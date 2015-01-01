KSA: Good Times Ahead For Saudi Equities

Apr. 10, 2023 12:06 PM ETiShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA)
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.97K Followers

Summary

  • The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF offers investors access to Saudi equities, a historically closed-off section of the emerging markets universe.
  • With the Saudi government still in the early stages of its economic reforms, the runway for earnings growth and valuation upside remains extensive.
  • KSA is well-positioned to capitalize on broader economic growth trends via its outsized exposure to the banking sector.
Riyadh illuminated city skyline at twilight

JohnnyGreig

In absolute terms, the Saudi market remains as oil-dependent as ever; this means when oil prices rise, Saudi equities tend to outperform. Saudi Arabia is also one of the few equity markets that benefit from higher US interest rates via its USD peg, increasing its

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.97K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.