QQQ: Buy The Breakout (Technical Analysis)

Apr. 10, 2023
Muhammad Umair
Summary

  • The strengthening of the labour market and the slowdown in inflation are contributing to the upward movement of the QQQ price.
  • The QQQ has breached a significant level and is expected to run higher.
  • The immediate resistances for QQQ are situated at $330 and $365, whereas the target is $400.

Bull Market - Stock Market Chart Abstract Concept

Kativ

This article employs technical analysis to project the next direction of the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ). The discussion is a continuation of a previous article, as the price has now broken previously discussed key levels and

All employees, Total Nonfarm

All employees, Total Nonfarm (fred.stlouisfed.org)

Average Hourly Earnings of Production and Nonsupervisory Employees, Total Private

Average Hourly Earnings of Production and Nonsupervisory Employees, Total Private (fred.stlouisfed.org)

Average Hourly Earnings of Production and Nonsupervisory Employees, Total Private (Percentage Change)

Average Hourly Earnings of Production and Nonsupervisory Employees, Total Private (Percentage Change) (fred.stlouisfed.org)

Core PCE and Federal Funds Rates

Core PCE and Federal Funds Rates (fred.stlouisfed.org)

Core PCE (Percentage Change)

Core PCE (Percentage Change) (fred.stlouisfed.org)

Weekly Chart for QQQ

Weekly Chart for QQQ (stockcharts.com)

Weekly Chart for QQQ

Weekly Chart for QQQ (stockcharts.com)

Weekly Chart for QQQ

Weekly Chart for QQQ (stockcharts.com)

Quarterly Chart for QQQ

Quarterly Chart for QQQ (stockcharts.com)

Weekly Chart for QQQ

Weekly Chart for QQQ (stockcharts.com)

Treasury Yield Curve

Treasury Yield Curve (fred.stlouisfed.org)

