Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) have seen a strong share price performance in recent months, and that is after I called its performance impressive already in September, a time when AVGO shares traded 150 dollars lower than today.

In fact, contrary to many technology and semiconductor names, shares trade within sight of their all-time highs set in late 2021, for good reasons as the operating performance remains very strong.

Some Background

Shares of Broadcom have done really well over the long term, driven by the leadership and M&A strategy executed by CEO Tan Hock Eng. The latest big move was announced nearly a year ago, when the company announced its intention to acquire VMware in a $61 billion deal, a transaction which raised some eyebrows given VMware´s suboptimal earnings.

Ahead of the deal announcement, the company posted its 2021 results with revenues reported at $27.5 billion as the company was incredibly profitable, posting EBITDA of $16.6 billion at the same time, adjusted earnings of $12.6 billion, and earnings of $10.9 billion if we back out stock-based compensation expenses, for realistic earnings around $24 per share. It was these results that pushed shares to a high around $660 late in 2021, in part because the company guided for revenues to trend around $30 billion per annum during 2022.

This was ahead of the $61 billion acquisition of VMware, a transaction set to add $13 billion in sales (pushing up pro forma sales to $40 billion) as the deal could add nearly $5 billion to EBITDA, to levels around $25 billion. Such profitability was welcomed as pro forma leverage would increase to $70 billion, at nearly 3 times EBITDA. That leverage was a bit high as the sector at large was facing some headwinds, but on the positive side was that Broadcom continued to display solid operating momentum.

This momentum was strong and welcomed, at a time when many semiconductor names saw (sequential) declines in sales. Despite the solid performance, shares did fall to $470 in September, despite a healthy 25% increase in third quarter sales to $8.5 billion. In fact, as the company guided for fourth quarter revenues of $8.9 billion, I believed that realistic earnings might rise towards $30 per share, which started to look quite compelling, as I bought a small stake at $440, after which shares actually hit a low of $415 in October.

A Huge Recovery

Since the October lows, shares have seen a huge boom as they have risen to a high of $650 in recent weeks, now trading hands at $622 per share. In December the company posted strong fourth quarter results with revenues up 21% to $8.9 billion as EBITDA improved to levels as high as $5.7 billion. Adjusted earnings rose to $10.45 per share as most of the adjustments to GAAP earnings results from amortization charges. I am not happy to adjust for a $387 million stock-based compensation expenses, at just below a dollar on a pre-tax level, making realistic earnings near $10 per share on a quarterly basis, or $40 per share per annum realistic.

The company guided for stable results at these elevated levels, seeing first quarter sales for 2023 to come in stable (on a sequential basis) at $8.9 billion with EBITDA margins seen at levels around 63%.

In March, the company delivered on its promises with first quarter sales up 16% to $8.9 billion, with EBITDA seen flattish at $5.7 billion as well. Adjusted earnings fell twelve cents on a sequential basis to $10.33 per share. The company has moderately reduced net debt to $26.7 billion, ahead of the VMware deal which is still pending. Deleveraging is in part held back by a $4.60 per share quarterly dividend, which even at $622 per share still works down to a 3% dividend yield.

Some weakness is anticipated in the second quarter, with sales seen down to $8.7 billion, although that EBITDA margins are set to rise a bit to 64.5%, resulting in continued high performance, but no sales growth on a sequential basis.

And Now?

The reality is that ahead of the VMware deal, which actually faced some scrutiny from the European Commission, Broadcom is still happily posting earnings at a realistic rate of $36-$38 per share here, for a 16-17 times earnings multiple. This looks quite reasonable, but we likely find ourselves at an above-average point in the cycle, despite strong secular tailwinds from activities in networking, server and storage connectivity, wireless, industrial automation, renewables and automotive, among others.

As Broadcom Inc. shares have risen nearly 40% since I initiated a position in October, less than half a year ago, I simply find this a spectacular result in a limited period of time. Even while shares still look reasonably priced from a valuation perspective, I am taking some profits here on Broadcom Inc. moves higher.