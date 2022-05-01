Marcus & Millichap: Weakening Headwinds Present An Attractive Growth Opportunity

Summary

  • Aggressive federal tightening has significantly disrupted the commercial real estate market and created a dislocation between valuation and price, reducing sales volumes.
  • Despite this, Marcus & Millichap has posted record revenues; indicating that as rate hikes begin to slow, they can further capitalise on their private client market for sustainable growth.
  • Strength in financial position and health reflects high efficiency at utilising its other business arms to responsibly finance initiatives, unlocking greater cashflow and investment potential.
  • Several operational efficiency ratios highlight Marcus & Millichap to be one of the most competitive firms in the sector, allowing for capitalization on market share upon cycle reversal.
  • An independent DCF analysis reveals a potential margin of safety of around 14% from current levels, demonstrating a reasonable level of value at current prices.

Investment Thesis

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) may currently present an attractive value buy, as we believe it is poised to capture a greater market share on the brink of a cycle turnaround. Continued strength in fundamentals despite recent economic

Comparison of metrics often used to compare operational efficiency and profitability

Operational Efficiency Comparison Between Companies within Sector (WR Investment Group)

Simple DCF analysis to estimate fair value and produce a price target

MMI Share Price Discounted Cashflow Analysis (WR Investment Group)

White-Rose Investment Group has more than a decade of experience of developing numerical and statistical analysis skills. We are educated to masters level and are passionate about using developed skills to apply ourselves to quantitative and qualitative analysis to discover attractive investment opportunities. We are comfortable handling large amounts of data and have built independent software tools which aid us in our analysis. We have a core focus on discovering true value and quality, whilst exploring catalysts which may induce markets to realize this value. We are also comfortable handling momentum indicators which may provide greater insight into the short to medium term action.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MMI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

