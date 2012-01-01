Sundry Photography

In January, I concluded that shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) had finally seen a breakthrough in the wake of a strong third quarter earnings report, accompanied by regulatory approvals for many of its products. With the valuation re-rating in its early innings, there was ample room for shares to rise further.

A Turbulent Past

Gilead was just a $20 stock in 2012, but a great $11 billion purchase of Pharmasset, through which the company obtained a cure for HCV, sent GILD shares to a high of more than $100 in 2014 and 2015. The shares have traded in a $60-$90 range in the years thereafter.

The great success of Pharmasset was a curse for Gilead as well. While the HCV franchise was an absolute blockbuster, the "problem" for the company was that this was actually a cure, meaning that the boom in product sales imploded quickly. The company has done a great deal at expanding its HIV business to offset HCV sales declines, as the company used cash flows to pursue a $21 billion deal for Immunomedics (through which Gilead acquired Trodelvy), and a $12 billion purchase for Kite Pharma (through which the company acquired Yescarta) as the company spend billions on the acquisition of Forty-Seven and investment in Galapagos as well.

The company posted 2021 sales of $27 billion, the second year in a row in which sales were up. Covid-19 drug Veklury contributed $5.5 billion in sales, with product sales ex-Covid-19 coming in at $21.5 billion, being flat for some time now. Most of these revenues were generated from a $16.3 billion HIV franchise. HCV sales had fallen to $2 billion, HBV/HDV sales rose to a billion, as cell therapy sales (as a group) showed spectacular growth to around half a billion.

With Gilead Sciences, Inc. originally guiding for 2022 sales at $24 billion (including a $2 billion Veklury sales component), the company originally guided for flattish sales and earnings around $6.50 per share.

2022 - Strong

First quarter sales in 2022 rose 3% to $6.6 billion, with non-Covid-19 sales up 2% to $5.0 billion as a result of growth in the cell therapy business. Second quarter sales rose just 1 percent to $6.3 billion, with non-Covid-19 product sales up 7% to $5.7 billion. Following the solid momentum, the company announced some bolt-on deals, as momentum was strengthening.

This was really seen in the third quarter results with revenues up 5% to $7.0 billion, with non-Veklury sales up 11% to $6.1 billion, as the company hiked the sales guidance to $26.05 billion, with the higher guidance being the result of both Veklury sales and non-Covid-19 products. Growth is mostly driven by growth in cell therapy and Trodelvy sales, combined generating $2.3 billion in annual revenues with growth rates seen around 80%!

This momentum was picked up by investors throughout the final months of 2022 and with share trading at $83 in January the earnings multiple had only risen from about 10 times to 12 times earnings, still a non-demanding valuation multiple by all means. Having enjoyed some gains, I was not eager to sell, looking to stick to Gilead in anticipation of a further re-rating.

In February of this year, the company released its fourth quarter results with sales up 2% to $7.4 billion in the final quarter of the year. This includes a $1 billion revenue contribution from Veklury, down 26% on the year, with non-Veklury sales up 9% to $6.3 billion. For the year product revenues of $27 billion were flat, but non-Veklury sales rose 8% to $23.1 billion, which was solid. Adjusted earnings rose 8 cents to $7.26 per share, although that GAAP earnings only came in at $3.64 per share, with most of the different stemming from deal related charges and IP charges.

The 2023 guidance looked a bit soft given this momentum. Full year sales are seen down to $26.0-$26.5 billion, but this is due to $2 billion in anticipated Veklury sales, albeit that this number is quite volatile and uncertain. This suggests a relatively modest 4-6% increase in non-Veklury sales with adjusted earnings seen down to $6.60-$7.00 per share. This might be due to higher interest expenses, but the company has been able to cut net debt down further to $17.6 billion. Following the softer guidance, the company hiked the guidance by less than 3% to $0.75 per share, paying out an annual $3 per share, translating into a reasonable 3.6% dividend yield.

Patience Prevails

The reality is that the fourth quarter results were solid, but the 2023 outlook looks a bit soft, and with that I focus on non-Covid-19 product sales, with growth seen up just 4-6% and total earnings down a bit. Even if this happens, valuations are non-demanding as it feels as if Gilead might be guiding light.

More important is that continued growth might reduce the reliance on HIV, although that reliance is still large and diversification will be a multi-year plan, with the best help provided by more and other product approvals.

With net debt coming down rapidly, a healthy dividend being paid, and modest growth being guided for, a current 12 times multiple looks reasonable for Gilead Sciences, Inc., although some adjustments are typically made to these adjusted earnings. That said, I am upbeat, and while the current momentum feels a bit softer than hoped after a very strong third quarter, I am a happy and patient holder of Gilead Sciences, Inc. in anticipation of a greater re-rating to come.