Trustmark Bank Sale Inevitable: High Costs, Low Returns

Apr. 10, 2023 2:05 PM ETTrustmark Corporation (TRMK)
Richard J. Parsons profile picture
Richard J. Parsons
6.71K Followers

Summary

  • Trustmark is a 130-year-old $18 billion bank headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.  Trustmark's challenges are the same facing most of the nation's 4,427 banks.
  • Trustmark has two core problems: 1) Its expense structure is stubbornly high. 2) It has failed since 2007 to generate returns sufficient to cover the bank's cost of capital.
  • Result: Stock price flat since 2003 and a dividend that has not increased since 2007. Since 2011, EPS up 21%, non-interest expense up 69% (compensation expense 60%, Director compensation 130%).
  • Trustmark has two options and the best one is to sell. If it remains independent, its earnings challenges will only intensify over the next decade.
  • Trustmark is microcosm of the US banking industry.  Significant consolidation ahead.  This will likely be the topic of my next post.
Trustmark Bank exterior and main entrance in Houston, TX.

Brett_Hondow/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Trustmark and US Banking: Today and Tomorrow

Trustmark National Bank is the bank subsidiary of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK).

With assets of $18 billion at year-end 2022, Trustmark is the 107th largest bank in the US and 221st most profitable.

Per

This article was written by

Richard J. Parsons profile picture
Richard J. Parsons
6.71K Followers
Richard J. Parsons is a former banker who writes about the banking industry as well as market risk. He is currently working on his third book about banks. His first book, "Broke: America's Banking System" (2013, RMA), describes why the industry is prone to catastrophic cycles that produced 3,000 bank failures in the U.S. between 1985 and 2012. The second book, "Investing in Banks" (2016, RMA) examines why a small group of elite banks of all sizes consistently overperform the industry over time and through the ups and downs of business cycles. The new book will update "Investing in Banks" with data from 2016-2021. Parsons is a frequent contributor to The Risk Management Journal. He teaches the Advanced Operational Risk Management course for the RMA. Prior to writing and speaking about the banking industry, Parsons spent more than 31 years at Bank of America where he was an executive vice president and member of the Management Operating Committee. In his last role he chaired the bank’s Operational and Compliance Risk Committee and the Emerging Risk Committee. Parsons has a BA in history from Ohio Wesleyan University and an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.