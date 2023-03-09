TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Not much happened during the trading week that ended on Thursday, 6 April 2023. The S&P 500 (Index:SPX) ended the week at 4105.02, some 4.18 points or 0.1% lower than it closed out the previous trading week.

In between, the index bounced between 4,090.38 and 4,124.51, as investors had little new market-moving information to absorb during the Good Friday holiday-shortened trading week.

So let's look forward instead! The following chart shows the forecast of the S&P 500's potential trajectories from the dividend futures-based model through the second quarter of 2023.

At this writing, the alternative future trajectories appear gloomier than they really are. That's because the model incorporates historic stock prices as the base reference points from which it projects the future. The upcoming period indicated by the shaded vertical bands represents when those projections will be notably affected by the echoes of past volatility in stock prices.

We can reasonably compensate for the echo effect and will add a redzone forecast range to the chart in next week's update. For now however, the chart indicates stock prices are mostly consistent with investors focusing on the current quarter of 2023-Q2 in setting current-day stock prices. That's because the Federal Reserve's upcoming meetings during this quarter are expected to mark the peak for how high the Federal Funds Rate will reach before the Fed might reverse course and begin cutting interest rates instead.

Looking backward, here's a recap of the past week's market-moving headlines, in which we're also featuring the headlines from Friday, 7 April 2023 that may affect how stock prices will change when the new week's trading begins.

Monday, 3 April 2023

Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Wednesday, 5 April 2023

Thursday, 6 April 2023

Friday, 7 April 2023 (Market Closed)

The CME Group's FedWatch Tool estimates a 71% chance the Fed will Federal Funds Rate by a quarter point to a target range of 5.00-5.25% at its upcoming meeting on 3 May (2023-Q2). After that, the FedWatch tool anticipates a series of quarter-point rate cuts starting from 26 July (2023-Q3) and continuing at six-to-twelve-week intervals through the CME FedWatch tool's available forecast period, which extends through 25 September 2024 (2024-Q3). The CME FedWatch Tool's most distant forecast anticipates the Federal Funds Rate will reach a target range of 3.00-3.25% at that date.

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool's projection for real GDP growth in the first quarter of 2023 plunged to +1.5% from the previous week's estimate of +2.5%. The GDPNow tool is now fully looking backward instead of forward and will continue to do so until the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis releases its advance estimate of real GDP during 2023-Q1 on 27 April 2023.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.