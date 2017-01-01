RapidEye

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) is a somewhat atypical commodity ETF. It has certain traits of a CTA. CTAs go long or short commodities (and other asset classes), while COM goes either long or “flat” commodities. Traditional commodity ETFs are only long commodities.

By moving to cash if deemed necessary, COM can mitigate downside risks and this results in superior returns when commodities are in a downtrend and superior risk-adjusted returns no matter what the trend is for commodities.

Commodity performance review

The performance of commodity ETFs since the inception of the Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in 2017 is depicted in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Total return chart (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

In the period from the end of the first quarter 2017 until October 2018 commodity ETFs performed well, especially the more energy-heavy ones like the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG) and the Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC).

Figure 2: Total return chart (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

This difference in performance can be explained by the composition of the different ETFs.

The major commodity indexes are

the S&P GSCI Index,

the Bloomberg Commodity Index, and

the DBIQ Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Index.

These indexes are all constructed using liquidity and production figures. Given the economic importance of energy in general and oil in particular this leads to a heavy energy-weight. To avoid this energy-tilt the Bloomberg Commodity Index restricts weights of individual commodities and related commodity groups. This results in a much lower energy weight in the Bloomberg Commodity Index (36%) compared to S&P GSCI Index (65%) and the DBIQ Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Index (63%).

The iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG) follows the S&P GSCI Index and is the best-performing commodity ETF year-to-date, closely followed by the Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC). The other ETFs follow the Bloomberg Commodity Index (or a version of that index).

During the pandemic the economy came to a sudden halt and commodities fell sharply.

Figure 3: Total return chart (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

COM outperformed strongly at that time. It’s superior risk management led to this outperformance. The flip-side is of course an underperformance during the bull market that followed the COVID crisis.

At the start of that bull market COM was 100% in cash and hence lagged the other commodity ETFs. And at that time, cash yielded 0%.

Figure 4: Total return chart (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

The bull market ended in June of last year. And since then COM is again a strong outperformer.

Figure 5: Total return chart (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

To say the least, COM might be the right commodity exposure as long as commodities are in a downtrend. And this is currently the case.

Figure 6: Trends (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

Downside risk management

COM offers a diversified exposure to 12 commodities futures contracts (Silver, Gold, Copper, Heating Oil, Natural Gas, Gasoline, Crude Oil, Wheat, Soybeans, Corn, Cotton, and Sugar). It seeks to capture most of the commodity upside returns, while at the same time trying to mitigate downside risk.

The exposure to commodities can individually be long or flat. If a short signal is triggered for a commodity, the position in that commodity is moved to cash. During the early part of the 4th quarter of last year, each of the individual 12 commodities independently went to cash based on price trends. However, as market conditions changed, COM reinstituted five long positions (Soybeans, Gold, Silver, Copper, and Sugar).

Figure 7: Exposure (Auspice)

In Energy, COM is still totally “flat”, or 100% cash. Please remark that currently cash is yielding more than 0%.

Figure 8: Exposure (Auspice)

We already saw that COM was outperforming when other commodity ETFs experienced downside. The drawdown is much smaller compared to e.g. GSG. The downside risk management is paying off.

Figure 9: Drawdowns (Portfolio Visualizer)

COM is benchmarked to the Auspice Broad Commodity Index (ABCERI). In the period since inception of the index (09/30/2010) until the end of last year, the index outperformed the other broad commodity indices like the S&P GSCI Index, the Bloomberg Commodity Index, and the DBIQ Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Index. It did so with much lower volatility and drawdowns.

Figure 10: Performance metrics (Auspice)

Roll approach

In order to maintain exposure to a futures contract on a particular commodity, an investor must sell the position in the expiring contract and buy a new position in a contract with a later delivery month, which is referred to as “rolling.”

If the price for the new futures contract is less than the price of the expiring contract, then the market for the commodity is said to be in “backwardation.” In these markets, investors experience positive roll returns, which is referred to as “positive carry.”

The term “contango” is used to describe a market in which the price for a new futures contract is more than the price of the expiring contract. In these markets, investors experience negative roll returns, which is referred to as “negative carry.”

To circumvent this problem so-called optimized strategies were developed. Such strategies try to maximise (roll) yields by systematically choosing commodities and futures contracts with the strongest backwardation or the mildest contango.

COM employs such a dynamic roll strategy that seeks to roll into the futures contract that has the highest roll yield in order to maximize the benefit of backwardation and minimize the impact of contango depending on the shape of the forward term structure.

This term structure approach is an additional return driver for COM, although the risk management approach based on momentum remains the main driver.

Figure 11: Return drivers (Auspice)

The case for commodities

The main reason to add commodities to your portfolio are the diversification benefits they bring. Commodity returns are much uncorrelated to those of equities and bonds.

Table 12: Correlation Table (Wisdom Tree)

COM’s correlation to the stock market is even lower than the one from the major commodity indices.

Figure 13: Performance metrics (Jan 2018 - Mar 2023) (Portfolio Visualizer)

A second reason to invest in commodities is for their inflation hedging capabilities. The commodity performance the last two years is a case in point.

And as a third reason we mention the ability to create alpha during so-called commodity super cycles. Auspice believes we are currently in such a commodity super cycle mostly due to underinvestment in supply and a generational demand shock caused by the transition to a decarbonized world.

Figure 14: Commodity super cycle (Auspice)

Conclusion

Due to their diversification benefits and inflation hedging capabilities commodities should remain part of your portfolio.

Thanks to its downside risk management, COM might be the right commodity exposure certainly (but not only) when commodities are in a downtrend (as currently is the case).

COM provides more diversification benefits, no matter what the trend is for commodities, compared to other commodity ETFs. The more limited drawdowns and the much lower volatility result in much better risk-adjusted returns and higher diversification benefits.