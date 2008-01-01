Kativ

This article employs technical analysis to project the next direction of the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ). The discussion is a continuation of a previous article, as the price has now broken previously discussed key levels and is expected to continue to rise. This recent breakout offers another opportunity for long-term investors to add more positions at favorable levels. The positive developments in the job market, coupled with a decrease in inflationary pressure, further strengthen the bullish outlook for QQQ ETF. The reduced inflationary pressure is expected to create a more supportive economic environment for the technology companies, leading to potentially higher prices. Based on the recent breakout from the $310 key level, the target for the QQQ ETF is $400.

Deceleration of Inflationary Pressure

QQQ ETF follows the performance of leading companies listed on the NASDAQ 100-Index (NDX) and is influenced by the economic well-being gauged by indicators such as inflation, the labor market, and interest rates. In March 2023, the labor market showed strength with the addition of 236,000 jobs as shown in the chart below. The technology sector heavily relies on skilled workers, so an increase in job growth leads to greater competition for talent, driving up wages and making it more expensive for companies to hire and retain skilled workers. A robust job market is a positive signal for QQQ as it results in increased sales and earnings growth for companies in the portfolio. Furthermore, it stimulates consumer spending, which can further bolster the economy and support the growth of companies in the QQQ ETF.

All employees, Total Nonfarm (fred.stlouisfed.org)

Despite the increase in job numbers, the average hourly earnings for the 12 months ended March 2023 decreased to 5.1%, as indicated in the chart below. This decline suggests no significant inflationary pressure in the economy, prompting the Federal Reserve to maintain its accommodative monetary policy stance. The expectation of low-interest rate benefits the growth-oriented companies in QQQ, which result in an increase in their valuations.

Average Hourly Earnings of Production and Nonsupervisory Employees, Total Private (fred.stlouisfed.org)

Examining the monthly data for average hourly earnings provides additional insights into wage growth, which indicates that inflationary pressures are easing. The possibility of lower inflation, and lower interest rates could benefits purchasing power of consumers, which leads to higher revenues and earnings for the companies in QQQ that rely on consumer spending.

Average Hourly Earnings of Production and Nonsupervisory Employees, Total Private (Percentage Change) (fred.stlouisfed.org)

The following chart illustrates the data for core PCE inflation and interest rates. Despite the Federal Reserve increasing interest rates to over 4.5% to curb inflation, the PCE inflation rate has only decreased slightly to 4.6%. However, it is noteworthy that core PCE inflation has remained stable at 4.6%, which is the same level observed in November of last year. This suggests that inflation has not been on the rise in recent months, and as a result, the Federal Reserve may not feel compelled to increase interest rates in response to higher inflation.

Core PCE and Federal Funds Rates (fred.stlouisfed.org)

In addition, the monthly inflation growth lacks a clear trend, as depicted in the chart below. This lack of a definitive direction is also an indication of a slowdown in inflation. This could lead to lower input costs and improved profit margins, especially for technology companies listed in QQQ that rely on innovation and cost efficiency to maintain their competitive edge.

Core PCE (Percentage Change) (fred.stlouisfed.org)

Overall, a slowdown in inflation has a positive impact on QQQ, as it reduces the pressure on the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates. This could attract investors to the technology sector and increase the value of QQQ. Additionally, the potential slowdown in inflation bolsters the labor market, as it indicates increased consumer spending, which translates to higher stock prices for the companies listed on the NDX that tracks QQQ. Furthermore, the decline in average hourly earnings alleviates concerns about wage inflation, which is also a positive factor for QQQ, as higher wage costs could potentially weigh on corporate profits.

QQQ Breaks Through Critical Thresholds

Recent Price Development

The QQQ ETF price is receiving support from the current economic conditions, and it's interesting that the technical outlook is also indicating a strong bullish sentiment. In a previous article, we discussed the emergence of a bullish structure in the QQQ price chart. It was noted that the QQQ ETF price was rebounding from a strong support level provided by a long-term channel, and attempting to break through a descending broadening wedge pattern, indicating a decision point for a potential breakout to the upside. The same article presented a price projection towards the $310 region, along with the possibility of a breakout above that level. Key levels within the triangle were also discussed, with the baseline support at $260.

