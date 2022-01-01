Billionaires Love These Dividend Blue-Chip Strong Buys

Apr. 12, 2023 7:20 AM ETDFS, TSM
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Blindly following billionaire trades is a bad idea, but using 13-F filings to get new investing ideas can be a smart way to invest alongside Wall Street legends.
  • Jim Simons is the "man who solved the market" and delivered among the greatest trading returns in history, 62% from 1988 to 2021. He's also a classic value investor.
  • Simons was backing up the truck on two dividend stocks in Q4 2022, increasing his positions by 28,000% and 17,000%, respectively.
  • One of these companies is the innovation leader in its industry, offering a 19% return potential through 2025.
  • The other is a fast-growing payment processor that could deliver 24% returns through 2025 and potentially Buffett-like 19% returns for many years beyond that.
  • I do much more than just articles at The Dividend Kings: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Closeup of hands holding cash

Rawpixel/iStock via Getty Images

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Monday, April 10th.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You've probably never heard of Jim Simons, but he's a legend on Wall Street and the "man who solved the market." Jim Simons is a U.S. mathematician

x

Nick Maggiuli

x

Ben Carlson

x

Michael Batnick

x

GuruFocus Premium

x

GuruFocus Premium

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

GuruFocus Premium

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, Company Screener, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios (all are beating the market in this correction)
  • my correction watchlist
  • my $2.3 million family hedge fund 
  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service) 
  • real-time chatroom support
  • exclusive email notifications to all my retirement portfolio trades 
  • numerous valuable investing tools 

Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
103.22K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own some DFS via ETFs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.