Strap in, buckle up, wear a helmet and do whatever else you need to do because this is going to be a long one as we present a detailed analysis of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG). We have followed the Boston based industrial REIT since its IPO in 2011 and have owned it for much of that time.

We will begin with the buy thesis but this article will also contain discussion on problems and risks.

The Buy Thesis

STAG is well positioned for the coming environment with many years of growth ahead. It is among the more conservative plays in the industrial sector and current market pricing facilitates a substantially above market return. Specifically, I see four advantages to owning STAG as compared to industrial peers.

Superior acquisition process Long term growth Excellent balance sheet Undervalued

Fair value is closer to an 18X FFO multiple or about $40.50 per share. Market price could be catalyzed to get there by a near term increase to the dividend which has been long awaited by shareholders.

Management and Acquisition Process

We originally bought STAG on valuation and were impressed by former CEO Ben Butcher's acquisition acumen. This company has a unique process centered around maximizing IRR of acquisitions over the entirety of the property's lifecycle. While most REITs focus on a style box such as Class A in secondary markets or logistics warehouses in coastal port cities, STAG intentionally remains agnostic on market and property age.

This agnosticism does not mean they do not care about these factors, but rather that property age, quality and location are just among many things that go into deciding what to buy. Through forecasting, STAG estimates the impact of each individual factor on the IRR of a property over its lifecycle.

Just using numbers off the top of my head this would be thinking along the lines of a property that is 10 years older should trade at a cap rate about 50 basis points wider than the younger version, all else equal. Thus, if the market is trading the older property only 30 basis points wider, the younger property is the better deal, but if the market is trading the older property at 100 basis points wider, the older property is the better deal.

Looking at acquisitions in this way makes STAG's acquisition model more durable because it works in any environment. Companies that focused on a specific submarket or type of property may have done very well when that particular type of property was opportunistic, but if those properties become fully valued or the submarket outlook deteriorates there is not much opportunity.

In contrast, STAG's acquisition model flexes to wherever the opportunity is. As of most recent data STAG's acquisition pipeline is $2.4B.

I think I have always appreciated this model because it is similar to the way we pick stocks at 2nd Market Capital. It is never about liking a particular stock or a particular sector. It all depends on whether a stock is priced cheaply relative to the fundamental outlook.

Ben Butcher played a large role in developing this acquisition model at STAG and the company preserves its focus with a promote from within philosophy. Butcher handed the reigns over to Bill Crooker who has been steeped in the process for years and Crooker's CFO spot was won by Matts Pinard.

We first met Pinard when he was the Investor Relations guy and he was clearly quite different than most IR personnel. Investor relations specialists typically stick to a more organizational role, setting up meetings, reaching out to prospective investors and guiding the way a company is presented to the investor community.

In our meetings with STAG, Pinard would frequently step in with answers to detailed questions about properties and strategy. He was straight forward and I am happy to see him promoted to a prominent decision making role.

Overall, STAG has consistently been focused on increasing shareholder value over time and I view them as one of the more trustworthy management teams.

Industrial Sector and STAG's Position Within it

Industrial has secular growth in the form of e-commerce which is anticipated to reach a market share of about 30% in the next decade from just under 15% now.

FRED

The pandemic pulled forward e-commerce market share which dropped back down after, but seems to have returned to the trend line.

This of course benefits all industrial REITs, not just STAG so I think it is worth pointing out some STAG specific differences. Overall, I think STAG will grow more slowly than peers during the boom times but more steadily than peers during the bad times.

Most of the industrial REIT market cap is concentrated in port cities and high density urban locations both of which have received outsized benefit from e-commerce. E-commerce orders coming from China tend to go through the port of Los Angeles which had truly extraordinary industrial rent and occupancy growth.

STAG's portfolio is a bit more diversified than peers with locations throughout the entire country.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

As such, STAG grew slower than peers during the boom. STAG's roughly 20% increases in rent simply could not compete with the 80% rent growth coming out of L.A.

If e-commerce continues to gain market share as I suspect it will, Los Angeles and the other major hubs will continue to be good markets but there are a two emerging trends that disproportionately benefit other markets.

