Summary

  • The 2nd & 3rd biggest bank busts in history happened less than a month ago and nobody cares.
  • The Fed and FDIC did a great job with SVB Financial Group and Signature Bank, and that probably reduced moral hazard and protected the economy.
  • Expect dilution and M&A in regional banks as they deal with pressure from commercial real estate loans and higher interest rates.
  • I am not ready to buy much yet, but I am making my list of stocks and an easy-to-use ETF.
  • This is an excerpt from my quarterly outlook and gameplan produced for members of my service each quarter.
bank run

Sohel_Parvez_Haque

There are a lot of negative narratives in the world right now. I don't just mean in financial markets. I mean everywhere.

One of the lessons I've learned in nearly 3 decades of investing is that when the

VXX

VXX (Kirk Spano)

CRE Vacancy Record

CRE Vacancy Record (Cushman & Wakefield)

KRE weekly

KRE Weekly Technicals (Kirk Spano)

KRE Monthly RSI

KRE Monthly RSI ( Kirk Spano)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FRC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I do not own shares of FRC, but have sold cash-secured puts at an out of the money strike price.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

