A Quick Take On AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) went public in April 2021, raising approximately $2 billion in gross proceeds for the company and selling shareholder KKR.

The firm provides mobile app developers with user-growth software and services.

Given the deteriorating overall macroeconomic and advertising environments, I’m not positive on firms such as AppLovin, so my outlook is on Hold in the near term.

AppLovin Overview

Palo Alto, California-based AppLovin Corporation was founded to develop mobile app developer tools to help apps grow quickly with the right users.

Management is headed by co-founder, Chairman and CEO Adam Foroughi, who previously co-founded two advertising technology companies.

The company’s primary offerings include:

AppDiscovery - Search optimization

MAX - App monetization

SparkLabs - Ad creative services

Infrastructure service

App Graph

Analytics.

Market & Competition

According to a 2022 market research report by Imarc Group, the global market for mobile in-app advertising was valued at an estimated $111 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $344 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast very high CAGR of 20.79% from 2022 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the strong growth of the number of mobile device users combined with a higher penetration of uses in large developing countries such as China and India.

Also, the chart below shows the historical and expected future growth rates of various segments of mobile marketing in the U.S., according to a research report by Grand View Research:

U.S. Mobile Marketing Market (Grand View Research)

The mobile application market is expected to rise from $106 billion in 2018 to $407 billion in 2026, growing at a projected CAGR of 18.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Meta

Google

Twitter

Unity Software

Tencent

Apple

Snap

Microsoft.

AppLovin’s Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter has declined in recent quarters, with Q4’s year-over-year revenue dropping 11.5%, so it’s no wonder that management talks about "managing for the long term" and other euphemisms for poor near-term results as a result of ad industry headwinds and IDFA policy challenges:

Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Gross profit margin by quarter has also trended significantly lower more recently, with Q4’s results 12 percentage points lower year-over-year, another dismal performance:

Gross Profit Margin (Seeking Alpha)

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have fallen recently, as management has "spent the last six months working on headcount reductions, reformatting, earn-outs, focused on the sale and spin and closure of underperforming assets":

Selling, G&A % Of Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Operating income by quarter has fluctuated greatly in recent periods, with Q4’s result still positive but already fading sequentially:

Operating Income (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have turned negative in three of the last four quarters:

Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha)

(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)

In the past 12 months, APP’s stock price has fallen 68.8% vs. that of the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF’s (IGV) drop of 9.4%, as the firm's valuation multiple has compressed and revenue has disappointed, per the chart below:

52-Week Stock Price Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Management didn’t publish any retention rate metrics, saying that they are changing various metric reporting.

For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with cash, equivalents and trading asset securities of $1.09 billion and a hefty $3.22 billion in total debt.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was an impressive $412.1 million, of which capital expenditures accounted for only $700,000. The company paid a whopping $191.6 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters, diluting shareholders materially in the process.

Valuation And Other Metrics For AppLovin

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Enterprise Value / Sales 2.9 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 14.1 Price / Sales 2.1 Revenue Growth Rate 0.9% Net Income Margin -6.8% GAAP EBITDA % 20.6% Market Capitalization $5,910,000,000 Enterprise Value $8,180,000,000 Operating Cash Flow $412,770,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$0.53 Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha.)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

APP’s most recent GAAP Rule of 40 calculation was 21.5% as of Q4 2022’s results, so the firm is in need of improvement in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 - GAAP Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 0.9% GAAP EBITDA % 20.6% Total 21.5% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha.)

Future Prospects For AppLovin

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q4 2022’s results, management highlighted achieving 2022 growth at the high end of their expected range.

Leadership said they’re working on releasing AXON 2, or at least ‘some of these technologies’ sometime in 2023.

Management is interested in the connected TV space, becoming a big part of the company's Software Platform in the period ahead.

While the company guided Q1 2023 revenue to $695 million at the midpoint of the range, that would require an 11% growth rate in a negative advertising environment; I have doubts about the company achieving that performance.

Looking ahead, management no doubt hopes that its 2022 moves to reorganize and cut costs will help to weather the current advertising storms of falling activity coupled with IDFA policy changes by the major platforms.

The company's financial position is relatively strong, with net debt of $2.1 billion and strong free cash flow.

Regarding valuation, the market is valuing APP at an EV/Sales multiple of around 2.9x.

The Meritech Capital Index of publicly held SaaS software companies showed an average forward EV/Revenue multiple of around 6.3x on March 30, 2023, as the chart shows here:

EV/Next 12 Months Revenue Index Multiple (Meritech Capital)

So, by comparison, APP is currently valued by the market at a significant discount to the broader Meritech Capital SaaS Index, at least as of March 30, 2023.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is an increasingly likely macroeconomic slowdown made worse by a banking credit crunch now underway, which will probably reduce its revenue growth trajectory.

A potential upside catalyst to the stock could include a pause in interest rate hikes in the coming quarters, reducing negative pressure on its valuation multiple.

However, while AppLovin Corporation’s valuation multiple has been pummeled in 2022, the next shoe to drop is for earnings to begin to falter, as consumers spend the last of their stimulus cash and begin to pull back on service spending.

Given the deteriorating overall macroeconomic and advertising environments, I’m not positive about firms such as AppLovin Corporation, so my outlook is on Hold in the near term.