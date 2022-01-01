Rawpixel/iStock via Getty Images

You've probably never heard of Jim Simons, but he's a legend on Wall Street and the "man who solved the market." Jim Simons is a U.S. mathematician who founded Renaissance Technologies in 1982. It became the most successful quant hedge fund in history.

$73 billion in assets under management

$10 billion in its flagship Medallion fund.

It's also one of the most expensive, but worth every penny.

Renaissance’s flagship Medallion Fund generated 62% annualized returns (before fees) and 37% annualized returns (net of fees) from 1988-2021... To put this performance in perspective, $1 invested in the Medallion Fund from 1988-2021 would have grown to almost $42,000 (net of fees) while $1 invested in the S&P 500 would have only grown to $40 over the same time period. Even a $1 investment in Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway would have only grown to $152 during this time. " - Nick Magiulli.

This fund is now closed to everyone except company employees since its strategy only works for $10 billion fund sizes.

The best trading returns in history have made Jim Simons the 51st richest person in the world, worth $26 billion.

The geeks shall inherit the earth, indeed ;)

What's the secret to Simons' success? Is he the best market timer in history? Not at all.

Simons can no more call a bear market bottom than you or I. Medallion doesn't time the market in the traditional sense.

Rather, it uses the world's best quantitative algorithms, running on the most advanced supercomputers and using the best data, to make millions of small trades per day.

each gain is 1%

each loss is 1%

Medallion's algos are right 52% of the time.

Why is 52% important? Because it's how often the U.S. stock market has gone up on any given day for the last century.

Basically, what Simons did with Medallion was figure out a way to compress time and hyper-accelerate compounding in hundreds of financial markets.

But there is a scalability limit to his best strategy, and that's why only company employees can participate in the Medallion fund today.

Simons isn't just a quantitative genius; he's also a classic value investor.

In fact, take a look at some of Simons' closed trades.

Dave (DAVE) - a software company he sold in September 2022 for a 904% profit

My Size (MYSZ) - a software company he sold in September 2022 for a 591% profit

Professional Diversity Network (IPDN) - human resources company he sold in March 2022 for a 468% profit.

And he still owns 22 stocks that he's up over 1000% in the last few years.

I'm not here to talk about his love of Novo-Nordisk (NVO), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), or Apple Inc. (AAPL).

I'm here to talk about his latest high-conviction dividend growth value buys.

Let me show you Simons' two favorite dividend stock ideas today, why plenty of other billionaire investing legends love them, and why you might want to buy them today.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM): Global Chip King

Further Reading

Simons Is Backing Up The Truck On TSM

In Q4 2022, Simons increased his position in Taiwan Semi by over 28,000%.

We don't know why, but it's probably because TSM is the world leader in chips and the only one that can afford to spend $100 billion on new production.

the U.S. government is spending $50 billion on new chip investments.

TSM is also the tech leader, already delivering 3nm chips and working on 1nm chip technology. In fact, TSM is planning to spend $32 billion per chip plant to create these cutting-edge chips, with deliveries expected in 2027 or 2028.

No other company has the deep pockets or expertise to deliver on the backbone of the future economy like TSM.

Other Billionaires That Love TSM

Ray Dalio (worth $16 billion) - founder of Bridge Water, the world's largest hedge fund.

owns $21 million and increased his position by 15% in Q4 2022.

Charles Brandes (worth $4 billion), founder of Brandes Investment Partners and author of “Value Investing Today.”

owns $4.4 million and increased position by 82% in Q4 2022.

Summary Facts

DK quality rating: 96% low risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN chip maker

Fair value: $115.30

Current price: $90.24

Historical discount: 22%

DK rating: potential strong buy

Yield: 2.0%

Long-term growth consensus: 10.9%

Long-term total return potential: 12.9%.

Discover Financial Services (DFS): A Strong Return To Growth In 2022 Is Expected To Continue

In Q4 2022, Discover was Simons' 2nd favorite dividend idea, with an increase of almost 17,000% in its position size.

Further Reading

Why did Simons back up the truck on DFS?

After more than two years of little to no receivable growth and credit losses well below normal levels, Discover to was able to generate impressive loan growth in 2022. On the other hand, while credit costs have normalized slower than we had initially expected, there are clear signs that investors should expect higher net charge-offs from Discover and other credit card issuers in 2023. We do not expect this to put any pressure on the bank's balance sheet, though, as the firm is in a strong financial position with good reserves. Additionally, Discover's net interest income will benefit from a larger credit card receivable base now that growth has returned. The bank ended December 2022 with more than $91 billion in credit card loans, 21% higher than the prior year." - Morningstar.

Between 2022 and 2024, DFS' payment volumes are expected to grow 13% despite the recession. More importantly, DFS gets 70% of its income from net interest income, and higher rates are expected to be a major tailwind to its future growth.

the era of zero rates is over.

Other Billionaires That Love DFS

Jeremy Grantham (worth $1 billion) - founder of GMO capital

owns $3.4 million and increased his position by 15% in Q4 2022.

Paul Tudor Jones (worth $7.5 billion) founded Tudor Investment Group

brand new $2 million position in Q4 2022.

Joel Greenblatt (worth $1 billion), Founder of Gotham Asset Management (40% returns for 22 years), inventor of "Magic Formula."

brand new $215,000 position in Q4 2022.

Summary Facts

DK quality rating: 76% medium risk 10/13 blue-chip credit card processor

Fair value: $147.99

Current price: $97.02

Historical discount: 34%

DK rating: potential strong buy

Yield: 2.5%

Long-term growth consensus: 16%

Long-term total return potential: 18.5%.

Bottom Line: Billionaires Love Taiwan Semi and Discover, And Both Are Strong Buys Today

Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in TSM or DFS (I'm not a market-timer).

Even Ultra SWANs can fall hard and fast in a bear market.

Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.

over 30+ years, 97% of stock returns are a function of pure fundamentals, not luck

in the short term; luck is 25X as powerful as fundamentals

in the long term, fundamentals are 33X as powerful as luck.

And let me also be clear that blindly following any investor, especially billionaires, is a generally bad idea.

they have very different risk profiles and goals than you

they report their trades with a 3 to 5-month lag to the SEC.

But here's what I can tell you about Jim Simons, Taiwan Semi, and Discover Financial.

Simons is one of the best investors in history, delivering trading returns that Harvard statisticians say will likely never be repeated.

And at the end of last year (the latest 13-F filings), he was backing up the truck on Taiwan Semi and Discover Financial.

Both of which are fundamentally great companies, well-positioned to survive and thrive through this recession.

Both of which are growing at double-digits and attractively valued today.

Both of these offer Warren Buffett-like return potentials of 19% to 24% annually through 2025.

And both of whom are also top ideas for other legendary billionaire investors such as Jeremy Grantham, Ray Dalio, Paul Tudor Jones, and Joel Greenblatt.

If you want to invest alongside legends while earnings safe and steadily growing dividends, TSM and DFS are two very solid ideas to consider today.