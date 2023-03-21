CNX Resources: Protected Against Natural Gas Prices, Attractive Valuation

Summary

  • CNX Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company that produces natural gas in the wealthy Marcellus Shale.
  • The company's cash flows have been surprisingly durable regardless of prices, which should also prove to be the case this year.
  • The company has some insulation against natural gas price declines due to its substantial hedging program.
  • CNX Resources has made considerable progress in improving its balance sheet over the past few years, but it still has higher debt than we really want to see.
  • The company currently appears to be substantially undervalued relative to its earnings growth.
Fracking American Shale Well -Eagle Ford Basin Oil

FreezeFrames

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) is an independent exploration and production company that focuses on the production of natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. This is generally a good place to be right now, as the long-term fundamentals for

CNX Resources 1-Yr. Chart

Seeking Alpha

Nat. Gas 1-Yr.

Business Insider

CNX OCF Annual

Seeking Alpha

CNX Current Hedging Program

CNX Resources

CNX Cumulative Free Cash Flow Over Time

CNX Resources

US Power by Source

Range Resources/Data from EIA

LNG Export Projections

U.S. Energy Information Administration

US Natural Gas Production Projections

U.S. Energy Information Administration

CNX Debt Reductions Since 2020

CNX Resources

Comments

