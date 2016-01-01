Marieke van der Horst /iStock via Getty Images

In this article, I'll be taking a closer look at Aker BP (OTCQX:AKRBF) (OTCQX:AKRBY). As a result of some ITM options assignments, I have a decent ownership stake at a cost basis of 240 NOK/share. That means that I technically, today, could have rotated out of that position at a slight profit - which is what I'd usually do with options assignments.

However, in this case, I've elected to keep the company as a core holding in my portfolio.

Why? That's what we will look at here, and why investing in Aker BP might not be the worst idea for you either.

What is Aker BP?

Aker BP is a company in oil exploration and development on the NCS, or the so-called Norwegian continental shelf, with a presence that is found all across Norway. It employs a staff of more than 2,400 and has offices around Norway. The company is an M&A-heavy player, and among other things, bought Lundin Energy in a deal valued at over $14B. The company itself generates revenues of over $13B per year, of which $8.9B for the year 2022 was operating income.

As the name would suggest, Norwegian investment giant Aker (OTCPK:AKAAF) and BP (BP) together own a majority stake in the company. The company's roots go back to the 1970s when it was founded as Det Norske oljeselskap. The road to Aker BP's current operations go through mergers with Petra and Norwegian interests of DNO, Marathon Oil's Norwegian subsidiary (including the Alvheim floating production vessels and 10 licenses on the NCS). The final merger came as late as 2017, which means that under the current structure and circumstances, Aker BP does not have much of a history.

It was the deal that purchased the BP subsidiary in Norway, which left Aker with Kjell Inge Rokke at 40%, BP at 30%, and other shares outstanding at 30%.

It also turned Aker BP into the largest independent petroleum producer (by volume) in Norway.

And that is what we are looking at today, dear readers.

Aker BP as a company has successfully finished its Lundin integration, submitted new investment plans for existing and new assets in and outside of the NCS, and like most energy companies, reported solid and even record results in certain avenues. This has in turn affected the share price - but the fact is, Aker BP has been a good long-term investment for anyone who bought it back in -08.

Aker BP share Price (Avanza)

Aker BP produces both oil and gas - and as of 2022 has sold 8.7B cubic meters of gas, which is a 32% YoY increase, and 105M net barrels of oil to European buyers, again and increase of 29% YoY. Here are the company priorities going forward.

Aker BP IR (Aker BP IR)

This is a company with top-notch production efficiency in one of the best oil areas in the world, the NCS. Capacity utilization has never, in over 2 years, dropped below 80%, and now stands at 95-96%. Aker BP runs a $7-$12.4 production cost, which is of course not as low as some of the international peers (in terms of Boe), but is still good.

Aker BP IR (Aker BP IR)

In addition, Aker BP is also already a leader in net emissions, and the company has a clear pathway along which it is working to reduce those to zero, or close to it.

Aker BP IR (Aker BP IR)

2022 was a year of records. The company's new projects delivered in record time, with the first oil from Hod in April of 2022, which is less than two years after the FID, and there are plenty of more projects coming online in 2023-2025, with production plans started for Johan Sverdrup in phase 2. Here is a fairly comprehensive overview of the company's projects, their various ownerships, capacities and Capex and the like.

Aker BP IR (Aker BP IR)

Aker BP is set to become a leader not only in Norway but to be able to play with other companies on a more global market once all of these assets are coming online. The company's target is to be able to produce a total of 525 mboepd in 2028, which would be almost twice the level in 2021-2022 on average. Aker BP works on the assumption that an average project payback time is 1-2 years, provided that the oil price stays on average at or above $65/share.

The company has also, already, signed contracts with any yard worth mentioning here.

Aker BP IR (Aker BP IR)

The company's position on the NCS leaves it with the second-largest market potential in terms of licenses, and it's also an operator in over 70% of them. In 2022, the company estimates that it discovered 113 mmboe (that's the company's share, not the total) combined from Skarv FPSO and Lupa in the Barents Sea. For 2023, this is the company's current plan for exploring further.

Aker BP IR (Aker BP IR)

The image I want to leave you with is that Aker BP is a well-managed and well-run Oil exploration and drilling company with an attractive set of assets and potential licenses. It has the ability, the very realistic ability, to perform well going forward, even if there is likely to be some major volatility in the share price related to how the oil price moves.

However, currently, the company pays a quarterly dividend - and a high one - 7.68% seen on an annual basis. What attracts me to the company is what usually attracts me to any one of my investments. The company is an above-average operator in the segment, at a below-average valuation. In terms of margins, Aker BP is easily in the upper 60-90th percentiles in terms of profitability and returns. It has been able, thanks to its M&A and successful execution, to continue to grow its earnings impressively. While debt has more than doubled since 2016, so has the company's revenues and net, in a rather impressive display of profit.

