GM Buyout Attracts 5,000, Cuts Costs To Boost Inconsistent Earnings

  • GM's voluntary separation plan will result in a $1 billion charge against Q1 earnings and $1 billion of cost savings or half of $2 billion target.
  • With 2023 net income projected to fall for a second straight year, GM seeks to shrink salaried workforce, reduce vehicle complexity and lower corporate overhead.
  • CFO Jacobson said separation numbers "came in about in line with our expectations."
  • Shares remain mired close to 2010 initial public offering price, reflecting investor skepticism of company’s prospects.
  • Because GM hasn't proven it can grow profit consistently since its reorganization, the next few years will be risky for investors due to outsize investments in battery-electrification technology.

2022 GMC Hummer EV on a dirt road

2022 GMC Hummer EV on a dirt road

Wirestock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

General Motors' (NYSE:GM) Mary Barra has received much laudatory coverage since taking over as the automaker's CEO in 2014. Yet nine years on, the price of GM stock

chart

GM stock price 2010-2023 (Yahoo finance)

chart

GM net profit since 2010 reorganization (Macrotrends.net)

picture

Mary Barra, CEO, at CES in January 2023 (GM)

I am a journalist based in Detroit, having spent almost my entire career writing about business and economic subjects for The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Detroit Free Press and Bloomberg. I'm the author of two books and am an acknowledged expert on the world automotive industry.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (2)

