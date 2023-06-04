49 Ideal April Value Buys From Ben Graham

Apr. 10, 2023 10:34 PM ETBSMX, CIB, CMA, ET, FFWM, HIMX, ICL, LPG, NTB, ORCC, PACW, PBR, PXD, SBSW, TFC, TRMD, ZIM1 Comment
Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
Summary

  • “Value ranking looks at the price of a stock relative to intrinsic firm value. Graham Value Stocks match the criteria. Benjamin Graham followed.“ - YCharts Value Screener.
  • 68 April Value Rank and Graham Formula results reflect established value-stock detection criteria. Of those, 49 met the dogcatcher ideal of dividends from $1K invested exceeding single share stock prices.
  • Representing nine-of-eleven Morningstar Sectors, all 49 pay regular dividends. Broker-target-top-ten All-Star-Value dividend-paying net gains ranged 36.96%-124.45%, topped by FFWM & PACW, as of 4/6/23.
  • By yield, TRMD leads the top-ten All-Star-Value field of BSMX, ZIM, ET, PACW, ORCC, PXD, ICL, HIMX, LPG, & TRMD. The ten averaged 15.79% yield. All-Star-Value top-ten by broker-target-price upsides were ING, CG, TFC, HT, NTB, CMA, SBSW, BSET, PACW, and FFWM, averaging 63.82%.
  • $5k invested April 6 in the five top-yield, lowest-priced, All-Star Value stocks projected 9.61% more net gain than from $5k invested in all top ten. Little (lower-priced) equities returned to lead the top-ten April All-Star Value-derived dividend dogs by near one length, per analyst estimates.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Dog Catcher get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

dog money and piggy bank

damedeeso

Foreword

About Large-Cap Value

A Value ranking for large-cap stocks from YCharts puts together complementary strategies found during their stock research. As a value ranking, it looks at the price of a stock relative to a number of measurements that

ASV (1A) 49 IDEAL DOGS APR23-24

ASV (1B) 10GAINERS APR 23-24

ASV (2) ASVDOG APR23-24 Open source dog art DDC 3 from dividenddogcatcher.com

ASV (3A) 50BYTGT 1-50 APR23-24Source: YCharts.com

ASV (3B) 50BYYIELD 1-50 APR,23-24

ASV (4) UP/DNSIDES APR23-24

ASV (5)10LIST APR23-24

ASV (6) 10 BYGAINS APR,23-24

ASV (7)10BYPRICE APR, 23-24

ASV (1A)48 IDEAL DOGS APR 6, 23-24

ASV (8)RecentVSBreak-EvenPrices APR23-24

Get The Entire Ben Graham 'Safer' Dividend Dog Story

Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information, the follow-up to this article, and a free two week trial.

Catch A Dog On Facebook the evening before every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show!

Root for the Underdog. Comment below on your favorite or most worrisome stock tickers to make them eligible for my next FA follower report.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

