Continue To Avoid Everbridge

Apr. 10, 2023 12:26 PM ETEverbridge, Inc. (EVBG)
Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.51K Followers

Summary

  • The strong negative relationship between revenue and operating earnings lingers. If selling more doesn't bring profitability, what does?
  • In spite of the lackluster results, the shares are not cheap at the moment. I think this sets up disaster.
  • The calls I recommended for those who insist on staying long did less badly previously. I would recommend a similar approach for bulls.

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

We're coming up on the one year anniversary of my "calls more attractive" article on Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG), and in that time the shares are down about 36% against a loss of 6.55% for the S&P 500. The company

A financial history of Everbridge from 2014 to the present

Everbridge Financials (Everbridge investor relations)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.51K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.