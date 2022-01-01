Why Westlake Chemical Partners Is A Bond-Like Investment

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
674 Followers

Summary

  • An ethylene sale agreement with WLK limits WLKP's opportunities until 2027 and gives the stock bond-like qualities.
  • The company will benefit from its WLK contract in 2023 as ethylene margins fall below 10 cents.
  • Renegotiating its WLK contract adds optionality in the future.

Plastic resin industrial.

teppakorn tongboonto/iStock via Getty Images

With no real path to growth until 2027 and generally steady operating results, Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) is more akin to a high-yield bond at this point.

Company Profile

WLKP owns a 22.8% interest in

Margins

Company Presentation

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
674 Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.