The price has behaved precisely in accordance with our prior discussion, breaking through the crucial level. The weekly chart depicted below showcases the breakout of descending broadening wedge. The breakout and retest of this wedge serve as a strong buy signal and indicate that the target of the move is $400. The immediate resistance levels are at $330 and $365, whereby any pullback from these levels may prompt long-term investors to consider adding long positions.

Weekly Chart for QQQ (stockcharts.com)

The triangle pattern is also been broken with the baseline support of $260, indicating an upward price trend. The last weekly candle was a narrow-range candle and a move above the last week's high is expected to trigger a rally and push prices higher. The bullish divergence shown by the RSI further supports the bullish outlook for QQQ ETF.

Weekly Chart for QQQ (stockcharts.com)

Another chart below shows that the key level of $310 is breached. The last two weeks have closed above the blue trend line of the triangle, indicating that the immediate resistance level for QQQ ETF is now at $330, followed by $365. A breakout above $330 would further confirm the target of $400, which is the primary objective of the breakout from the descending broadening wedge. Investors may want to consider buying QQQ ETF at current levels with a target price of at least $400. Another way to invest in QQQ ETF is to buy on any correction.

Weekly Chart for QQQ (stockcharts.com)

What is Next?

The quarterly long-term chart below confirms the strong bullish case for QQQ ETF. It is interesting to observe that the low of $253.26 was precisely at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, which is typically seen as an opportunity to buy the dip and signals a continuation of the bullish trend. The price of QQQ has increased by 1739% from November 2008 low to November 2021 high, indicating a strong upward trend. The strong rebound from the 38.2% retracement level resulted in a strong bullish candle for the first quarter of 2023, which is indicative of the continuation of bullish momentum in the second quarter of 2023.

Quarterly Chart for QQQ (stockcharts.com)

The QQQ weekly chart below suggests the possibility of an inverted head and shoulders pattern with a double bottom as the head. With the key level of $310 already broken, the immediate resistance of $330 could complete the inverted head and shoulders pattern, and a breakout from $330 would confirm the bullish structure, targeting the $400 region. This projection increases investor interest in buying QQQ at current levels or taking advantage of any price drops for lower entry points. Additionally, the RSI's red arrow, marked at the mid-level 50, indicates support for QQQ's price and potential for further upward momentum.

Weekly Chart for QQQ (stockcharts.com)

Risk of Recession

Despite strength in labor marking and a slowdown in inflationary pressure, the Treasury yield curve remains inverted below zero as shown in the chart below. The inversion has deepened with the 10-year minus 3-month at -1.03%, the lowest level in more than forty years. This is a worrying phenomenon because it suggests that investors are more concerned about the short-term economic outlook than the long-term economic outlook. The negative yield curve is seen as a signal of an impending economic recession.

Treasury Yield Curve (fred.stlouisfed.org)

In times of recession, investors typically become more risk-averse and seek safe haven assets, such as government bonds or defensive stocks, that are less volatile and provide a reliable source of income. Therefore, demand for technology stocks, which are typically represented by the QQQ ETF, may decline, leading to a decrease in QQQ price. If the price falls below $253.26, the bullish price structure would be invalidated and further downside could be expected.

Conclusion

It appears that the labor market is improving, which strengthens the outlook for QQQ ETF as it leads to increased sales and earnings growth for technology companies. On the other hand, the average hourly earnings decreased to 5.1%, indicating a decline in inflationary pressure and enabling the Federal Reserve to maintain an accommodating monetary policy stance. Additionally, the core PCE inflation remained stable at 4.6%, suggesting that inflation has not risen over the past few months. This slowdown in inflation could prompt the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates.

Meanwhile, the price structure of QQQ is strongly bullish due to the breakout from the descending broadening wedge. Therefore, the chances of QQQ to $400 in the near future have increased significantly since it broke through the key level of $310. This breakout presents a great opportunity for long-term investors to add positions to portfolios. However, it is worth noting that there are immediate resistances at $330 and $365, and any pullbacks from these levels could provide another buying opportunity for the long-term.