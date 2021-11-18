Ball: 2023 Will Be A Transition Year Before The Free Cash Flow Ramps Up

Apr. 11, 2023 9:35 AM ETBall Corporation (BALL)
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Ball is a leader in the aluminum beverage can industry.
  • The company has invested billions in capacity expansion in the past few years.
  • While the additional capacity was absorbed slower than I had anticipated, Ball should turn a corner in 2023.
  • Expect a 10% EBITDA increase, and as the capex level will decrease, the cash flow statement should look much better as well.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Cold red soda cans with a yellow one for conceptual use

celsopupo/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Ball (NYSE:BALL) is one of the largest producers of aluminum beverage cans in the world. The company was trading with an "ESG premium" for several years but its valuation has now come down and Ball is now trading at more reasonable

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
18.86K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BALL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have also written put options (in the money and out of the money) on Ball.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.