Oatly: High Growth Potential Despite Unpredictable Construction Timeline

Apr. 10, 2023 2:25 PM ETOatly Group AB (OTLY)
LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
261 Followers

Summary

  • The company restructured its business in 2022 and looks positioned to accelerate its growth in 2023.
  • Its gross margin should improve sequentially quarter-over-quarter in 2023, reaching a high-20%s in the fourth quarter.
  • Although there are a couple of catalysts to watch, the upside potential is likely constrained by its high WACC.
  • We rate the stock as Neutral.

Oat Milk Giant Oatly Makes Public Debut On NASDAQ

Scott Olson

Investment Thesis

Overall, we think the Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) has strong brands and products and operates in a growing and promising industry. Although there are a couple of catalysts to watch, we believe the upside potential is

Product Categories

Product Categories (Company's filing)

Revenue breakdowns

Revenue breakdowns (Company's presentation)

Q42022 financials

Q42022 financials (Company's presentation)

Gross Margin Step Up

Gross Margin Step Up (Company's presentation)

Adj. EBITDA Step Up

Adj. EBITDA Step Up (Company's presentation)

2023 Gross Margin Outlook

2023 Gross Margin Outlook (Company's presentation)

Financing Transaction

Financing Transaction (Company's presentation)

Production Facilities

Production Facilities (Company's presentation)

Manufacturing Facility Expansion Plan

Manufacturing Facility Expansion Plan (Company's presentation)

Market Share Trend

Market Share Trend (Company's presentation)

Sensitivity Test

Sensitivity Test (LEL Investment)

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
261 Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.