Data is playing an increasingly important role in optimizing businesses and driving value in multiple directions. However, beyond having a good plan and strong growth numbers, commercializing can be extremely difficult. I think Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) puts this on display rather well.

What Does Freightos Do?

Freightos went public in January this year and raised $80 million. The company, however, was already commercially launched a decade ago and so by no means is it a new company and while you might get a bit of a startup vibe if you go through the presentations and results, Freightos is not that. Freightos Limited operates a booking and payment platform for freight, pretty much in the same way you can buy an airplane ticket online. The target of the service is to make shipments faster, most cost-effective and reliable.

Profitably Commercializing Is The Challenge

Freightos

I wouldn’t say that the Freightos value proposition is weak. The number of transactions is increasing, but what we also see is that Q4 was a bit weak due to macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns. So, that is something to keep in mind. While Freightos operates a vendor-neutral platform, it will remain subject to the macroeconomic environment, and those can be harsh on international freight.

Freightos

So Freightos for top line growth depends on volume growth, that is growth in the underlying value of the shipped goods and unit rates in shipping, meaning supply-and-demand directed shipping rates. Freightos had no issue attracting new clients. In 2022, it added various airlines in North America as well as the Middle East and Asia to its platform. The company is currently in the process of scaling its business to improve revenues and gross margins. The pandemic basically represented golden times for anyone involved in logistics; 2022, I would say, was less exciting, as freight rates normalized as inflation peaked and interest rates started rising. IFRS gross margins plateaued, but the non-IFRS show growth. While the top line grew by over 70%, the operating loss grew by 48.5%. So, there is improvement in the margins, but as costs continue to rise, it puts even more pressure on continued top line growth. That is the way it usually is for scaling businesses. If they have a strong business that can weather macroeconomic storms, they will manage. If they don’t, top line growth might stall while the costs of scaling are embedded into the company.

The Cash and Cost Challenge For Freightos

Freightos

The obvious challenge is to grow volumes to achieve economies of scale. Freightos is improving on key metrics, but I don’t think their FY2023 guidance provides an indication that they are on the right trajectory. That is caused by shipping demand, I would say. The number of transactions is expected to be up to 67% higher year-over-year, but the underlying freight value as well as the revenue projections show lower growth which I believe reflects lower consumer spending after two years of boosted spending. Even if we project the high-growth scenario for revenue and the cost growth rate that came with it. The business would only reach profitability by 2030. Optimistically, the operational costs growth will taper, but even if we reduce the cost growth there by 50% profits can only be expected beyond 2025-2026 and the 2023 guidance on Adjusted EBITDA significantly increasing does not give us high hopes on a cost growth rates reducing any time soon.

During the IPO earlier this year, Freightos raised $80 million, and they had $6.5 million in cash and cash equivalents by year-end. If we add the cash raised and equivalents, we get to $86.5 million. If you add the user funds and trade receivables, you get to somewhere around $92 million. In 2022, the company burned through $18.6 million. So, basically the company does not have immediate funding requirements but for 2022 the EBITDA seems to be indicating a higher cash burn and one can wonder how long it will take to normalize the cash burn. Effectively elevated cash burn while scaling the business could shorten the cash runway from around 5 years to 4 years when the 2022 cash burn is one-off. So, I would say that Freightos is operating in a very tight space to turn losses into profits.

What Is Freightos Stock Worth?

If we take the book value of $21.66 million and add $80 million to that and subtract an assumed cash burn of $7.15 million, we get to a book value of $94.5 million. On a per share basis, this would indicate a fair value of around $2 per share. The current stock price is $3, which is higher than the fair value given the potential of the business, but I don’t think that the premium sufficiently incorporates the risky trajectory ahead.

Conclusion: Freightos Stock Is In A Risk Triangle

While Freightos Limited might have a good plan, the reality is that they still are susceptible to macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds that can affect shipping demand significantly. The company guides for up to $23.6 million in revenues this year, but $100 million might be needed to run the company profitably. I believe this might be somewhat challenging to achieve within the current cash balance.

As a result, I don’t think that Freightos Limited offers an attractive risk-reward opportunity. I would be somewhat more comfortable if this stock traded closer to its book value and there were more signs that cash burn was tapering. As a result, I mark Freightos Limited stock a Hold pending its full year results that should provide better visibility of the scaling and financials.