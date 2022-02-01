Apple Stock: It's Way Worse Than I Thought (Rating Downgrade)

Apr. 10, 2023 3:39 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)SSNLF15 Comments
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Last time, I called Apple Inc.'s earnings miss based on Samsung's operating data. Today, I see even more reason to expect Apple's failure for Q1 2023.
  • Samsung's Mobile Experience segment operating profit is guided to fall by ~34.5% YoY. Apple's revenue is projected to fall by just 5.91% YoY in Q1 2023.
  • At the same time, Wall Street analysts give Apple a fairly high premium to its valuation, deviating from historical multiples for years to come.
  • CEO Tim Cook has sold part of his shares for the first time since mid-2021.
  • Based on this analysis, I anticipate that Apple's stock could decline by 19.5% this year. I'm downgrading Apple Inc. stock to Sell.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Apple worm

Andreus

Introduction

I previously published my analysis of how Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and its results depend on the results of the company's largest competitor, Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF). At that time, on February 1, 2022, I analyzed the Korean company's

Seeking Alpha data [author's compilation and note]

Seeking Alpha data [author's compilation and note]

gsmarena.com

gsmarena.com

Samsung's Q1 2022 results, author's notes

Samsung's Q1 2022 results, author's notes

Bloomberg

Bloomberg

Seeking Alpha, author's notes

Seeking Alpha, author's notes

Seeking Alpha, author's notes

Seeking Alpha, author's notes

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

BofA's report as of April 5, 2023 [proprietary source]

BofA's report as of April 5, 2023 [proprietary source]

Macrotrends.net [author's notes]

Macrotrends.net [author's notes]

TrendSpider Software, author's notes

TrendSpider Software, author's notes

Struggle to navigate the stock market environment?

Beyond the Wall Investing is about active portfolio positioning and finding investment ideas that are hidden from a broad market of investors. We don't bury our heads in the sand when the market is down - we try to anticipate this in advance and protect ourselves from unnecessary risks accordingly.

Keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of what Wall Street is buying/selling with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! Now there is a free trial and a special discount of 10% - hurry up!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
4.1K Followers
Discover What Wall Street Is Buying

Chief investment analyst at a small Singapore-registered family office. A generalist in nature. Mainly focused on special situations, IPOs, and undercovered/hidden stocks. Ranked in the top 4% of financial bloggers by Tipranks (as of June 17, 2022, compared to the S&P 500 Index over 1 year).

BS in Finance. The thesis description can be found in this article.

DM me in case you're interested in investment consulting services.



**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (15)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.