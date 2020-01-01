travelview/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is one of the world leaders in retail real estate as it leases beautiful shopping centers worldwide, such as the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. It offers high-quality real estate and has a strong reputation as a retail REIT. Its strong growth has been characterized in the rise of its share price. Over the past 30 years, shareholders have seen substantial gains in their investment. But expansion has slowed considerably during the last decade. The lower share price offers a favorable stock valuation and a high dividend yield.

Data by YCharts

The Results Are excellent Through Various Development Projects As Growth Catalysts

Full-year 2022 results were strong: Simon Property Group generated about $4.5 billion in operating funds ($11.95 per share, unchanged year over year). $2.8 billion was returned to shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. The quarter was strong thanks to higher rental income and lower operating expenses, partially offset by higher interest expense. Net operating income was up 4.8% year over year (and 6.3% at constant currency). Occupancy was high at 95% and occupancy at renewals was 98%. CEO David Simon announced great news on their 4Q22 earnings transcript:

For the year, we signed 4,100 leases for more than 14 million square feet. Over 2 years, we've now signed 8,000 leases for more than 29 million square feet, and we have a significant number of leases in our pipeline that will open for a late 2023 and 2024 openings. Reported retailer sales momentum continued. We reached another record in the fourth quarter at $753 per square foot with the malls and outlets combined, an increase of 6% year-over-year. All platforms achieved record sales levels, including the mills, it's $679 per square foot which was a 5% increase. TRG was $1,095 per square foot, an 11% increase, and our occupancy at the end of the fourth quarter was 12%.

Simon Property Group has several development projects that provide further growth. Most recently, in October, Fukaya-Hanazono Premium Outlets® (Tokyo, Japan) opened with nearly 300k square feet of top brand stores. Redevelopment projects such as The Falls in Miami, Northgate Station, Southdale Center, etc. will also contribute to further growth for Simon Property Group.

Net debt of $24.3 billion is quite high with annual Funds from Operations of $3.5 billion (net-debt to FFO ratio = 7). Due to rising interest rates, the effective total interest rate increased to 3.22% from 2.86% in December 2021. Furthermore, the average debt maturity is quite favorable at 7.5 years. Interest coverage of 3.4 is still at normal levels compared to previous years. So I don't see any significant headwinds in the near future. Looking ahead, Simon Property Group estimates that its comparable FFO will be about $11.83 by mid-2023.

Dividends and Share Repurchases

REITs are popular with income investors because of their high and stable dividend yield. REITs must distribute at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders by distributing dividends. Therefore, the dividend yield of REITs is usually higher than that of common stocks. Simon Property Group's dividend yield is currently 6.6%, and the dividend rate is rising again after the Covid crash. 14 analysts expect the dividend to rise 4% in fiscal year 2024 and beyond.

Dividend growth history (SPG ticker page on Seeking Alpha)

The dividend was reduced in 2020 due to the mandatory closure of many stores during the corona pandemic. FFO fell only slightly from $3.5B in 2019 to $2.5B in 2020. Now the FFO has returned to pre-pandemic levels. Simon Property Group distributes about 90% of its FFO to shareholders. Management can allocate its capital well because it issued shares during the corona pandemic and in 2021. The share buyback increases the dividend per share and may also boost the share price.

Simon Property's cash flow highlights (Annual Reports and analyst's own calculations)

Valuation Seems Favorable

Price to Funds from Operations is a ratio often used to get insight in the valuation of REITs. Simon Property Group's price to FFO ratio is currently 9.2, a steep discount compared to its historical average of 12.6 (27% discount). This tells us that SPG stock is currently undervalued, but it tells us nothing about the valuation in the near future.

Simon Property's price to FFO (Annual reports and analyst's own calculations)

The near-term future looks bright, as 18 analysts expect FFO to increase 3.3% in fiscal year 2024. The price to funds from operations ratio for 2024 is only 8.9, which is at an even bigger discount than the average ratio. However, asset prices are tumbling in today's high interest rate climate. The "safe" 10-year Treasury bond currently yields 3.4%, while the dividend yield on shares of Simon Property Group is 6.6%.

While the risks of investing in Simon Property Group are greater than those of a government bond, I think the premium is worth the risks. And with rising dividends, long-term investors are better off investing in Simon Property Group.

SPG's earnings estimates (SPG ticker page on Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

Simon Property Group suffered lower rental income during the corona pandemic, but is now back on track for growth. It is one of the world leaders in retail and leases shopping centers around the world. The annual figures came out well with FFO flat compared to last year, despite higher interest rates. Rising interest rates pose a risk to future growth as interest expenses increase. Further, occupancy was high at 95% and occupancy at renewals was 98%. Simon Property Group returned $2.8 billion by distributing dividends and buying back shares. The dividend yield is currently high at 6.6% and 14 analysts expect the dividend to grow for the next few years. The stock is both reasonably priced and offers a desirable dividend yield. In short, Simon Property Group is worth buying.