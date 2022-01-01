gorodenkoff

For companies dealing with large volumes of goods, the Covid supply chain disruptions have created an awareness that managing warehousing can be a challenge. Now, the aim of this thesis is to show how this experience in bringing more efficiency in supply chain management through the use of automation is being used by companies like GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) and Ryder System (NYSE:R) to optimize the costs of operations for their customers at a time when lingering inflation has increased both labor and fuel costs.

These two companies belong to the industrials sector as shown below, but have different scales of operations and operate in different industry verticals, but, both prioritize logistics as I will elaborate further.

I first provide an overview of the challenges being faced, and how both companies are addressing them, starting with GXO.

Transforming Challenges into Opportunities

There is a challenge because the supply chain has many moving parts, including warehouses, transportation, and people, each of which can cause inefficiencies and slow down the overall process. At the same time, high inflation means more wages being disbursed to drivers and staff manning storage facilities. Higher fuel costs also impact profits.

However, both companies appear to have converted challenges into opportunities as seen by their rising EBIT (operating profit) margins since the outbreak of Covid about three years ago.

Now, there are several reasons for this improvement in profitability including streamlining business functions, but not necessarily cutting down on costs, as both have been investing more Capex in order to increase the level of automation in their supply chains through the use of technology to bring down operational expenses.

GXO's Approach

Starting with GXO, the company has increased the application of warehousing technology by about 40% on a year-on-year basis (table below) by proceeding in different phases including pilots and rollouts as well as ramp-ups to improve operations across all the geographies where it operates.

The company has also deployed autonomous mobile robots to beef up its supply chain management systems, by ensuring that orders are filled efficiently and delivered on time. These robots can be used for tasks such as retrieving items from shelves or transporting them around the facility at all times throughout the day.

Pursuing further, GXO has also been able to support spikes in volume where there are peaks in warehouse utilization rates in turn leading to delayed deliveries. Here, the solution consisted of integrating warehouse automation into the supply chain whereby technology assists in the storage, location identification, and retrieval of goods in a warehouse. Achieving faster deliveries is also helped by a high level of integration between the inventory systems and warehouse management to determine which items should be placed where and when.

Looking at differentiation, the company's shared warehousing solution was strengthened through the acquisition of Clipper Logistics for $1.3 billion last year. This is about multiple companies sharing space as well as the capital and operational expenses incurred, but, going a step further, GXO has used the concept to offer customers access to high-quality space and services, but at lower costs through the use of technology, just as Ryder, whose logistics and supply chain solutions combine warehousing, distribution, and transportation.

Ryder is not Just about Trucking

First, Ryder is more than just trucks, as the company defines itself as a "leading logistics and transportation company", with 39% of its revenue coming from Supply Chain Solutions [SCS] in FY22. As the fastest growing segment, SCS grew by 44% over last year as a result of 22% organic growth and the acquisition of Whiplash in 2022 for $480 million as I will further detail below. The company also obtains income from trucking and truck leasing, with operations in North America and the U.K.

It now allocates more resources to operating big distribution centers and performs supply chain-related acquisitions. In this respect, in order to enhance new product and technology development, it acquired tech startup Baton. Moreover, as tabled below and in the same way as GXO, the company makes use of co-bots which are robots that can be quickly programmed to perform repetitive tasks which even deem to be dangerous (unsafe) for human workers.

Moreover, in line with its port-to-door product delivery strategy, Whiplash, which is a nationwide provider, has been instrumental in Ryder's fulfillment strategy. Now, fulfillment is about the processing of clients' shipping orders for eCommerce and Whiplash has an omnichannel approach which is about enabling customers to purchase and receive items from multiple channels (as opposed to just online). This means that Ryder can add a fulfillment network to its warehouse, transportation, and port assets, somewhat similar to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, in the same way as the eCommerce giant, Ryder can use automation capabilities to speed up delivery time and become an end-to-end logistics provider.

