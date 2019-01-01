imaginima

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) remains one of the most interesting mega-cap names to me today. The company is up around 9% since the last time I wrote on them, where I discussed the apparent disdain the stock receives from the market despite incredible operating metrics. As many commenters pointed out, the stock has done incredibly well. However, looking at the company's performance against its valuation, there's a disconnect.

There are effectively two major hanging chads out there keeping Broadcom from shooting higher:

Apple Inc. (NYSE:AAPL) is attempting to boot Broadcom as a supplier of chips for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Broadcom is currently attempting to close a massive $61B acquisition of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW), which has run into snags with regulators and casts significant uncertainty on the stock.

Getting down to brass tacks, neither I nor anyone else actually knows how either of these will turn out, and the market is discounting probabilities for both into the stock price. If VMWare falls through, Apple boots Broadcom, and the company fails to find meaningful growth in the form of a different acquisition, the bear case would definitely mean some pain for investors. However, from where I stand today, I'm a buyer of the uncertainty. All investment incurs risk, and investors stand to gain from the uncertainty as they buy into a well-run, shareholder-friendly tech behemoth.

Company Presentation

In the most recent quarter, software revenues were down 1% despite a 5% growth in core software as previous acquisition Brocade's software experienced lumpiness in enterprise consumption of SAN storage. Software accounts for 20% of revenues today, and would grow to around 50% of revenues if the VMWare acquisition goes through.

The interesting wrinkle here is software isn't exactly Broadcom's core competency. For years, the company acquired hardware, and semiconductors represent 80% of revenues. The VMWare acquisition will require some investment to incorporate, bundle, and drive ARR growth in the company's overall recurring revenue strategy. Despite being outside the core competency, Broadcom has performed well in improving its software offerings. Margin growth has been impressive from the company's CA and Symantec purchases, and the laser-focus on its "strategic accounts" has bulked renewal rates to 119% of expiring contracts. Of those renewals, the "strategic accounts" had 129% renewal rates, and ARR today sits at $5.3B. Deal lengths have increased over time, providing additional long-term visibility, and the backlog sits at $14.4B and growing.

Company Presentation

I've read about many fears of Broadcom bleeding VMWare dry as a cash cow post-acquisition. Of course, this is entirely possible and something Broadcom is well-equipped to do. However, I wouldn't be so sure that's the plan. Michael Dell seems confident of both the deal going through and that Broadcom will make the necessary moves to improve VMWare post-acquisition. Management is projecting growth in EBITDA from $4.7B to a run-rate of $8.5B in VMWare once it is brought into the Broadcom fold. I'm almost positive they will slash S&M and G&A expenses as close to zero as reasonably achievable, but the question will be R&D expense.

Despite Broadcom's legendary expense management, the company operating expense profile is almost entirely research and development. In the most recent quarter, R&D was $929M, with total operating expenses coming in at $1.1B. As an investor, either outcome will likely result in gains. However, as Broadcom eyes a future of slowing mobile growth and the potential for more chips brought in-house with Apple, I'd be happier if they invest the necessary capital to optimize and grow VMWare vice draining its cash flow with a completely slashed expense profile.

As far as the likelihood of the acquisition closing, many are projecting a 50/50 chance. The next major leg will be approval from the UK's more in-depth review of the transaction, and the company remains confident the deal will close in fiscal 2023. Questions on the earnings call about Hock Tan's willingness to spin out businesses like network interface cards, fiber channel host-bus adapters, and storage adapters were stonewalled. Rightfully so, as the company doesn't want a communications misstep to cause additional pain with regulators.

Company Presentation

Touching on another interesting facet of the most recent quarter was the discussion of AI. Broadcom's ethernet switch products and compute offload accelerators are likely to be significant growth drivers in the burgeoning AI market. As the major players like Alphabet/Google (NYSE:GOOG) and Microsoft Corporation (NYSE:MSFT) compete, the picks and shovels players are the easy answer to win with hardware growth.

CEO Hock Tan discussed this on the Q1 call:

Such networks have to be lossless, low latency and be able to scale. So as you know, such AI networks are already been deployed at certain hyperscalers through our Jericho 2 switches and Ramon Fabric. In fact, in 2022, we estimated our Ethernet switch shipments deployed in AI was over $200 million. With the expected exponential demand from our hyperscale customers, we forecast that this could grow to well over $800 million in 2023. We anticipate this trend will continue to accelerate and mindful that we need even more higher performance networks in the future. We have been investing in a new generation of this lossless low latency Ethernet fabric designed specifically to handle such data and compute-intensive AI workloads. Of course, additionally, the exciting growth prospects for generative AI are driving our compute offload accelerated business at hyperscalers. As we have indicated to you last quarter, this business achieved over $2 billion in revenue in 2022. We are on track to exceed $3 billion in revenue in our fiscal 2023. In Q2, looking forward, short-term, we expect these tailwinds to drive our networking revenue to grow about another 20% year-over-year.

