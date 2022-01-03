nadla

"Just 20 stocks account for almost 90 percent of the U.S. benchmark index's $2.36 trillion gains so far this year...."

So writes George Steer in the Financial Times.

The S&P Top Twenty (Wall Street Journal)

Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) valuation is up almost $600 billion, representing a 30 percent gain in the first quarter of 2023.

Technology stocks have been among the main beneficiaries this year.

And, today, the top five U.S. companies are bigger than the next five by the largest margin since the early 1980s. The top two alone account for nearly half the market cap of the top 10, up from 35 percent at the start of the pandemic.

What's going on?

The Federal Reserve has been engaged in a program of quantitative tightening for over one year.

The Fed's policy rate of interest has risen to 4.83 percent from 0.08 percent during this period of time.

And, the stock market, measured by the S&P 500 stock index (SP500), has fallen from about 4,797 on January 3, 2022, to the current level of 4,105, with quite a few bumps in between.

S&P 500 Stock Index (Federal Reserve)

The S&P 500 index is up slightly for this year. The index closed out in 2022 at 3,839.

The big question mark hanging over the market is whether or not the Federal Reserve will "pivot" from its quantitative tightening position to one of greater ease, one that would be more positive for the stock market.

Since the middle of March 2022, investors have debated whether or not the Federal Reserve would really carry out its effort to reduce inflation to around 2.0 percent.

As can be seen in the chart by the volatility of the market during the past year or so, it appears as if the investment community has not really come to a conclusion about what the Fed is going to do going forward.

Over the past month, the problems in the banking industry also led people to think that the Fed might "back off."

As of yet, it does not appear that the Fed will be backing off, soon.

Still, there is a large number of investors that continue to keep up their beliefs that the Fed will, in the near future, actually reverse itself and begin to support the economy again.

So, the investment community supports the sectors, the firms, that they believe will be the greatest beneficiaries of a Federal Reserve turnaround.

Right now, the tech area seems to be the most obvious to benefit from this "pivot."

Ruchir Sharma, writing in the Financial Times, argues that "Big Tech" has "the natural advantage of size on digital networks, where companies can add customers at negligible added cost."

This cannot explain, however, why three out of every four U.S. industries--and not just in the tech industry--have been consolidating in the hands of a few companies. Here, though, "sweeping government rescues that benefits incumbents can."

But, investors are also recognizing the role of government in the buildup of larger companies.

Note, that many of these non-tech company combinations are completed because of "Tech" reasons. That is just the trend today, to become more and more digital.

The Difference

One should note that this trend is not connected with the business cycle.

What is going on is secular in nature.

But, what is going on is having its major impact on the supply side of the economy.

That is, the digital revolution is impacting how production is done and how productivity advances.

That is where the economy is these days.

And, monetary policy, the Fed's efforts to stimulate the economy over the past decade or so, has had very little to do with the changing technological makeup of the economy. This is taking place, below the surface, so-to-speak.

The Federal Reserve's efforts to stimulate the economy over the past 15 years or so, the four rounds of quantitative easing that the Fed engaged in, did very little to stimulate the real economy.

Technological innovation was the driving force here, and, in my analysis of this time period, I have argued that too much "stimulus" went into pushing us asset prices and very little went into generating innovation.

We had, what I have called "credit inflation" where the government efforts to get the economy moving faster actually went into rising stock prices, rising house prices, rising commodity prices, and so on, with very little going into the production of real goods and services or the prices of real goods and services.

If this stimulus did anything it helped the wealthy become wealthier. During this time period, income/wealth inequality increased dramatically.

My argument here is that the "supply effect" of the digital revolution could have been greater if the "financial engineering" of the corporations had gone more into creative and innovative investment and had not gone into financial assets that just raised stock prices.

So, the innovation that is taking place is not connected with the business cycle and represents the basic technological movement that is changing the nature of how the U.S. does business.

Less concentration on financial engineering and more focus given to the productive contribution of technological innovation would have raised the growth rate of labor productivity at a much faster rate.

Going forward this technological innovation should be the foundation of economic growth.

This technological innovation will not be caught up in the business cycle.

But, technological innovation will increase if the government focus is placed more on encouraging supply-side growth, and less and less of it is aimed to stimulate aggregate demand.

Investor Notice

It can be argued that this is where the investor attention is impacting the stock market these days. Investors are seeing the importance that technological change is playing as the world moves to become more digital.

However, to really fully achieve this impact, the Federal Reserve needs to concentrate less on trying to stimulate the demand side of the equation and work more to create an environment that is more conducive to a focus on the supply side.

We have seen what "credit inflation" does. Credit inflation results in more and more money going into asset price inflation and wealth inequality grows.

We need businesses to focus on digital innovation and put financial engineering in their "back pockets."

We need investors to focus their investment on companies that move in this direction.

But, that is not going to happen if the Federal Reserve only concentrates on policies of quantitative easing or quantitative tightening.

And, by doing this, the Federal Reserve will help corporations cease to use financial engineering as their guide to performance.