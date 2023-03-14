Meta: Let The Rally Surrounding The 'Year Of Efficiency' Fade First

Summary

  • It seems that Meta Platforms is more determined to achieve better profitability than expected, given the intensified efforts toward its "Year Of Efficiency."
  • We shall discuss the five key strategies that the social media giant has adopted to deliver sustainable results efficiently.
  • However, it remains to be seen how these may turn out for META, given market analysts' unimpressive projections thus far.
  • Due to the minimal margin of safety, META is not a buy here, attributed to its overly optimistic rally thus far.

This Is Why META's Aggressive "Year Of Efficiency" Proves Critical

META/ GOOG 1Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

META 1Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 4.41x and

META 1Y Stock Price

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, META, AMZN, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

