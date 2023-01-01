Borr Drilling: Last Available Jackup Rig Finds Work At Decent Terms - Buy

Summary

  • Leading offshore driller Borr Drilling Limited has announced an eagerly-awaited maiden contract for its last idle jackup rig "Hild."
  • Adjusted for mobilization and demobilization fees, I would estimate a "clean" dayrate of between $150,000 and $160,000.
  • While Borr Drilling Limited still needs to work through a number of lower-priced legacy contracts and customer extension options, adjusted EBITDA and cash flow generation should increase very substantially going forward.
  • Based on management's expectations for additional near-term dayrate improvement, annualized EBITDA could approach $1 billion by the end of 2024, which should translate into annualized pre-tax free cash flow generation north of $650 million.
  • Even after the recent rally to new multi-year highs, Borr shares are still trading at just 3.5x my 2025 EV/EBITDA estimate. With the company likely to initiate a sizeable dividend at some point next year, Borr Drilling Limited stock remains a buy.

Note: I have covered Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Monday, leading shallow-water offshore driller Borr Drilling announced the eagerly awaited maiden contract

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

