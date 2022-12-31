Global Medical REIT: Grab This 9.1% Yielding REIT Out Of The Bargain Bin

Apr. 10, 2023 10:12 PM ETGlobal Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE)HR, OHI
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
8.36K Followers

Summary

  • Global Medical REIT is a fast-growing healthcare REIT.
  • The dividend is covered by FFO and the trust is raising its pay-out.
  • Strong portfolio growth and attractive valuation make GMRE a buy for passive income investors.
Modern Luxury Hospital Room Interior With Empty Bed, Lcd Television And City View From The Window

onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) is a United States medical office building-focused healthcare real estate investment trust that offers a compelling value proposition to passive income investors seeking both income and growth.

Global Medical REIT, in my opinion, provides a growing dividend, portfolio

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
8.36K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GMRE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.