Onshoring of manufacturing

Transfer of import volume from China to Mexico

The rust belt is being revived with manufacturing of all sorts returning to U.S. soil. This is a double benefit to industrial real estate as the manufacturing facilities themselves are industrial along with the logistics warehouses that supply these facilities.

One of STAG's larger exposures is Columbus Ohio

Columbus

Marcus and Millichap

This is one of few markets that has net absorption still outpacing supply growth and it is anticipated to grow rent by 7.7% in 2023 even after rents went up 35% in 2022. Major manufacturing move-ins are driving increased activity, pulling jobs and demand for warehouses to the city.

A combination of shipping costs and geopolitical strife is moving a substantial portion of manufacturing from China to Mexico which should benefit industrial facilities along the border.

STAG has properties near Tijuana, Tucson, the Texas border with Mexico and a big concentration in Ciudad Juarez which is on the southern tip of New Mexico.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

I would anticipate these properties outperforming over the next decade.

Part of having a diversified portfolio is that it is also exposure to some of the weaker markets.

Marcus and Millichap

Chicago is a high demand industrial market, but it has an extraordinary amount of supply coming in at around 30 million square feet in 2023. This is expected to tick vacancy up to about 4.5% (still fairly low) which could slow rent growth to about 5% from closer to 11% last year.

Cawley estimates Chicago construction even higher at 38 million square feet with 70% of that being delivered on spec.

Marcus and Millichap

Milwaukee is another STAG market with heavy supply growth. Investment here is driven by significantly higher cap rates compared to other major metros. Indeed STAG also got into the market at high cap rates, but the increased construction activity is taking down rental rate growth to an expected 5% from 12% in 2022.

Challenges to Industrial

Supply seems to be the main challenge to industrial real estate right now. Roughly 400 million square feet are expected to be delivered nationally in 2023.

I think STAG is better positioned for the supply surge than most for three reasons:

Medium footprint buildings Light manufacturing exposure Lower price point

More than half of the development pipeline over the next few years is in very large footprint buildings north of 500K square feet.

Marcus and Millichap

STAG's portfolio is a bit smaller footprint with an average square feet per building just under200K. Thus, they may not be in direct competition with the bulk of the new supply.

Most of the new supply is targeted as logistics warehouses and while STAG does have warehouse exposure they also have 74 light manufacturing properties.

Finally, and I think this is the biggest reason, price point is going to be huge in being resilient to supply. Newly built warehouses are overwhelmingly class A and looking to compete with high rent properties. As such, it will be the properties trying to charge $10-$15 per foot that are most likely to be hit with competing supply.

The effects of a lower price point can already be seen with vacancy significantly higher in newer warehouses (post 2000) and lowest vacancy in the 1970-2000 vintage.

Marcus and Millichap

While industrial remains cheaper than other real estate types due to its relatively simpler physical structure, construction costs have risen substantially and it now costs around $150 per foot to build in most MSAs.

Statista

STAG has an enterprise value per square foot of $75.42 using MRQ data. Its portfolio simply cannot be replaced for anywhere near that price and I think that is why STAG will have steadier growth going forward than higher end industrial peers.

The other REITs have big beautiful properties, but they will have to contend with other big beautiful properties being built across the street.

Long Term Growth Rather Than Short Term Boom

So over the past five years STAG's mid teens to 30% rent rollups got outpaced by the 50%-80% rent rollups of some peers, but I think there is greater durability in STAG's diversified approach.

During the Financial Crisis, smaller submarkets significantly outperformed the super-premium MSAs. I don't know if we are headed for a recession, but the economy is looking more like tepid growth than boom growth.

STAG's guidance calls for 4.5%-5% same store NOI growth resulting from 25%-30% rent increases on new leases/renewals.

STAG

So far in 2023 STAG is slightly beating guidance as per their update on leasing activity:

"61.5% of expected 2023 new and renewal leasing has been addressed, consisting of 8.4 million square feet, achieving cash rent change of 31.6%"

How does the 4%-8% rental rate growth in the individual submarkets for 2023 that we just discussed track with 31.6% rent rolls?

Well, it is a matter of lease vintage.

Most of STAG's leases are 5+ years in term or at least were historically. So when a lease rolls the increase to rental rate is not looking at 2023 versus 2022, but rather the delta between current market rents and whenever that lease was initially signed.

