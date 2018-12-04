American Express: A Business Worth Owning For A Lifetime

Apr. 10, 2023 2:09 PM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)FRC, MA, V
Summary

  • American Express has proven they have a resilient business model which is able to consistently grow and persist for long periods of time.
  • Amex returns a tremendous amount of capital back to their shareholders which unlocks large shareholder value over the long run.
  • They maintain a wealthy consumer base which allows for strong spending even during economic downturns and allows them to warrant a premium for their business.

American Express Credit Cards

magnez2

Investment Thesis:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) is a phenomenal business that investors should consider owning for a lifetime in our view. First, it is important to discuss Amex's business model and how it has proven to be strong as well

Average value of transaction per credit card worldwide by brand | Statista

Average value of transactions per credit card (Statista: The Nilson Report)

Where and How Widely are Visa, Mastercard, Discover and American Express Credit Cards Accepted? - ValuePenguin

Merchant Acceptance of Credit Cards (Nilson Report)

AXP Stock: American Express Stock Will Benefit From Stock Buybacks | InvestorPlace

Amex shares outstanding (investor place)

Amex investor relations guidance

Amex Guidance - Investor Relations (American Express Investor Relations)

Seeking alpha financials amex cash flows

Amex cash flows (Seeking Alpha Financials)

Rasoli Research & Seeking Alpha Financials AXP DCF model

Rasoli Research - AXP DCF model (Rasoli Research & Seeking Alpha Financials)

This article was written by

Rasoli research is an independently run organization which has been operating for 2 years as of now, founded by Milad Rasoli. I heavily prefer value investing compared to any other style and frankly believe it's the only viable way to have long term success in the financial markets. Many of my viewpoints are heavily contrarian and thus quite unpopular in the short term.

Comments

