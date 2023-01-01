ChrisHepburn

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), aka John Deere, is an American company with a market capitalization of more than $100 billion. The company is known for manufacturing agricultural and heavy equipment, but its share price has doubled since 2020. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's continued growth should enable strong shareholder returns.

John Deere Q1 2023 Results

John Deere managed to achieve strong results in the fiscal first quarter, supported by a strong market.

The company earned almost $13 billion in revenue for the quarter, annualized at more than $50 billion. Net sales increased 34% YoY to cross $11 billion, and net income more than doubled to come it at just a hair below $2 billion. The company's diluted EPS came in at just over $6.5 / share for the quarter, annualized at a P/E of 13 for the company.

That's a relatively low valuation for the company, but it does indicate the volatility of the industry.

John Deere Industry Outlook

Going forward, John Deere's ability to succeed depends on the industry outlook.

Across the board, the company expects most major industries to grow. That's especially true in the company's largest market, which is the U.S. and Canada. In industry, the company also expects the market to be mostly flat globally, but it expects North America to increase slightly.

Versus many other industries which are expected to struggle in 2023, the company's businesses will remain strong.

John Deere Forecast

John Deere's forecast highlights the strength of its business and continued ability to drive returns.

The company's 2023 forecast is $9 billion with a 24% tax rate and $9.5 billion in operating cash flow. Those are strong improvements from the company's 1Q 2023 results and mean that its shareholder returns will likely continue to outperform what it did in the last year. That will keep the company's P/E in the low double-digits.

It's also worth noting given the significant high base costs for the company that, as revenue goes up, its margins increase much faster, leading to a double-whammy of increased profits.

Our View

John Deere has the ability to put all of this together to generate substantial shareholder returns.

The company is committed to an "A" credit rating, one of the strongest ratings in the industry. The company's net debt is effectively $0 and with its credit rating, its cost to borrow is effectively $0. The company's core goal is to fund its operating and growth operations. The company's current dividend is 1.35% and it's looking to continue increasing that.

Lastly, the company is looking to opportunistically repurchase shares. Over the past 13 years, the company's outstanding shares have dropped roughly 30%, supporting shareholder returns.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is that John Deere operates in a cyclical industry where equipment costs are heavy. Expensive capital expenditures are delayed, which can substantially hurt John Deere's earnings, especially in the short-term. Given the upcoming risk of a downturn, that's a major risk for John Deere shareholders.

Conclusion

Deere & Company is an agricultural company and heavy equipment manufacturer worth more than $100 billion as one of the largest corporations in the world. The company has operations across the globe, and many of those markets are expected to grow in 2023. Agriculture etc. can be expected to increasingly become more technological.

The company has a dividend yield of more than 1.3%. That's a dividend it can comfortably afford. It has a low double-digit P/E ratio, with net income for the year expected to be roughly $9 billion. The company has consistently repurchased shares, and we expect Deere & Company will be able to increase overall shareholder returns, making it a valuable investment.