Moon Soon? imaginima

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

Danger! We're All Bulls Now

If you dared post bullish articles in 2022 you were clearly deranged or yearning for simpler times. In fact, post anything bullish for much of 2023 and the Armaggedonistas would shout you down on any online forum you could think of.

As usual however, the mob had it wrong. Each of the major equity indices has been in a sideways accumulation pattern since around May or June of 2022. If you'd bought each of our QQQ "Accumulate" calls in the last few months, you'd be up on each one. The worst of them is up 3%, the best, up 18%. You can track this back here.

Cestrian Capital Research notes on QQQ (Seeking Alpha)

Though we all think that 2022 was a continuous beat down, with a final and decisive blow to the Qs delivered in December, that's an imagined memory not borne out by the facts. Here's how the QQQ behaved in the last year or so.

(You can open a full page version of this chart by clicking here.)

QQQ Under Accumulation Since April 2022 (TrendSpider, Cestrian Analysis)

Within that accumulation zone you can see the volumes traded at each price level (that's the gray volume x price indicator on the right hand side) are way heavier in the middle parts of the zone than the edges. Neither the peaks nor the troughs in 2022 saw heavy buying or selling. From around the middle of April last year it seems to us that large account players were accumulating the QQQ, forming a new price base for a higher-rate, higher-inflation environment. Bull traps loomed large at the top of that range, bear traps at the bottom. The smart money was just accumulating slowly throughout.

So where now? We have a longer-term answer and a shorter-term answer. The longer term is easier in our view, so let's start with that. We're going to lead with technical analysis, because the demand and supply of QQQ stock and other Nasdaq instruments seems to be a much more powerful explainer of price movements than do earnings. Big tech Q4 2022 earnings, released during Q1 2023, were universally dreadful. From Apple (AAPL) to Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) to Intel (INTC), all the big names saw slow growth and margin compression. So we can say that whatever was driving the accumulation above, it wasn't short-term earnings strength.

Our long-term outlook for QQQ hasn't changed since this article that we published in September 2022 where we said our minimum expectation for the next move in QQQ was for it to make a new high - at least $409. This is how we see the chart now. (Once again you can open a full page version, here.)

QQQ Long Term Chart (TrendSpider, Cestrian Capital Research, Inc)

Here's how we see this chart playing out.

The Wave 1 up starts at the 2018 lows. This was truly a Fed Pivot - the end of the Fed's then-attempts to tighten monetary policy. 2019 saw a large rally in response to monetary policy easing. The Wave 1 peaks right as COVID hits.

The Wave 2 down drops into the COVID crisis and troughs right around the textbook 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level. This coincides with Q1 2020 index options expiry. The huge Wave 3 up that follows is initiated by (1) dealer hedging unwinds post opex and (2) an ocean of Federal liquidity.

The Wave 3 peaks at a lofty 2.618 Fibonacci extension of the prior Wave 1. (That sounds complicated, but isn't. Take the share price movement achieved by Wave 1. Multiply by 2.618. Add that number to the price at the bottom of Wave 2. There you have it - the top of Wave 3). This top coincided with the rate hike cycle finally getting real. We said this at the time in our Growth Investor Pro service here on Seeking Alpha:

November 2021 Top Ticked (Seeking Alpha, Cestrian Capital Research, Inc)

Wave 4 troughed at the 61.8% retrace of the Wave 3 up. That's around $258 on the QQQ. This level was tested twice in October, once in December and once in January 2023 and has held firm, suggesting that it's a strong support level.

We're now in a Wave 5 up which we believe will terminate between the 61.8% and the 78.6% extension of Waves 1-3 combined. That's no particular insight from us, just regular pattern-recognition in the Elliott Wave / Fibonacci toolkit we like to use. That's a normal range for Wave 5s to end. You can calculate the price by taking the share price movement from the bottom of Wave 1 to the top of Wave 3, multiplying that number by 0.618 and adding it to the price at the Wave 4 low (that gives you the low end of the potential termination range) and then by 0.786 and adding it to the price at the Wave 4 low to give you the high end of the potential termination range. Let's be cautious and say that QQQ at $418 (that's the .618 extension) will have us thinking about selling our long-term TQQQ positions in staff personal accounts.

So that's the long term. We lean bullish.

Short term? Different story. The QQQ is right at the top of a local Wave 5 high. The move up in the index in Q1 happened despite, not because of, big tech earnings. We're now sailing toward Q1 earnings being printed early in Q2 and we are not bullish about how this will be received. Apple already is indicating very weak personal computer sales - such weakness is unlikely to be restricted to Apple. Money has rotated into big tech in Q1, at the expense of the Russell index for instance. We expect money to rotate out of the Qs in Q2, into other homes currently sat at the lows.

Here's our short-term take on QQQ - we use the NQ futures as a proxy, since it gives us more trading data - as you know futures trade almost round the clock, unlike equities. (To open a full page chart, click here.)

NQ short term (TradingView, Cestrian Capital Research. )

You can see that Wave 5 is already sat between the .618 and .786 extension of Wave 3. So we may see the NQ reach say 13,520 (that's around +2.5% from here, corresponding to maybe $325 on the QQQ, but that would only strengthen our belief that a near-term correction will follow.

How big of a correction? On the NQ chart, a drop to even 11,700 (that's a little over 11%, so, down to $283-ish on the QQQ) would still be consistent with the Nasdaq marching stepwise to a new all time high. It also would wreck the confidence of late bulls who will yield to the resurgent bear chorus of it's-all-going-to-zero etc.

We are, in short, bullish on QQQ long term, bearish near term, and we see no complexity in that. In order to try to play this in staff personal accounts, here's how we're positioned.

Long term - Long TQQQ which we are holding through thick and thin in anticipation of that with-trend new all time high.

Short term - We add a simultaneous SQQQ position to try to catch the counter-trend moves down. The aim being to cash in the SQQQ after a suitable drop, whilst continuing to hold TQQQ. (We trade this hedged pair live in our Growth Investor Pro service.)

We shall see what Q2 brings! For the purposes of this article we rate QQQ at Hold, with a view to the long term up. As you can see, we believe smart money will try to make gains on the way down too.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 10 April 2023.