.)

According to the FDIC, the country with the second greatest number of banking institutions in the world is the UK, with London having been a banking center for centuries. The UK has 311 banks; the remainder of the top 25 countries have between 64 and 251 banks. Which country has the most banks? The U.S. with 4,135. If 2,000 of them merged with others or were acquired, we would still have more than enough banks from which to choose!

I believe a shakeout is likely. XLF holds mostly the bigger banks that will likely be the beneficiaries of any reduction in the number of banks.

Third, this ETF is well-diversified. It doesn't just own banks. It also owns insurance companies, insurance agencies, payment firms, mutual fund families, retail brokerage companies, credit card companies, index providers and more to complement its bank holdings. All of these are among my favorite industries, as is conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway, XLF's largest holding.

Finally, there is always the hope that the US Congress will do something besides one side rubber-stamping whatever the incumbent president wants and the other side opposing anything the incumbent president wants.

Congress is the nation's legislator. Their job is to make the laws. The executive branch is charged with carrying out those laws, and the highest court of the judicial branch is there to interpret the laws and the actions of all actors to ensure they are in keeping with the supreme law of the land, the United States Constitution.

It would be refreshing to see Congress legislate a new wall between banking and the current spate of "banks" that also function as go-go trading desks, bringing new companies public, providing insurance and credit cards and basically being the Borg of finance. JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA, Citi, et al should make a choice of what they want to be when they grow up and divest the rest.

Even if that does not happen -- as it should -- XLF is still diversified enough among different financial industries and, even in the banking/brokerage industry, diversified by size. Size does not mean safety but it does mean a lot more lobbyists wooing Congress.

Here is XLF's Holdings Breakdown and Top Ten holdings, courtesy of Seeking Alpha:

Here is a list of all holdings that are greater than 1% of the portfolio, courtesy of Fidelity:

XLF's expense ratio is 0.1% and it pays a dividend of 2.18%. Here is SA's analysis of XLF:

Clearly, I disagree with SA's quant ranking and, it seems, with many of my fellow SA analysts.

What I find striking in the chart above is that nothing has changed in three of the quant rankings from 6 months ago and 3 months ago to today. XLF was rated A across the board in expenses, A+ across the board in dividends and A+ across the board in liquidity. Risk is now rated exactly between where it was 6 months ago and 3 months ago. The only thing that has changed enough to downgrade this ETF (and the entire industry, it seems) to a "sell" rating is "Momentum."

The thing about momentum is that it changes from day to day. Just like opportunity. I believe the opportunity at the current price merits a Buy, not a Sell. I am a buyer of XLF.

