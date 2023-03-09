The S&P 500 Drifts Sideways In Holiday-Shortened Trading Week

Summary

  • The alternative future trajectories appear gloomier than they really are.
  • Federal Reserve's upcoming meetings during this quarter are expected to mark the peak for how high the Federal Funds Rate will reach before the Fed might reverse course and begin cutting interest rates instead.
  • The CME FedWatch Tool's most distant forecast anticipates the Federal Funds Rate will reach a target range of 3.00-3.25% at that date.

Not much happened during the trading week that ended on Thursday, 6 April 2023. The S&P 500 (Index:SPX) ended the week at 4105.02, some 4.18 points or 0.1% lower than it closed out the previous trading

Alternative Futures - S&P 500 - 2023Q2 - Standard Model (m=+1.5 from 9 March 2023) - Snapshot on 7 Apr 2023

