AvalonBay: Wait For A Better Entry Point

Apr. 10, 2023 4:03 PM ETAvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB)IYR
Shay Aslani profile picture
Shay Aslani
54 Followers

Summary

  • AVB is a blue-chip REIT with a proven track record. However, the tide is turning for the Multifamily sector and REITs in general.
  • There is limited potential for internal growth.
  • NAV scenario analysis provided here helps with risk management.

Real Estate Investing Concept

AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

As many articles on SA have emphasized, AvalonBay (NYSE:AVB) is a Blue-chip REIT with specific qualities that differentiates it from most other REITs. These strengths include a robust balance sheet, extensive regional market knowledge/connections, and

NAV

Author Made Model

NAV

Author made Model

Fair Value of Debt

AVB 2022 10K

Scenario analysis of NAV

Author made Scenarios

National affordability gap

Marcus & Millichap

Supply Vs. Demand

RCA

revenue projected growth

AVB Investor presentation

Projected revenue growth

CBRE

Debt

AVB 2/2023 8-k

Debt maturity schedule

AVB Investor presentation

Spread for development and stabilized yield

AVB Investor Presentation 2022

Shares repurchase forward agreement

AVB 2022 10K

Disposition IRR

AVB 2/2023 8-K

Apartment yield Vs. 10 yr

NAREIT

REIT divi yield Vs. 10 year

NAREIT

Div yield Vs. 10 year spread

NAREIT

10 year rate vs cap rate spread

RCA

This article was written by

Shay Aslani profile picture
Shay Aslani
54 Followers
MBA from Hong Kong University and have passed CFA level II, with 2 Years of Commercial Real Estate experience. Worked on the broker as well as on the principle side and gained the perspective of a REIT, private equity, debt and sales brokers. Working at CBRE Institutional Multifamily Debt Structured Finance team, learned about the strategy of major Institutional players and variety of submarkets in the U.S.Experienced with Hotel, Retail, Office and Senior Housing but primarily Multifamily. I will focus on top-down as well as bottom-up approach.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.