Thus, rental rate increases are the composite market rate increases of the last five to eight years or however long the expiring lease was. So over the next five years, STAG's lease rolls are not just going to be future market rent growth, but will also capture the market rent growth that has already happened.

In other words, current rental rates are substantially below market rates which means FFO/share is substantially below stabilized FFO/share. I think this concept is broadly misunderstood and I think the market will be surprised at how fast the industrial REITs can continue to grow despite the supply coming in.

Interest Rate Headwinds (a Relative Advantage to STAG)

Higher interest rates increase expense for everyone, but STAG is relatively less susceptible due to a well-manicured balance sheet.

Overall debt levels have been reduced significantly.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

The debt that remains has been fixed either directly or via swaps and termed out. Over the next few years STAG has minimal debt maturity which means little debt will have to be refinanced in today's high interest rate environment.

STAG

STAG can ride its relatively cheap fixed rate debt through this environment and continue to enjoy nice spreads.

Putting Together the Growth Outlook

Over 2023 and 2024 I think STAG will grow at a moderate pace and probably be outpaced by peer industrial REITs. Longer term, STAG's diversification and relatively more resilient position with respect to incoming supply will kick in to maintain STAG at moderate growth while peers might prove to be more boom and bust. STAG's revenue growth should filter nicely to the bottom line because it has mostly fixed rate debt locked in through what I believe will be the rest of the high interest rate environment and corporate expenses are low. G&A as a percentage of NOI is guided to decline to a very reasonable 10%.

Given slower but still strong growth now and more resilience later, I think STAG should trade slightly below the peer average multiple.

Valuation

At 14.8X 2023 estimated FFO, STAG is much cheaper than the rest of the sector which trades at a median multiple of 22.1X.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

With STAG's pace of growth quickly catching up to that of peers I think the difference in multiple is rather extreme.

In my opinion, fair value for STAG is around 18X FFO or a market price of $40.50.

That would still be a 4-turn discount to the median industrial REIT but would give STAG credit for its strong fundamental position and track record of growth.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

The versatile acquisition model affords collecting a favorable spread on new investment in any environment which has historically created the steady upward slope in FFO/share.

The forward environment is different, but the opportunity is similar. Cost of capital is up, but so are cap rates. The spread is still there and STAG's $2.4B acquisition pipeline should accrete to FFO/share.

Risks to Thesis

There are two main risks:

Recession

While industrial has secular tailwinds, it is still cyclical in nature. Both logistics demand and manufacturing volume are correlated with GDP. So while the long term demand for industrial square footage is much higher than today's demand there will likely be bumps along the way.

I think both tenants and landlords are prepared for a mild recession which seems to be the consensus for either 2023 or 2024, so in a base case scenario not much damage would be done. The risk is that a recession could be significantly worse than expected which would cause vacancy to tick up. Anything over 92% occupancy is a healthy environment for the REITs, but if occupancy ticks below 90% there could be rate cut discussions or at least more difficulty renewing leases on expiry.

2. Irrational development

Although supply growth is fairly high right now, it appears to be well-planned and rational. Developers are building to meet demand rather than building on hope or greed. As long as developers stay in tune with the economy and demand trends, the sector should remain strong. The risk is that developers might get overly ambitious and build an unreasonable amount. I will be monitoring permit and construction activity to try to catch an early glimpse in the event this is on the horizon.

Catalyst for Price Appreciation

Our fair value estimate of $40.50 is about 22% upside to the current market price of $33.22 at the time of writing. The move to get there could be catalyzed by a long awaited dividend increase.

REITs are heavily owned by income focused investors and there has been some frustration with STAG for its largely stagnant dividend. It has grown consistently over time, but at a snail's pace.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Investors have expected significantly more dividend growth given the fundamental success of the company.

Well, I believe STAG is on the cusp of significantly faster dividend growth. The reason it has been so slow in the past is because the payout ratio was far too high. Note the bottom line in the image below.

STAG

Today, with free cash flow of $80 million and a CAD payout ratio of 77.8%, STAG can now raise its dividend linearly with FFO/share growth.

This could pull in the income focused investors sitting on the sidelines who have been waiting to see some dividend growth.

The Bottom Line

STAG remains the largest weight in the Portfolio Income Solutions actively managed portfolio because it has a great combination of quality, value and growth.