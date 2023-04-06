InfuSystem: Disappointing 2022 Results Lead To Bargain Prices

Aaron Warwick profile picture
Aaron Warwick
1.77K Followers

Summary

  • INFU has produced impressive growth over the past six quarters, but let down investors during this timeframe because it fell short of its own guidance.
  • In short, INFU’s business plans simply took longer to come to fruition than the company expected, so the opportunity for massive growth still exists.
  • The company’s new business with GE is now well underway with a clearer roadmap and better predictability.
  • INFU’s new partnership with SMTI creates a potentially transformative relationship for both companies, especially with the recent FDA approval of SMTI’s newest product, BIASURGE.
  • Recent insider purchases seem to be signaling to investors that management has faith in the business, as well as their current guidance for 2023 and beyond.
Doctor in medical gloves examines patient leg.

megaflopp

I have written extensively on InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) for Seeking Alpha in the past. After I first began covering the stock, it became a big winner. Recently, well, not so much.

Chart
Data by YCharts

What is ironic about this share price

This article was written by

Aaron Warwick profile picture
Aaron Warwick
1.77K Followers
I collaborate with other "Breakout Investors" on WhatsApp (https://chat.whatsapp.com/GQZdsexmag30tbdqV7Yg7R) or on our platform online at app.breakoutinvestors.com as we try to be ahead of the curve, looking for opportunities where the market has not yet figured out or appreciated a company's fundamental business or upcoming catalysts. I have an accounting degree from Creighton University and a Masters in Philanthropy and Nonprofit Development from the University of Northern Iowa. I invest for retirement and as a hobby. I primarily engage in fundamental analysis and look for large discrepancies in what I believe a company is worth and their current share price.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INFU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.