Aker BP revenue/net (GuruFocus)

Almost all of the indicators I look for in a company are positive here - good RoA/CFROA, growing margins, good asset turnover, and working with leverage, it all implies the company is doing well.

We need to remember that as with many companies in this sector, much hinges on exactly what happens with the oil price. A sustained period of 1-3 years with an oil price of $20-$40/share would not be good for this company. It wouldn't necessarily operate at a loss, but it would also not be worth over 200 NOK/share, which is what I believe the company is currently worth.

However, a large part of why I am growing more interested in these businesses is the changing geopolitical landscape on a worldwide basis. I no longer believe that we are returning to a status quo where Europe or the West, in the same manner as the pre-Ukraine war, will allow Russia to participate in the energy market. We've already seen the initial moves here across Europe. This capacity has to be replaced. I also believe the interest in allowing oil to move below $50-$60/share on the part of OPEC+ and others is virtually zero, and the Russian invasion has made it easier for them to exercise their power, given that Russia is essentially excluded from many markets at this time.

The combination of qualitative operations coupled with cheap enough pricing, coupled with a very appealing, for the company and others like it, macro, it is what makes me interested in investing here.

Let me crystallize the valuation I see for the company here.

Aker BP's valuation - plenty to like

To put it simply, the prospect of much of the company's projects combined with the current attractive pricing for crude means that analysts are forecasting a high potential for excellent profits. Over an 8-year period and including 3 years forward, Aker BP is expected to grow earnings by an average of 23%, and that is with EPS declining in 2024 and 2025.

Aker BP is BBB rated and has a current market cap of close to 170B NOK.

Even if you only forecasted the company at 10-13x P/E under these expectations, a simple upside calculation based on a 13x P/E for 2025E with an estimate of 35 NOK in EPS would result in a triple-digit RoR with an annualized RoR of 27%. The company could in fact go so low as 6.39x, well below its current valuation, and you'd still be almost double-digits from negative RoR thanks to the yield.

F.A.S.T. Graphs Aker BP upside (F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Analysts following the company have an equally exuberant view on Aker BP. 16 analysts follow the company, 10 of which are at "BUY" or equivalent, with an average PT of 354 NOK, coming from a range of 275 NOK to 435 NOK. This implies an upside of almost 33%, at a current NAV of 0.99x, which is below the norm of 1.3x average for this company over the past 5 years. So, just from a few perspectives, there is an upside to be had here.

In its peer group, where Aker actually beats most companies, Aker is neither the smallest nor the largest, but it competes with companies more than 5x as large, such as ConocoPhillips (COP), CNOOC, EOG Resources (EOG), Canadian Natural resources, Occidental (OXY) and others. It's an interest group with plenty of volatile companies, and Aker is the smaller among them. However, Aker also remains one of the few players with meaningful access to licenses and areas on the NCS - making it, in my eyes, worth checking out. That is also before mentioning that compared to say, COP, Hess, Diamondback, and others, Aker BP has a very high set of margins that, if not always outperform, at least are as high as some of the market leaders here.

I understand why these aforementioned companies may be of more interest to you if you don't have easy access to Oslo trading - but this is, as I see it, a very good yield at a very good price.

My own options, which expired, were written at a good time with a very attractive premium. Knowing when they went in the money that I wanted to keep my shares, I established, for the time being, a small 0.4% stake in the company and I'm open to increasing it by way of further options. I don't see the need to quickly rotate or sell this off, because I believe that Aker, for the next 3 years of operations, is actually significantly undervalued at anything below 325 NOK.

That's also where my initial price target for Aker BP goes.

Forecasting this company is rough. This has to do with the fact that so much is correlated to crude and gas pricing - but at this price and with the company's assets, I believe you're getting in on the "ground floor", with plenty of safeties.

Here is my thesis on Aker BP, as it stands now in April of 2023.

Thesis

I consider Aker BP to be one of the more interesting oil exploration and production companies in all of Europe. Due to a number of ITM options, I am now the owner of a 0.4% portfolio stake in Aker BP, and I intend to keep this.

I view Aker BP as having an upside to a conservative price target of 325 NOK, which based on the number of projects as well as the macro we're currently seeing, I believe to be easily obtainable in the long run. However, I do not underestimate the volatility of the company here.

That makes Aker BP stock a "BUY" for me, and an appealing one.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

This means that the company fulfills every single one of my criteria, making it relatively clear why I view it as a "BUY" here.

