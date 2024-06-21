Bilanol

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is one of the largest midstream companies with a market capitalization of almost $40 billion. The company has an almost 10% dividend yield, but it also has a massive debt load. As we'll see the company's strong financials, but loftier valuation make it a unique opportunity to trade options on to capture strong returns.

Energy Transfer Developments

The company is focused on developing and modernizing its base of assets.

Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

(Source: Energy Transfer Developments - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation)

The company managed to achieve record NGL fractionation and transportation volumes, with throughput at Mont Belvieu reaching more than 1 million barrels / day. The company's volumes across all of its businesses continued to hit new records and the company has continued to hit new optimizations across its various businesses.

The company's forecast for the year is $13.1 billion in adjusted EBITDA. The company's expected growth capital is $1.7 billion. The company's DCF in 2022 was $13.1 billion with $7.4 billion in DCF and we expect a similar amount of DCF in 2023, which turns into $5.7 billion in DCF post capital spending. The company's dividends of $3.8 billion will result in $1.9 billion afterwards.

That's cash the company can use for any sort of shareholder returns including debt pay down etc.

The company announced the acquisition of Lotus Midstream, which we'll discuss in more detail later. That can help expand the company's footprint. The company has increased its distribution guidance and now has its leverage in the range of its target, although it's still a hefty debt load. The company's debt has a positive outlook, which will help it handle increasing interest rates.

The company is working to continue growing and expanding its business.

Energy Transfer Lotus Midstream

Energy Transfer has continued to opportunistically make new acquisitions, including the Lotus Midstream acquisition most recently.

Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

The company has continued to make bolt-on acquisitions, highlighting the strength of its asset base. It recently announced the $1.5 billion acquisition of Lotus Midstream, getting 3000 miles of Permian Basin gathering lines, with direct connections to the company's asset base. The asset is immediately accretive to FCF and DCF per unit, and adds 2 million barrels in storage.

This acquisition is one that the company can comfortably afford and will help the company's business. These bolt-ons will help the company to achieve growing future shareholder returns.

Energy Transfer Asset Base

The company has a strong portfolio of assets that it can continue to incrementally improve.

Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

The company has an incredibly strong portfolio of assets. It has 10s of thousands of miles worth of pipelines connected to almost every major population center. It also has numerous assets besides pipelines including terminals, storage assets, fractionation plants, LNG terminals, etc. - assets where it can extract value at each stage of the process.

Energy Transfer Growth Capital and Debt

One consistent gripe we've had with the company is its loftier debt load has been ignored in favor of continued investments.

Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

However, the company is continuing to invest at a level it can afford from its DCF. It's planned to spend $1.7 billion in 2023E growth capital which is expected to be 50% midstream and 20% NGL & refined products. The company's incredibly strong core asset portfolio means it can find bolt-on opportunities with double-digit returns.

Financially, the company has $50 billion of long-term debt, a massive debt load. The company's annualized interest expenditures are roughly $2.3 billion, a level it can comfortably afford. However, if it had to re-do its interest for today's environment, its interest expenditures would be closer to $3.5 billion which would hurt its income significantly.

We'd like to see the company pay down its debt to a much more manageable level.

Our View

For those looking to invest we see the company as a valuable investment opportunity, but options represent a way to leverage the potential.

Yahoo Finance

(Source: Energy Transfer Options - Yahoo Finance)

A $10,000 investment today will result in 799 shares, paying $974.78 in annualized dividends. That will pay respectable and growing dividends going forward, along with other potential forms of shareholder returns. Alternatively, the same investor could sell options for 1000 shares at a strike price of $10 and a June 21, 2024 expiration.

You would immediately receive $850 of cash at the midpoint (time value puts it at roughly $900 versus the dividend). That's slightly less cash flow, but still impressive. There's two scenarios here. The first is that the share price doesn't drop below $10. In that case, you keep your slightly lower dividend for what's effectively the same price.

However, in the case it does drop below $10, you now have 1000 shares instead of 799, resulting in $1220 in annualized dividends. That's a much better price on your investment and long-term potential. Alternatively, investors can just invest in the equity at this time and the value it offers for the long-term.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is long-term volumes in the market. Energy Transfer's move into products and natural gas also helps to diversify it for the long run. However, even then changing energy markets and product demands can hurt its long-term potential, and the company's substantial debt makes it harder for the company to pivot.

That could result in it needing to cut shareholder returns to support its long-term business.

Conclusion

Energy Transfer has a unique and manageable portfolio of assets. The company has an impressive dividend yield of almost 10% not counting continued dividend growth and its spending of more than 4% of its dividend on growth capital. That means direct double-digit shareholder returns, and it still has leftover cash.

The company has continued to make bolt-on acquisitions. The Lotus Midstream acquisition integrates well with its existing portfolio. The company's strong core assets means it has numerous opportunities for bolt-on acquisitions. As we saw throughout this article, Energy Transfer's impressive assets and continued growth make it a valuable investment.