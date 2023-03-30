AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) went public in April 2021, raising approximately $2 billion in gross proceeds for the company and selling shareholder KKR.
The firm provides mobile app developers with user-growth software and services.
Given the deteriorating overall macroeconomic and advertising environments, I’m not positive on firms such as AppLovin, so my outlook is on Hold in the near term.
Palo Alto, California-based AppLovin Corporation was founded to develop mobile app developer tools to help apps grow quickly with the right users.
Management is headed by co-founder, Chairman and CEO Adam Foroughi, who previously co-founded two advertising technology companies.
The company’s primary offerings include:
AppDiscovery - Search optimization
MAX - App monetization
SparkLabs - Ad creative services
Infrastructure service
App Graph
Analytics.
According to a 2022 market research report by Imarc Group, the global market for mobile in-app advertising was valued at an estimated $111 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $344 billion by 2027.
This represents a forecast very high CAGR of 20.79% from 2022 to 2027.
The main drivers for this expected growth are the strong growth of the number of mobile device users combined with a higher penetration of uses in large developing countries such as China and India.
Also, the chart below shows the historical and expected future growth rates of various segments of mobile marketing in the U.S., according to a research report by Grand View Research:
The mobile application market is expected to rise from $106 billion in 2018 to $407 billion in 2026, growing at a projected CAGR of 18.4% from 2019 to 2026.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Meta
Unity Software
Tencent
Apple
Snap
Microsoft.
Total revenue by quarter has declined in recent quarters, with Q4’s year-over-year revenue dropping 11.5%, so it’s no wonder that management talks about "managing for the long term" and other euphemisms for poor near-term results as a result of ad industry headwinds and IDFA policy challenges:
Gross profit margin by quarter has also trended significantly lower more recently, with Q4’s results 12 percentage points lower year-over-year, another dismal performance:
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have fallen recently, as management has "spent the last six months working on headcount reductions, reformatting, earn-outs, focused on the sale and spin and closure of underperforming assets":
Operating income by quarter has fluctuated greatly in recent periods, with Q4’s result still positive but already fading sequentially:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have turned negative in three of the last four quarters:
(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)
In the past 12 months, APP’s stock price has fallen 68.8% vs. that of the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF’s (IGV) drop of 9.4%, as the firm's valuation multiple has compressed and revenue has disappointed, per the chart below:
Management didn’t publish any retention rate metrics, saying that they are changing various metric reporting.
For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with cash, equivalents and trading asset securities of $1.09 billion and a hefty $3.22 billion in total debt.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was an impressive $412.1 million, of which capital expenditures accounted for only $700,000. The company paid a whopping $191.6 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters, diluting shareholders materially in the process.
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
2.9
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
14.1
|
Price / Sales
|
2.1
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
0.9%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-6.8%
|
GAAP EBITDA %
|
20.6%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$5,910,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$8,180,000,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$412,770,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
-$0.53
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.
APP’s most recent GAAP Rule of 40 calculation was 21.5% as of Q4 2022’s results, so the firm is in need of improvement in this regard, per the table below:
|
Rule of 40 - GAAP
|
Calculation
|
Recent Rev. Growth %
|
0.9%
|
GAAP EBITDA %
|
20.6%
|
Total
|
21.5%
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q4 2022’s results, management highlighted achieving 2022 growth at the high end of their expected range.
Leadership said they’re working on releasing AXON 2, or at least ‘some of these technologies’ sometime in 2023.
Management is interested in the connected TV space, becoming a big part of the company's Software Platform in the period ahead.
While the company guided Q1 2023 revenue to $695 million at the midpoint of the range, that would require an 11% growth rate in a negative advertising environment; I have doubts about the company achieving that performance.
Looking ahead, management no doubt hopes that its 2022 moves to reorganize and cut costs will help to weather the current advertising storms of falling activity coupled with IDFA policy changes by the major platforms.
The company's financial position is relatively strong, with net debt of $2.1 billion and strong free cash flow.
Regarding valuation, the market is valuing APP at an EV/Sales multiple of around 2.9x.
The Meritech Capital Index of publicly held SaaS software companies showed an average forward EV/Revenue multiple of around 6.3x on March 30, 2023, as the chart shows here:
So, by comparison, APP is currently valued by the market at a significant discount to the broader Meritech Capital SaaS Index, at least as of March 30, 2023.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is an increasingly likely macroeconomic slowdown made worse by a banking credit crunch now underway, which will probably reduce its revenue growth trajectory.
A potential upside catalyst to the stock could include a pause in interest rate hikes in the coming quarters, reducing negative pressure on its valuation multiple.
However, while AppLovin Corporation’s valuation multiple has been pummeled in 2022, the next shoe to drop is for earnings to begin to falter, as consumers spend the last of their stimulus cash and begin to pull back on service spending.
Given the deteriorating overall macroeconomic and advertising environments, I’m not positive about firms such as AppLovin Corporation, so my outlook is on Hold in the near term.
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
