Right now, stocks are sitting in a limbo pattern. On one hand the market has yet to recover to 2021 highs, and many tech stocks in particular are still trading at a fraction of their peak values. On the other hand, earnings expectations are being sliced down across the board, and with interest rates continuing to hold at high levels, valuations look like they have room to come down.

The key here is good stock-picking and latching onto strong fundamental stories. DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), in my opinion, has a lot of momentum to build on. This sports-betting app has already skyrocketed more than 60% year to date, but in my view there's plenty of gas left in the tank for a further rally:

Recent momentum on both the top and bottom line

Though I've enjoyed nice gains on my DraftKings holdings since the start of the year, I'm hanging onto my position and remain bullish on the name. I like to think of DraftKings as a company whose management team remains very active and nimble in terms of both expanding top-line revenue opportunities while initiating drivers to manage the company toward profitability.

Some recent news for investors to be aware of: in DraftKings' 2022 year-end shareholder letter, CEO Jason Robbins notes that 10 states collectively representing 19% of the U.S. population have legislation or bills introduced this year to legalize sports betting. This greenfield market may take some time to get bills through state legislatures, but would represent a hefty add on top of the 42% of states in which DraftKings' sportsbook is already live.

Secondly, DraftKings entered into a recent agreement with Churchill Downs (CHDN), the operator of the self-named racetrack and organizer behind the legendary Kentucky Derby (the first of the so-called "Triple Crown" races, and by far the most internationally recognized), to launch a horse-racing betting app called DK Horse in time for the Derby next month. Wagering on horse racing (which is popular not only in the U.S. but worldwide) will add to DraftKings' already-diversified revenue stream.

And additionally, DraftKings' management has turned a laser eye to expense management. The company has already eliminated 140 positions and cut out $100 million of in-year expenses in 2022, and expects year-end headcount in December 2023 to be 10% lower.

DraftKings outlook (DraftKings Q4 shareholder letter)

As shown in the chart above, the company's new outlook for 2023 calls for $50 million in additional revenue to $2.95 billion, or 32% y/y growth, and -$400 million of adjusted EBITDA, representing a $125 million improvement from the prior outlook driven by $100 million of lower opex/marketing costs as well as improved customer retention and monetization.

The long-term bull case for DraftKings

Beyond these recent catalysts, as a reminder for investors who are newer to DraftKings, here is my full long-term bull case for the company:

The tide is shifting in favor of sports betting legalization- In early 2022, DraftKings landed its "white whale" among state legalizations - New York State. Now, the company's sports betting is live in 42% of the U.S. population. Other major states like California and Texas are still major holdouts. The key observations here: A) the benefits from the New York launch still haven't impacted DraftKings' financials yet, and B) more momentum is underfoot, with ten additional state legislatures having introduced legalization bills in 2022 alone.

In early 2022, DraftKings landed its "white whale" among state legalizations - New York State. Now, the company's sports betting is live in 42% of the U.S. population. Other major states like California and Texas are still major holdouts. The key observations here: A) the benefits from the New York launch still haven't impacted DraftKings' financials yet, and B) more momentum is underfoot, with ten additional state legislatures having introduced legalization bills in 2022 alone. Superb velocity once legal- Given that it's already a known national brand with fantasy sports operations live in most states, DraftKings isn't starting from scratch every single time it launches in a new state. Data from recent state launches shows that sign-ups and betting activity immediately ramp from the time DraftKings launches.

Given that it's already a known national brand with fantasy sports operations live in most states, DraftKings isn't starting from scratch every single time it launches in a new state. Data from recent state launches shows that sign-ups and betting activity immediately ramp from the time DraftKings launches. Variety of sports and formats leads to a broad market- DraftKings has something for everyone. Though anchored by big sports like football, DraftKings also has other sports, including golf, NASCAR, basketball, and MMA. DraftKings also has fantasy formats as well as direct online sports betting where legal, as well as offerings in casino gaming.

DraftKings has something for everyone. Though anchored by big sports like football, DraftKings also has other sports, including golf, NASCAR, basketball, and MMA. DraftKings also has fantasy formats as well as direct online sports betting where legal, as well as offerings in casino gaming. Additional monetization opportunities beyond sports betting and fantasy sports- DraftKings has designs on diversifying itself beyond simply sports. Through acquisitions, the company is now a casino gaming operator, and its new marketplace business has tossed DraftKings into the high-growth arena of NFTs. DraftKings notes that recent NFT offerings have been over-subscribed.

Q4 download

We'll also note that DraftKings released very strong results for Q4; take a look at the earnings summary below:

DraftKings Q4 results (DraftKings Q4 shareholder letter)

Revenue grew 81% y/y to $855.1 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $799.2 million (+69% y/y) by a huge twelve-point margin. The company noted three drivers for the revenue outperformance: increased traction in new states that recently legalized sports betting, improved retention and monetization of customers in the existing base, and structural sportsbook hold improvement.

The company's hold (as a percentage of handle, or the amount wagered on the platform) has improved to 7.7% as shown in the chart below, driven by higher parlay mix (multiple bets in a single wager):

DraftKings hold improvements bridge (DraftKings Q4 shareholder letter)

Management notes as well that DraftKings is seeing improved customer retention without an excess of marketing spend, which is giving the company confidence to rationalize its marketing budget while still boosting its revenue outlook in 2023. Average monthly payers in the fourth quarter grew to 2.6 million (from 2.0 million in the year-ago quarter), while average revenue per player grew 42% y/y to a record-high $109.

Hold improvements and higher customer engagement drove DraftKings' adjusted EBITDA in Q4 to -$50 million, which is substantially better than the midpoint of its guidance outlook during Q3 earnings of -$118 million:

DraftKings Q4 adjusted EBITDA bridge (DraftKings Q4 shareholder letter)

And when adjusting for the losses incurred in Maryland and Ohio, both recently-launched states, the company would have seen positive adjusted EBITDA. The message is clear: DraftKings is still scaling as it adds more states and products to its base, but the underlying business is sound.

Key takeaways

Despite a sharp YTD rally, DraftKings remains well-positioned to continue rising as it benefits from tremendous revenue growth, high player engagement, and an eagle-eyed management team that is keen to nudge the company toward profitability by reducing opex. Stay long here.