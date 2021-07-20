remotevfx/iStock via Getty Images

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) is a renewable fuels company in the green energy sector. The company's mission and values are very much in line with the theme that has been in favor for a while. But in its history, as a public company, it has not been able to capitalize on this trend or figure out a way to make a profitable model out of this business. I have gone through their latest investor presentation and the company presents a rosy picture of projected revenue growth, EBITDA, and profitability. A miss on the projections could put the company on thin ice with survivability coming into question (if it's not already). An investor looking for exposure in this space could do it through a less risky name and expect a much better upside.

Plenty has been said about the company and its business model in previous coverage here on Seeking Alpha so I will spare the reader from that information. What I would like to shine a torch on are their projections. The company's revenue for last year came in at $250M and they are projecting to grow this by 43% CAGR till 2027. The primary drivers of this revenue would be increased sales from their India plant and also revenues kicking in from "Renewable Diesel/Sustainable Aviation Fuel" and "Carbon Capture & Sequestration".

For reasons detailed in this piece, the world has taken a lukewarm reception to Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Currently, it costs three times as much as conventional fuel, and because of supply and cost almost no flights are powered by SAF. It's hard to see a case where this changes by much in less than two years. According to a recent report by the Rhodium Group, an energy sector consulting group -

At scale, SAF has the potential to play a major role in fully decarbonizing the aviation sector over the next 30 years. But SAF technologies are currently at various stages of technology readiness, and the scaling of production and deployment faces major technological and economic hurdles.

The case for Carbon Capture and Sequestration gets murkier. There is a clear debate if this technology delivers what it promises. The biggest arguments against this technology are that it is energy-intensive and releases more CO2 into the atmosphere than it removes. So the adoption pathway for this technology remains unclear.

All these arguments cast a shadow on their revenue projections. Essentially, the company is saying that by 2026 these two technologies will make up almost 50% of its revenues! Not only that, but it also expects both of them to be profitable by then! (It is important to note that they still have not achieved profitability for any of their existing technologies even after all these years).

This reminded me of my recent SPAC coverages. My biggest observations from those coverages were the absurd projections on untested technologies that were used to bolster the company's outlook and I find myself in familiar territory with Aemetis.

How does all of this tie-up with survivability? If I am an investor in speculative names my most important question is if they can survive till their vision pans out. The company's long-term debt of $300M alone is more than its total assets of $200M and they find themselves in negative equity territory of $200M. Their cash flows are also negative, meaning their survivability becomes a big question as they may not have enough cash runway to run their operations and cover their debt for the immediate foreseeable future.

If we give them the benefit of the doubt, be optimistic, and hope they survive the next few years, what happens afterward? They are counting on the big revenue boost and expect themselves to be profitable. As we saw already this future is quite uncertain and puts their survivability into further question.

An investor looking for exposure to this space (RNG) can do it through less risky ventures. A good alternative would be Opal Fuels (OPAL) which I have previously covered here on SA. The company has a much cleaner balance sheet and is counting on much more realistic projects to boost its revenues. They are also a vertically integrated operator with full control of the process and the best part is that they are already profitable! I already have exposure to Opal Fuels and I would rate Aemetis as a sell.