The company also announced an investment in Gatik for autonomous middle-mile delivery or where goods are transported from a central warehouse or port to a local one. Gatik also uses technology to disrupt normal established work routines in the context of severe driver shortage and at a time when consumers have drastically reduced their waiting time from 3-4 days to 1-2 hours for items ordered online. Therefore, by enabling certain parts of the delivery to be automated, for example along fixed point-to-point routes where fleets can operate 22/7 without having to worry about driver shortage, the aim is to cut down on waiting time.

Valuing the Companies In Light of Opportunities and Risks

Shortening waiting time is the key to delivering customer satisfaction, and to achieve this, both companies have worked toward more flexible, resilient, and efficient supply chains. At this stage, it is noteworthy to point out that both serve customers who are either already operating warehouses or have the capability to do so, but are still outsourcing to them. As such, they must always be one step ahead in terms of efficiency both for logistics planning and supply chain management, whether it is for running the warehouse or transportation.

Furthermore, given that only around 5% of warehouses are automated, there are huge opportunities in informatics, AI, and robotics given that both GXO and Ryder can build on the fact that they already use a degree of automation as part of operations. For this matter, in addition to being an outsourcer, GXO also acts as a consultant or technological advisor for companies wishing to apply robotics in their value chain.

However, on a cautionary note, companies operating in the logistics sector still have a lot of exposure to human labor signifying higher operating costs led by high wage inflation as is the case currently. To address the issue, automation is not enough, and incremental inflation-related expenses have to be passed on to customers. Also, in some instances, it may not be possible to negotiate the “right” contract terms with employees which means that more money has to be disbursed to ensure that operations are not disrupted especially during periods of labor shortages. In light of these, it is Ryder that has been able to deliver better operating margins as evidenced by the orange chart above. To this end, it scores a better profitability score of B- compared to a C for GXO.

However, as seen by its richer valuations, investors seem more enthralled by GXO, despite Ryder having increased its EBIT by 50% CAGR during the last three years as pictured below. It has also grown sales by more than 10%. Therefore Ryder deserves better and considering the trailing GAAP P/E metric, it is undervalued by a factor of 5.8x (28.92/4.92) compared to GXO. Being conservative for reasons I will explain below and adjusting for a factor of 1.2x, I have a target of $100 (83.88 x 1.2) for Ryder based on its current share price of $83.38.

To further justify my moderately bullish position, Ryder exhibits a levered free cash flow margin of 9.07% which is superior to the industrials sector by over 117%. This high amount of cash generated also explains why the debt-to-FCF, or the ratio of a company's total debt to the FCF is at 10.52x, compared to 51x for its peer. This means that despite its debt-to-equity being significantly high, Ryder is able to generate more cash relative to debt.

Looking at its long-term financial model, the company targets leverage of 250% to 300% in order to maintain a return on equity in the high teens.

Likely to Benefiting from More Outsourcing Business

Therefore, for those who are ready to digest a high debt level while the company generates an ROE of 18% to 19%, then this is the stock to invest in. Moreover, these forecasts assume a potential shallow recession in H2-2023 whereby growth would gradually slow down throughout the year.

As for GXO, I have a hold position as it is overvalued with a score of C. However, in case of a prolonged economic slowdown, it could fare better with its above 90% customer retention rate. Along the same lines, it serves many blue-chip customers with more than 950 facilities in about 28 countries. As such it has "a very long runway of visibility on the business".

In conclusion, as the U.S. focuses on diminishing its dependence on supply chains that traverse China and prioritizes onshoring, costs are likely to increase. This is precisely where the investments being made by both GXO and Ryder to bring efficiency gains across their logistics operations puts them in a sweet spot to obtain more outsourcing work. At the same time, the high level of capital expenses incurred means that debt should stay on the high side for the foreseeable future, but, here, Ryder is being able to squeeze more cash out of operations after accounting for capital expenses.