He also discussed "urgency" among hyperscale customers in securing products, which he sees as essential in scaling the networks required for these AI models to successfully come to fruition. This is still early, and companies like Google and Microsoft have tons of capital to throw around in building out the necessary infrastructure to win in the next leg. Semiconductors grew 21% in the quarter, and the company's leadership position should provide a strong growth driver for the company.

Apple

The news of Apple trying to shift away from some of Broadcom's chips is not welcome, but it should be expected. In general, smartphone suppliers are not the best companies to target for investment, in my opinion. They face fierce competition, including from the smartphone companies, and even in the best of times Apple and Samsung are able to flex their scale to demand pricing concessions.

It appears with the VMWare acquisition that Broadcom is attempting to diversify its way away from mobile. It's good to see, although of course the acquisition is anything but certain. What does appear to be certain, however, is somewhat anemic growth in mobile. Despite pretty healthy growth across semiconductors in the most recent quarter, wireless revenues grew only 4% on content increases, and now account for 29% of semiconductor revenues for Broadcom.

Analyst Vivek Arya of BofA projects Broadcom would still maintain around 12-15% revenue exposure to Apple even if the company loses the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth chips, so it wouldn't be the absolute end of the world. However, in the long-term, I'd expect to see Broadcom working to diversify away from Apple potentially including selling off those portions of the business. Whether Apple succeeds or fails with bringing these chips in-house, I see it as only a matter of time before the next news item for one of the other iPhone chips that weighs on Broadcom's stock price.

There's no guarantee Apple will actually be able to deliver here, however. Despite the company's massive scale, it isn't flawless. Apple has tons of irons in the fire, and they don't hit on all of them. If it was easy to bring all chip production in-house, they would have done it already. They've been paying out profits to suppliers all around the world for decades because these companies are better at it than they are, or it's more cost effective to lose margin than to figure out how to do it themselves. Joe Albano's write-up here on Seeking Alpha was a good read on the subject, and discusses how:

[w]hat's more likely happening is leverage is trying to be applied - not uncommon with Apple - as negotiations are going on for another supplier agreement between it and Broadcom. The 2019 and 2020 supplier agreements are scheduled to end in mid-2023, so the reports of Apple moving away might be a way to get better pricing from Broadcom.

There's every possibility Broadcom loses out on some business with Apple come 2025, but I won't be hand-wringing about it.

Data by YCharts

Broadcom's balance sheet is a cause for some concern. The debt load today sits at $39.3B with an average interest rate of 3.61% and an average maturity of 10.2 years. The VMWare purchase would bring on $8B of their debt as well as around $32B in new debt financing against the $12.6B Broadcom maintains on the balance sheet. Only $1.1B of the debt load is short-term, and free cash flows are more than adequate for the company to deleverage. However, new debt issuance will likely be at much higher interest rates in this environment than the legacy debt, which will make deleveraging post-acquisition more difficult.

However, the VMWare acquisition is still a net positive in my book, as it diversifies the company away from its mobile exposure and opens the doors to some pretty attractive opportunities in the very high-margin software business. The company's software margins today sit at 91% gross and an operating margin of 72% against the semiconductor gross margin of 61%. VMWare would be immediately accretive to cash flows and deleveraging would be the name of the game.

As for buybacks, the company continues to cannibalize the share count, and has an open authorization of $11.8B. I'd hope to see some slowdown on that front post-acquisition. Dividends for the most recent quarter came in at $1.9B, and management is committed to returning 50% of trailing cash flows as dividends to investors. With the company's margin profiles and proven ability to maintain expenses and capex low, dividends should continue to flow. The company currently converts 44% of revenues to free cash flow, which grew at 16% right along with revenues in the most recent quarter.

Company Presentation

FAST Graphs

Following a 9% run-up since the last time I wrote, the valuation isn't quite as compelling. With high-single digit earnings growth rates projected, if the company returns to its long-term average P/E ratio of around 14.5X, an investment today could yield around 7.6% annualized.

FAST Graphs

However, based on free cash flows, the multiple has room to expand. Returning to its long-term average valuation here, an investment today could yield closer to 19% annualized.

In summary, if the overhangs are removed from Broadcom Inc. stock, I think there's plenty of room for Broadcom's valuation to expand from here. I think uncertainty in both the Apple relationship and VMWare acquisition are weighing on the stock, and resolution of one or both should provide a strong tailwind. Broadcom Inc. remains a buy for me, where I see investors standing to gain from taking on the risk of uncertainty.