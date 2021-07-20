Staying Away From Aemetis And Exposure To Another Name

Apr. 10, 2023
Aemetis, Inc. (AMTX)
Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
370 Followers

Summary

  • Aemetis has major survivability concerns going into 2023.
  • Fifteen years after it was founded and ten years as a public company, it has still not figured out how to make a profit.
  • Investors' appetite for risk is on the wane and there is a better name in the space that carries much less risk.

Abstract Green Energy Showcase Background with Summer Sun Rays and Lens Flare

remotevfx/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) is a renewable fuels company in the green energy sector. The company's mission and values are very much in line with the theme that has been in favor for a while. But in its

Aemetis projected revenue growth by business unit

Aemetis Website

Projected EBITDA by Business Unit

Aemetis Website - Investor

Revenue projection till 2027

Revenue Projection by numbers (Aemetis Website - Investor Presentation)

Net Income Projections

Net Income Projections (Aemetis Website - Investor Presentation)

I have a deep seated passion for investing and I am always on the lookout for opportunities that are under appreciated and most over looked. Most of the popular adages of investing sound good to the ears but are not practical. The only thing that matters is drawdown and CAGR. As such I design my portfolio to have minimal drawdown and protect investment at the base case scenario but maximize CAGR on the most optimistic scenario. In my hunt for opportunities I give no regard to the popularity of the stock and instead rely on my own intelligence and analysis to make my decisions. This has served me well throughout my investing journey of the last 8 years and I hope my work benefits my readers as well!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

