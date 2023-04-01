The views and focus of pundits can be very misleading. Below is a list of some of them and my contrary thoughts for you to consider and react to. In no particular order:
With the exception of an entrepreneur singularly focused on a business that is close in value to the total of its assets, the assembly and management of investor money in portfolios is the real art of investing, not buying and selling individual securities.
Most individual investors and some institutions mechanically add and subtract securities from a portfolio. Most others have a single portfolio with some focus or general need. (I believe one should have multiple portfolios rather than just a collection of securities.) Each portfolio should have a narrow focus, often built around the timing and execution of the beneficiary’s needs. I use singular rather than plural terms, even if the timing and cost of the same security is different between accounts. (It could generate significant impact, and therefore, could be managed differently.)
The biggest mistake most people make is measuring success based solely on the calendar year, because it’s what everyone else does. (I believe accounts should be measured based on the first reasonable date assets will be paid out. There are also other issues to consider, such as the number and extent of down results compared to up results.) As the market moves up and down in its own periods, the measurement period should likewise be adjusted. To the extent possible, after-tax returns are preferable. If you buy the same security at different prices, each tranche should be measured separately, especially if the price is quite different. Buying a great security late in its rise rather than at the beginning impacts the results of beneficiaries. While the security may be the same, its intended purpose could be different.
I sit on a number of tax-exempt investment committees and try to get my fellow trustees to pick individual measurement periods. If a stream of payments is required for building a new facility, I suggest making the end date slightly before the first payment date, changing that date based on schedule. For annual operating funds, I use the same concept, but with much smaller time periods.
Finally, where possible I like to pick selected mutual funds having similar portfolio characteristics whose management sticks to policies that can responsibly be followed.
We are all horrified by the cruel invasion of Ukraine. We wish the war would end, with the country’s full land being restored. Unfortunately, I believe we will be involved with Ukraine for many years, possibly generations. The unhappy reason for such a fearful statement comes to us from logistics management.
Just like Political “Science” courses, Securities Analysis is taught about the past and briefly hints at the present. One of the main tenants of sound business practice is building reasonable defenses against future problems. One of the largest potential problems facing businesses and countries can be summed up by the change of “Just in Time” production and delivery to “Just in Case”. Until very recently, businesses located the production of critical supplies where it was the cheapest to produce and where rapid transportation could ship goods and services to major customers.
The rise in tensions with China and some other locations has caused the US and others to review from where they will get their critical products and services. While China should not be ignored as either a source of goods or a market for sales, if either were drastically reduced or totally stopped, we would be in serious economic trouble. Currently, there is a mad dash to find supplemental sources of both production and sales. Other Asian countries are being examined, as are Mexico, other Latin American countries, and Africa, among others.
One very rich region I fully expect to play a role is Central Asia. This region contains Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. In addition to supplying the critical rail thruway for China’s “Belt and Road”, the region provides the new Silk Road to connect China’s vast population and resources to Western Europe. The region consists of 61 million people and 1.5 million square miles, with both Russia and China as neighbors.
