High Conviction: Inflation-Linked Debt

Apr. 10, 2023 11:30 AM ETWIW, WIA, WIP, FISR, TIP, SPIP, STPZ, LTPZ, TIPZ, SCHP, STIP, TDTT, TDTF, VTIP, TIPX, PBTP, IVOL, GTIP, TBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, PLW, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS, VEA, EFA, GAB, IEFA, URTH, ESGD, DBEF, IDEV, GSIE, HEFA, EFZ, RODM, KLDW, FDT, HFXI, EFU, EFO, IDHQ, IQIN, DWMF, EFAX, RFDI, IJUL, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPLX, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, FIEE, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEH, BBEU, FPXE, EURL
Jean Boivin, PhD profile picture
Jean Boivin, PhD
1.02K Followers

Summary

  • We upped our overweight of inflation-linked bonds in March to quickly take advantage of the market pricing lower inflation - our new playbook in action.
  • Bond yields rose after data showed a still-tight U.S. labor market. We think that keeps inflation sticky and makes Federal Reserve rate cuts this year unlikely.
  • U.S. inflation data this week will show core inflation remaining well above the Fed’s 2% target. We don’t see the Fed hiking enough to get it all the way to 2%.

Economic crisis of 2022 has affected all possible spheres.

Galeanu Mihai

Transcript

Typically, inflation and breakeven would fall heading into a recession. But we’re not expecting a typical recession.

There are cyclical forces, cyclical forces like goods deflation and an energy crisis coming down that have driven inflation lower

Red and yellow lines respectively show that headline and core CPI inflation in the U.S. have fallen but are lingering around 6%. A green dot indicates that markets are expecting inflation to fall near the Federal Reserve's 2% policy target by March 2028.

U.S. CPI Inflation And Market Expectation, 2016-2028 (BlackRock Investment Institute, with data from Refinitiv Datastream, March 2023)

View as PDF
FORPUBLICDISTRIBUTION INTHEU.S.,CANADA,LATINAMERICA, HONG KONG,SINGAPORE ANDAUSTRALIA.FORINSTITUTIONAL, PROFESSIONAL, QUALIFIEDINVESTORS ANDQUALIFIEDCLIENTS INOTHER PERMITTEDCOUNTRIES.
16

This article was written by

Jean Boivin, PhD profile picture
Jean Boivin, PhD
1.02K Followers
Jean Boivin, PhD, is head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock Investment Institute. Prior to joining BlackRock, Dr. Boivin served as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and as Finance Canada’s associate deputy minister and G7/G20 deputy. He has taught at Columbia Business School and HEC Montreal. He writes about the global economy, global markets and policy.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.